Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by rem44: 2:10pm
Pictured below is former Super Eagles striker Emenike receiving blessing from the spiritual director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke,Anambra Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma aka Ebube Muonso



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/emmanuel-emenike-receives-blessing-from.html?m=1

1 Like

Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by damilolammm(m): 2:12pm
Lovely
Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by DickDastardly(m): 2:12pm
Good.
Unlike the one in Enugu that is always wholly immersed in annoying politicking.

1 Like

Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by SuperSuave(m): 2:36pm
And this is news too undecided
Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by lilybonny(f): 3:55pm
Cool
Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by obembet(m): 3:55pm
Let me see some idiot that will criticize the pastor now


But omo na money be that oo
Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by Victornezzar(m): 3:56pm
We know wetin go fall out after the blessings grin
Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by adesharp2(m): 3:56pm
Correct
Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by tyson99(m): 3:56pm
PROUD CATHOLIC

4 Likes

Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:57pm
EBUBE grin

GOD BLESS CATHOLICANS

2 Likes

Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by Tenim47(m): 3:57pm
is this emenike , looks like taye taiwo cool grin
Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by abdulaz: 3:57pm
Ok
Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by princechurchill(m): 3:57pm
The juju wey make this guy dey score one goal in 18matches too strong

2 Likes

Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by brostheo(m): 3:57pm
That guy go don extort crase from him head, blessing kor,breasting nii
Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by adepeter26(m): 3:58pm
SuperSuave:
And this is news too undecided
I tire for NL oo
Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by oluwamile(m): 3:58pm
I still don't know y he retired from national team...
Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by bonana: 3:59pm
Ebube muonso
Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by Egalitarian1: 4:04pm
CaptainBomb:
What has your sexuality or sexual orientation got to do with the story at hand?

4 Likes

Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by meezynetwork(m): 4:05pm
With earrings in church, hmm
Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by carlkenny: 4:05pm
That happened over a year ago

Now a front page news for NL

Smh
Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by biafranbaby(m): 4:05pm
Non productive people.
Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by Wuuworld(m): 4:08pm
Ebube One touch...
Emenike asalu go okuuu
Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by bedspread: 4:16pm
REV TELL EMENIKE TO REPENT FROM SIN AND TO PULL OFF THAT EARING ON HIS EAR.. it's an Abomination
Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by judejac(m): 4:22pm
More money
Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by tall2ce(m): 4:27pm
princechurchill:
The juju wey make this guy dey score one goal in 18matches too strong
as in
Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by alignacademy(m): 4:30pm
"Emenike kneels down..."

Was he supposed to stand before?

In a related development...
Re: Emenike Kneels Down As Emmanuel Obimma Ebube Muonso Prays For Him (Pic) by Oseni007(m): 4:38pm
princechurchill:
The juju wey make this guy dey score one goal in 18matches too strong

