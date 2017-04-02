₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by Ndlistic(m): 2:58pm
Check out the body cream (lotion) that cost N250,000 by Jaaruma
Jaaruma did we hear you right?
Nawawo.......!!!!!!
In this new video, our very own Media Girl, Jaaruma is telling us about Whitenicious by Dencia, Cleopatra and Jamila Flawless by Pelsinternational.....
These body creams (lotions) cost about N250,000 for just ONE bottle that will finish in a month or so....
Jaaruma, im coming now to get one from you!!!!!!
It better work like you said ooooo... Lolz.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_McGZ26XJOM
Check out her instagram and Twitter @Jaaruma_Empire
https://mobile.twitter.com/jaaruma_empire?lang=en
https://www.instagram.com/jaaruma_empire/
We love and celebrate you girl...!!!!!
Similar thread: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma www.nairaland.com/3556986/check-out-12250-night-underwater
Meanwhile, would you buy a body cream of N250k that would finish within one month?
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by Atiku2019: 2:59pm
Body cream 250k? Price of Golf 2 to use as Taxi in Abj
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by gypsey(m): 3:00pm
Really? What ever happens to vaseline and olive oil.
7 Likes
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by dacovajnr: 3:11pm
She wey dey use am sef no Fresh or fine pass my girl wey dey use Adin-agbon
16 Likes
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by amSammie(m): 3:11pm
rubbissss
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by crazymommy(f): 3:48pm
if someone should rub the cream will it make them turn to angel gabriel and enter heaven straight??
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by decatalyst(m): 3:53pm
Frivolities...
You use this kind cream and you go still sweat and bath, shey?
When mosquitoes never start to dey suck brain, why should I buy it?
1 Like
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by nairalandfreak: 4:41pm
Wetin
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by dtruseeker(m): 4:42pm
If na during Ebele era enough people go buy am
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by AlexCk: 4:42pm
With such, u no supoz bath for the whole year o, the cost has taken care of the soaps, and bathroom things oo.
#250k, lol,
When i can buy up to 23-25 nivea natural fairness cream(as per skin complexion ish), or better still, buy bebe vaseline, n e still mk skin nice.
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by Philpham: 4:42pm
Body cream for big girls only. All these broke a..ss boys on NL that cannot buy this cream for their girlfriends should get out of here.
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by sisisioge: 4:42pm
I think the container is what's really on sale. The content is just an addendum.
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by castrokins(m): 4:43pm
I Don't Rub Cream.
1 Like
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by martineverest(m): 4:44pm
Will this cream convert me to a new born baby?
Bitterleaf juice, orange water, vegetables and moringa tea are enough for my skin
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by Ttrrffyyghuuh: 4:44pm
when everybody else is reviewing the lotion, and you have to review your life because the only thing you see is the boobs
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by Benita27(f): 4:44pm
Whitenicious!. For the bleaching group.
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by sirvvy: 4:44pm
after rubbing it, your skin will turn to Gold abii
Lubbish
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by seangy4konji: 4:44pm
No wanksta is allowed in my bathroom again if I buy this kain cream put for house.
If i catch u self-service with this cream na to shoot you ooo.
Ps or maybe if you wwank with it then you will pour liquid gold or silver.
1 Like
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by sarafa68(m): 4:44pm
Hope the bottle is made of gold! So that, when am done using the content, i can still get value for my money.
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by yomi007k(m): 4:45pm
.
I knw y its 250k...see d shape of d container...it has oda functions.
No need to be embarrassed buying cucumbers everytime...u get cancer ni ...lol.
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by Oceancorp: 4:46pm
wait a minute..
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by jazinogold(m): 4:47pm
Tboss go fit afford am from next week
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by obembet(m): 4:47pm
Atiku2019:
Abeg leave me alone... Why u wan kill me with laugh here
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by Makavelli099(m): 4:48pm
Boyfriend that can't buy this cream for girlfriend, is that one a boyfriend.
1 Like
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by Arsenalholic(m): 4:48pm
Philpham:See mumu
2 Likes
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by OKUCHI11(m): 4:49pm
jj
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by maxiuc(m): 4:49pm
When my shear butter never finish
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by Davidlekkzy(m): 4:53pm
I nor undastand o.. .her body go turn gold or wah
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by Olateef(m): 4:55pm
Make I rot in hell if I buy this cream. Well I don't even have the money
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by RaeMystix(f): 4:56pm
See wahala. Person go spend up to $450 on top cream, but no fit commot for house ?.
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by GeneralNass: 4:56pm
Thunder fire poverty
|Re: The Body Cream (Lotion) That Costs N250,000 Reviewed By Jaaruma by Celestyn8213: 4:56pm
lookingat her chest sha
