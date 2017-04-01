₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by Ucheosefoh(m): 12:46pm
A Facebook user shared the goodnews and here is what she said.
After good 15years of childlessness, good bless my aunt with this wonderful princess... Thank you God of impossibility specialist, there is nothing too hard for you.
Isn't she cute? Pictures below
Click here to see more of the cute baby.
http://thediamondblitz.blogspot.nl/2017/04/pictures-couple-welcome-daughter-after.html?m=1
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by darioNaharis: 12:50pm
See this cute baby
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by Oogway: 2:14pm
FTC
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by berrystunn(m): 2:14pm
Change start from you
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by ngwababe: 2:14pm
Awwww. ...beautiful! God be praised!
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by Ladymacbee(f): 2:14pm
God is ever faithful. Glory be to God!
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by DickDastardly(m): 2:14pm
Praise God
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by Ogashub(m): 2:15pm
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by Lilyqueeny(f): 2:15pm
God is wonderful
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by LAFO(f): 2:15pm
Awwww
So cute.
God will bless the baby and her parents.
God will answer my sister too!
#CantWaitToHaveABaby
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by ngwababe: 2:15pm
Oogway:
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by last35: 2:15pm
Future wife sighted...
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by MDsambo: 2:15pm
Mehn the baby is cute
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by twilliamx: 2:16pm
Oogway:For ur mind
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by amas124(m): 2:16pm
God is indeed faithful to His word!
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 2:16pm
Congratulations
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by FILEBE(m): 2:16pm
and someone killee herself over this.
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by Castleberry(f): 2:16pm
Such beauty. God be praised
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by partham: 2:17pm
so beautiful
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by roymary: 2:17pm
Bless God
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 2:17pm
This baby is so cute.
Congratulations to the Couple!
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by FILEBE(m): 2:17pm
MDsambo:
what Is AF?
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 2:18pm
God bless my Tracy please
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by lovelygurl(f): 2:18pm
Awww so cute and adorable
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by FILEBE(m): 2:19pm
the first picture of the baby though.
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by twilliamx: 2:20pm
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by ThinkSmarter(m): 2:23pm
The 1st picture of the babe look like that Jay Z meme.....i smell lies
BTW, thank God for the couple.
The man hv exhibited a trait [perseverance] that is scarce among most African men, including me.
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by anitapreeti(f): 2:25pm
Cutie
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by ajibolabd: 2:26pm
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by thepatroit: 2:26pm
I'm happy for them. May God bless my sister and every woman out there seeking for the fruit of the womb with such, twins, triplets... Amen
|Re: Couple Welcome A Daughter After 15 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) by Nickymezor(f): 2:29pm
Wat an awesome God we have
