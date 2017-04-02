



Moshiku paid a visit to Sublime lounge at Ibadan after being invited, and Nigerians cant keep calm after Sublime Lounge posted a picture of her visit, saying she is not/does not look like the girl in the viral picture, someone said 'this cannot be her'.



www.fotor.com-2017-04-02-13-47-04.jpeg">



Shocked Nigerians reacted to this and its was epic.



www.blogger.com-2017-04-02-13-58-56.jpeg">



























https://twitter.com/LoungeSublime/status/848278092883931139



