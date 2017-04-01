₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,775,604 members, 3,454,308 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 April 2017 at 02:32 PM

Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) - Family - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) (2779 Views)

Couple Welcome Quadruplets After 7 Years Of Childless Marriage (Pics) / Nigerian Couple Welcome 5 Kids At The Same Time After 10yrs Of Marriage(pics) / Couple Welcome Twins 25 Years After Marriage In Aba (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by Ucheosefoh(m): 12:46pm
A Facebook user shared the goodnews and here is what she said.
After good 15years of childlessness, good bless my aunt with this wonderful princess... Thank you God of impossibility specialist, there is nothing too hard for you.
Isn't she cute? Pictures below
Click here to see more of the cute baby.

http://thediamondblitz.blogspot.nl/2017/04/pictures-couple-welcome-daughter-after.html?m=1

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by darioNaharis: 12:50pm
See this cute baby

1 Like

Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by Oogway: 2:14pm
FTC
Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by berrystunn(m): 2:14pm
Change start from you
Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by ngwababe: 2:14pm
Awwww. ...beautiful! God be praised!
Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by Ladymacbee(f): 2:14pm
God is ever faithful. Glory be to God!

1 Like

Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by DickDastardly(m): 2:14pm
Praise God

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by Ogashub(m): 2:15pm
s
Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by Lilyqueeny(f): 2:15pm
God is wonderful

1 Like

Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by LAFO(f): 2:15pm
Awwww
So cute.

God will bless the baby and her parents.


God will answer my sister too!
#CantWaitToHaveABaby

1 Like

Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by ngwababe: 2:15pm
Oogway:
FTC



grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by last35: 2:15pm
Future wife sighted... kiss

1 Like

Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by MDsambo: 2:15pm
Mehn the baby is cute

1 Like

Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by twilliamx: 2:16pm
Oogway:
FTC
For ur mind
Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by amas124(m): 2:16pm
God is indeed faithful to His word!
Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 2:16pm
Congratulations




A German girl married a Spanish man & went to Spain.. She can't speak Spanish.. Each time she wants to buy chicken legs, she would lift her skirt& show her thighs to enable the seller understand her... This went on for sometime.. One day she wanted to buy banana.. So She took her husband to the shop.. (don't laugh listen Dirty minds)






She didn't do what you're thinking because her husband speaks Spanish very well.

1 Like

Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by FILEBE(m): 2:16pm
and someone killee herself over this.
Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by Castleberry(f): 2:16pm
Such beauty. God be praised
Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by partham: 2:17pm
so beautiful
Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by roymary: 2:17pm
Bless God grin
Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 2:17pm
This baby is so cute. kiss kiss

Congratulations to the Couple!
Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by FILEBE(m): 2:17pm
MDsambo:
Mehn the baby is cute AF

what Is AF?
Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 2:18pm
God bless my Tracy please
Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by lovelygurl(f): 2:18pm
Awww so cute and adorable cheesy
Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by FILEBE(m): 2:19pm
the first picture of the baby though. grin
Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by twilliamx: 2:20pm
i
Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by ThinkSmarter(m): 2:23pm
The 1st picture of the babe look like that Jay Z meme.....i smell lies grin


BTW, thank God for the couple.
The man hv exhibited a trait [perseverance] that is scarce among most African men, including me.
Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by anitapreeti(f): 2:25pm
Cutie
Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by ajibolabd: 2:26pm
OK
Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by thepatroit: 2:26pm
I'm happy for them. May God bless my sister and every woman out there seeking for the fruit of the womb with such, twins, triplets... Amen
Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by Nickymezor(f): 2:29pm
Wat an awesome God we have smiley

(0) (Reply)

How To Upgrade Your Jamb/waec/neco Result / Nagging / Home Baby Body And Diaper Cream

Viewing this topic: Adunn1ade(f), Lstar4real(m), BankManager(m), Jagabanj(f), titusope(m), YemyTemmy, Bonapart(m), obua, ediama(m), skentelelady(f), david16(m), luciouscookie, Category1, cyberhike(m), udyheart01(m), ceeafuejay(m), awofodu3(m), ohbejay(m), aribs, benuegirl, frankkad(m), akina249, lexio(m), elega(f), jajdmenace, queezer(f), hunnie001, Flodel(f), Cheks01(f), citytv(f), makebrainz(m), horlerstane(f), Nnenna2too(f), saintchidiebere(m), Dozieson(m), Cupidkc(m), dmostcheerful(f), Fedora2, Louisosazee(m), mocash, abbeyty(m), marigold24(f), Adonis28(m), Efewestern, Divay22(f), MrEndowed1 and 118 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.