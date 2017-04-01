₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 2:38pm
From the little I could understand from the story shared in Hausa by Rariya,the boy pictured whose name is Aminu died in Kontagora after he had sex with a homosexual Ahmed Maishayi.Our Hausa readers should please explain more with the help of the screenshots below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/boy-dies-after-sx-with-homosexual-in.html?m=1
|Re: Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) by tonio2wo: 2:39pm
Juju!
The homo will become one rich alhaji tomorrow.
Sad!
|Re: Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) by madridguy(m): 2:39pm
Eeyah
|Re: Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 2:42pm
Hey Alhaji alhaji alhaji
Kem kem
Alhaji, alhaji alhaji
|Re: Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) by ConqueredWest: 2:43pm
A very small boy not up to 12years
Juju for wealth has entered this case
|Re: Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) by orisa37: 2:47pm
Let's have The Postmortem.
|Re: Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 2:52pm
ebosie11:
He was raped to death
|Re: Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 3:01pm
Too bad !
|Re: Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) by serverconnect: 3:12pm
Naija is turning to another thing ooo. Why will this pple turning things upside down.
|Re: Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 3:43pm
What is this world turning into?
|Re: Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) by nkwuocha: 4:02pm
|Re: Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) by anotherydz(m): 4:03pm
The Alhaji should not be far fetched. Once caught cut his joystick and use it to prepare barbecue! This is absolutely not normal.
|Re: Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 4:03pm
Devilish acts
|Re: Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) by jeromzy(m): 4:04pm
Sir ba sir.
|Re: Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 4:04pm
Hmmm
|Re: Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) by Ermacc: 4:05pm
Gross
|Re: Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) by kushma(m): 4:05pm
Where is he going from here heaven or hell?
|Re: Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) by Eibams60(m): 4:06pm
I trueli grieve wit d family of d deceased
|Re: Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) by Repairnigeria(m): 4:07pm
nawa parents should be more watchful these days
|Re: Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) by Tundeobama(m): 4:07pm
The reason I don't like North the love hypocrite life the have the highest number of homo sexual and hard drug consumption
|Re: Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) by Asap11(m): 4:08pm
Where is the picture of the bastard that slept with him?
|Re: Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) by Missmossy(f): 4:10pm
Jeez this is disheartening
|Re: Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) by devilsdouble00(m): 4:11pm
Chimoooo!
14 years is not enof
They should kill the bastard!!
|Re: Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) by divicode: 4:15pm
They go to place of worship 5 time a day
They wash themselves 5 times a day
Yet they can still rape a boy of same sex to death?
What a god they serve!
Theirs is obviously a religion of deception!
