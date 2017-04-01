₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by sar33: 12:12pm
Here are photos of Joy Eluwa, one of the 3 that murdered Chukwuma Eleje, Jumia delivery man. On the 1st image, she is holding a phone and standing with her boyfriend, one of the callous murderers. The murder was too callous, it was beyond imaginable.
Puzziehilz Brown wrote on her wall:
'On a normal day, Someone will innocently like this picture thinking this pretty lady and the guy standing behind her are normal Homo Sapiens without an idea of how ruthless and heartless they are. Imagine snatching a life and dumping the body into a septic thank because of common IPhone 7...Kai this world is wicked. I CURSE THE DAY THE LIKE OF YOU & YOUR HEARTLESS BOYFRIEND WERE BORN. May you suffer the consequences of your actions & may the pains you have subjected the Family of the innocent Man YOU killed be replicated threefold in your life'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/see-photos-of-one-of-suspects-who.html?m=1
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by sar33: 12:13pm
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by youngest85(m): 12:15pm
It wasn't the lady that killed him now, it was the guy
7 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by RoyalBlak007: 12:16pm
♤Filtering they help people oh
♤and they looked so shabby and unkept in the video.
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by RoyalBlak007: 12:17pm
♤Slay
♤.Queen
13 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by Jessestunch: 12:17pm
Angel of death
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by RoyalBlak007: 12:17pm
♤Dude got nice hair style in d first pic
♤just like ma home boi El Shaarawy .
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by RoyalBlak007: 12:18pm
♤
♤.
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by gritzky1996: 12:19pm
who cares
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by Khrixxx(m): 12:21pm
That first pic tho" I'm familiar wif that Hotel #MARIDONhotel Oshodi
back to the Topic: Hungry and dry girl oshi! see her face like Keke napep front tyre! And her followers for Fb go deh hail am..... I Spit on you!! tufia
To the guy => Dry puna don put u for trouble
Happysunday
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by RoyalBlak007: 12:21pm
♤Girls and Flashy things
♤..Go in handy ...
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by RoyalBlak007: 12:22pm
♤
♤. .....
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by Destined2win: 12:23pm
youngest85:But I think the lady was around when her bf was killing the guy
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by SmartchoicesNG: 12:24pm
Flatinoes...
Checked out.
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by AgbenuAnna(f): 12:25pm
and some people would have been envying her not knowing what she was up to.
Be proud of what you have,no one knows the story behind the luxuries some people have
15 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by yomi007k(m): 12:26pm
Worgly....tie ba ee.
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by youngest85(m): 12:27pm
Destined2win:
I saw him 4rm my apartment coz I stay in a storey building
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by Acetyl(m): 12:29pm
Slay queens upangan...
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by Shelloween(m): 12:30pm
A slay queen will soon be slayed by the hands of justice. Burn in hell.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by Destined2win: 12:32pm
youngest85:You saw the idiot kill the jumia guy ?
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by mexxmoney: 12:44pm
The ugly she devil should go and slay in prison uniform
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by phynofino: 12:56pm
nawa
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by lytech1(m): 12:57pm
Who else observe she resemble a monkey?
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by lytech1(m): 1:00pm
Destined2win:boyfriend?
All i see here was a 17yrs old girl...
Wonders shall never end
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by babseg(m): 1:06pm
youngest85:
Na your sister?
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by sisisioge: 1:15pm
RoyalBlak007:
Yeah...literally a slay queen. I wonder how she sleeps at night!
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by flyca: 1:16pm
Sorry, please I didn't follow the story. Why did they kill the guy? Rituals?
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by MurderX: 1:42pm
Dont be too quick to judge. She might not have known what the BF was up to.
For the BF he seems surely guilty.
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by Aremu01(m): 1:56pm
She looks so innocent Indeed looks deceive
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by Shegzy8(m): 1:56pm
So callous...jesus was right when he said 'the devil cometh not but to kill,steal and destroy'....i didnt even know the affore-mentioned devil are these people
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by CriticMaestro: 2:08pm
this story is gibberish, based on his testimony the other guy with the bald has a case for protesting his innocence, he was also the one that caught the attention of the police and brought them to the house, but all these hungry bloggers no send, their job is to copy and edit and post for hungry nairalanders to bash
6 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent by jieta: 2:08pm
nai that guy with small prick nai dey lash this gal.
2 Likes
