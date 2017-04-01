Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photos Of The Lady Suspect In The Murder Of The Jumia Delivery Agent (8093 Views)

Puzziehilz Brown wrote on her wall:



'On a normal day, Someone will innocently like this picture thinking this pretty lady and the guy standing behind her are normal Homo Sapiens without an idea of how ruthless and heartless they are. Imagine snatching a life and dumping the body into a septic thank because of common IPhone 7...Kai this world is wicked. I CURSE THE DAY THE LIKE OF YOU & YOUR HEARTLESS BOYFRIEND WERE BORN. May you suffer the consequences of your actions & may the pains you have subjected the Family of the innocent Man YOU killed be replicated threefold in your life'





It wasn't the lady that killed him now, it was the guy 7 Likes

♤and they looked so shabby and unkept in the video. 4 Likes

♤.Queen 13 Likes

♤Dude got nice hair style in d first pic



♤just like ma home boi El Shaarawy . 3 Likes

That first pic tho" I'm familiar wif that Hotel #MARIDONhotel Oshodi







back to the Topic: Hungry and dry girl oshi! see her face like Keke napep front tyre! And her followers for Fb go deh hail am..... I Spit on you!! tufia



To the guy => Dry puna don put u for trouble



Happysunday 4 Likes

♤Girls and Flashy things



♤..Go in handy ...

It wasn't the lady that killed him now, it was the guy But I think the lady was around when her bf was killing the guy But I think the lady was around when her bf was killing the guy



Checked out. Flatinoes...Checked out. 5 Likes

and some people would have been envying her not knowing what she was up to.



Be proud of what you have,no one knows the story behind the luxuries some people have 15 Likes





But I think the lady was around when her bf was killing the guy



I saw him 4rm my apartment coz I stay in a storey building I saw him 4rm my apartment coz I stay in a storey building

Slay queens upangan...

A slay queen will soon be slayed by the hands of justice. Burn in hell. 1 Like

I saw him 4rm my apartment coz I stay in a storey building You saw the idiot kill the jumia guy ? You saw the idiot kill the jumia guy ?

The ugly she devil should go and slay in prison uniform

Who else observe she resemble a monkey? 1 Like

But I think the lady was around when her bf was killing the guy boyfriend?

All i see here was a 17yrs old girl...



Wonders shall never end boyfriend?All i see here was a 17yrs old girl...Wonders shall never end

It wasn't the lady that killed him now, it was the guy

Na your sister? Na your sister? 2 Likes

♤Slay



♤.Queen

Yeah...literally a slay queen. I wonder how she sleeps at night! Yeah...literally a slay queen. I wonder how she sleeps at night! 1 Like

Sorry, please I didn't follow the story. Why did they kill the guy? Rituals?

Dont be too quick to judge. She might not have known what the BF was up to.

For the BF he seems surely guilty. 2 Likes

She looks so innocent Indeed looks deceive

So callous...jesus was right when he said 'the devil cometh not but to kill,steal and destroy'....i didnt even know the affore-mentioned devil are these people

this story is gibberish, based on his testimony the other guy with the bald has a case for protesting his innocence, he was also the one that caught the attention of the police and brought them to the house, but all these hungry bloggers no send, their job is to copy and edit and post for hungry nairalanders to bash 6 Likes