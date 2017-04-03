₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by uzoclinton(m): 11:21am On Apr 02
Photos: Nigerian bishop and his secretary jailed for sexual assaults on teen, woman during private prayer sessions in London
A Nigerian bishop and his female secretary have been jailed after they sexually assaulted a teenage girl and a woman during private prayer sessions at their south London Christian centre.
Benjamin Egbujor, 55, of Harold Avenue, Belvedere, Kent, was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court to three years and four months' imprisonment on Friday, March 31, after he was found guilty of sexual assault and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
Rose Nwenwu, 43, of Thurlestone Road, West Norwood, London, was convicted of helping and encouraging Egbujor in relation to one of his victims, and taking part in that sexual assault herself. She was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.
The offences took place from March 2011 to January 2013, at the Jubilee Christian Centre in Penarth Street, Peckham, where Egbujor was a bishop.
Officers in the Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Command (SOECA) started an investigation in January 2014 after a teenage girl disclosed to her family she had been abused by Egbujor.
The victim, who was under the age of 16, said Egbujor told her she had been chosen to attend an individual prayer session.
After being taken into his private office, the girl was forced to UnCloth and oil was poured over her.
As a result of further enquiries, officers also interviewed a woman in her 30s who disclosed she had also been sexually assaulted by Egbujor.
The adult victim said Nwenwu, who worked as Egbujor’s secretary, also took part in the sexual assault by taking her clothes off and pouring oil over her.
Egbujor and Nwenwu were both found guilty on March 9 after a five-week trial at Inner London Crown Court.
Egbujor was sentenced to three years' imprisonment for the sexual assault and four months, to be served consecutively, for inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
Nwenwu was sentenced to three years' imprisonment for sexual assault and three years, to be served concurrently, for helping and encouraging Egbujor.
Both were made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will have to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register.
Detective Inspector Angela Craggs, of the Met’s Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Command, said: “Egbujor and Nwenwu exploited the trust of their congregation when they targeted and abused these victims. They believed their position within the church would protect them from facing justice, but the court has held them accountable for their actions. I hope this conviction serves to empower victims of sexual violence to come forward and report to police, and as a warning to offenders who think they can use their position to protect them from the law.”
Police Constable James Bell, of the Met’s Offences and Child Abuse Command (SOECA) said :
"Egbujor and Nwenwu preyed on their victim's vulnerabilities, whilst satisfying their own sexual urges under the guise of private prayer. I commend the victims for their courage and commitment in this case. I fear there may be other victims who have not yet come forward and I urge them or any victim of sexual abuse to tell the police what happened."
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/international/-nigerian-pastor-jailed-in-london-for-sexual-assault/191692.html
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by lfleak: 11:23am On Apr 02
Pedophile
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by RoyalBlak007: 11:24am On Apr 02
♤Bishoooooorbu!
♤.
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by HQuadreal(m): 11:27am On Apr 02
Naija which way!
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by Young03: 11:29am On Apr 02
Pastors, priest i fear una
because say na london,come naija and c them fucckin prostitutes
NCAN abort mission biko
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by uzoclinton(m): 11:36am On Apr 02
Young03:Back then my HOD in sch was a venerable in his church, a venerable… but even that didn't stop him from hitting on peoples girlfriend....
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by modelsms10: 11:39am On Apr 02
They are a disgrace.
btw check below pls
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by Amebo123: 11:41am On Apr 02
This is common in naija.
They forget they are in london. Nonsense
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by Katier00: 11:42am On Apr 02
Young03:no fear
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by rusher14: 11:43am On Apr 02
Although the court found them guilty from the report above I cannot find exactly what the crime would be especially as relates the adult.
African churches often believe in application of oils and strange paraphernalia whilst carrying out their religious activities.
However, undressing a youngster and touching her in the UK would be considered a sexual offence perhaps not so in some other countries.
Ignorance they say is no excuse .
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by Khrixxx(m): 11:49am On Apr 02
Just that? mtcheww! I think say person DIE sef
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by policy12: 12:13pm On Apr 02
Na dem 'The Developer'..they want to develop her sexually. They developed Lagos they can develop anything and anywhere in d world.
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by Kutis2030(m): 12:41pm On Apr 02
End time bishop
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by MakeADifference: 12:56pm On Apr 02
It may have been a "ritual", and the interesting part is the female secretary who also bagged 3 years. That's a lesson.
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by ephi123(f): 1:25pm On Apr 02
They forgot they are not in Nigeria where you can commit atrocities and go scot free. Animalistic humans.
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by AngelicBeing: 1:29pm On Apr 02
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by KayTash(m): 12:30pm
International embarrassment as usual.
Name and identity of culprits confirmed...They keep tarnishing our reputation.
Agent Kay reporting for NCAN Jalingo branch.
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by OkoYiboz: 12:31pm
Benjamin Egbujor
Rose Nwenwu
These ipod criminals have an abnormal propensity of abusing every good thing. Even sacred things are not left out.
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by Goldenheart(m): 12:31pm
endtime Bishop
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by EXLOVER(m): 12:32pm
Nigeria's too like fucckk, no matter where dey born dem, no matter who dem be. The blood go still manifest. Konji Republic
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by uzoclinton(m): 12:32pm
hehehe
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by geoworldedu: 12:32pm
Otemanuduno, ur PROPHECY has com to pass again. Wilgrea7 come and see. Niflheim wia are you?
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by Abudu2000(m): 12:32pm
Ah ah, where are the ncans for crying out loud
I'm ready to sell this space to anyone of them oo
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by phemybof(m): 12:32pm
Endtime bishop's
by dia name you shal know where they came from
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by vickshayo95943: 12:32pm
this is real!!!!
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by Stanleywaxy(m): 12:33pm
Nawa !
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by Tenim47(m): 12:33pm
nigeria bishop nd pastor me am tired of them o
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by Abubakarsiddeeq(m): 12:34pm
Pastors and sex
|Re: Nigerian Bishop Jailed In London For Sexual Harassment by Mznaett(f): 12:35pm
ephi123:
Hmmm
