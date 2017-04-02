₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#5kbae: Shocked Nigerians React After New Photo Of Miss Moshiku Surfaces (photo) by Onyejemechimere(m): 2:08pm
Recall the lady, Miss Moshiku who went viral on Twitter with the hashtag #5kbae, #keepthechangebae after she refunded a guy their date money because he went on Twitter to rant.
Moshiku paid a visit to Sublime lounge at Ibadan after being invited, and Nigerians cant keep calm after Sublime Lounge posted a picture of her visit, saying she is not/does not look like the girl in the viral picture, someone said 'this cannot be her'.
www.fotor.com-2017-04-02-13-47-04.jpeg">
Shocked Nigerians reacted to this and its was epic.
www.blogger.com-2017-04-02-13-58-56.jpeg">
https://twitter.com/LoungeSublime/status/848278092883931139
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/5kbae-shocked-nigerians-react-after-new.html
|Re: #5kbae: Shocked Nigerians React After New Photo Of Miss Moshiku Surfaces (photo) by segebase(m): 2:13pm
....n
|Re: #5kbae: Shocked Nigerians React After New Photo Of Miss Moshiku Surfaces (photo) by pweshboi(m): 2:26pm
Lol.. Now I see why d guy dey Para untop him 5k... Hahahah
|Re: #5kbae: Shocked Nigerians React After New Photo Of Miss Moshiku Surfaces (photo) by Vhicthorade(m): 2:27pm
.
|Re: #5kbae: Shocked Nigerians React After New Photo Of Miss Moshiku Surfaces (photo) by Purpletee(m): 2:29pm
Lol...no comment
|Re: #5kbae: Shocked Nigerians React After New Photo Of Miss Moshiku Surfaces (photo) by Dandeson1(m): 2:31pm
Do
|Re: #5kbae: Shocked Nigerians React After New Photo Of Miss Moshiku Surfaces (photo) by oshe11(m): 2:32pm
k
|Re: #5kbae: Shocked Nigerians React After New Photo Of Miss Moshiku Surfaces (photo) by babyfaceafrica: 2:32pm
Hahaha..nanasense
|Re: #5kbae: Shocked Nigerians React After New Photo Of Miss Moshiku Surfaces (photo) by SmartBug: 2:32pm
|Re: #5kbae: Shocked Nigerians React After New Photo Of Miss Moshiku Surfaces (photo) by Jay542(m): 2:32pm
Lol
(0) (Reply)
