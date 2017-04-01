Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants (8153 Views)

Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) / BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Marvis And Debie-Rise / Throwback Pics Of BBNaija Bisola Wit Iyanya At 1st Ever MTN Project Fame In 2008 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Today, I present you with the untold pictures of the remaining/leftover (lol)

Contestants of the reality Show BBNAIJA.





This is one picture of Debbie-Rise in her secondary school uniform. She must have been smart to have been given a mic.





2. Marvis



She was actually cute when she was little didn't seem to have bleached.



3. Bisola



This picture of Bisola once trended long ago. She was spotted as a contestant on the maiden edition MTN project fame west Africa in 2008.





4. Efe



This is a throw back picture of Efe, the most loved housemate from when he did his convocation in the University of Jos.



Source: 1. Debie-RiseThis is one picture of Debbie-Rise in her secondary school uniform. She must have been smart to have been given a mic.2. MarvisShe was actually cute when she was little didn't seem to have bleached.3. BisolaThis picture of Bisola once trended long ago. She was spotted as a contestant on the maiden edition MTN project fame west Africa in 2008.4. EfeThis is a throw back picture of Efe, the most loved housemate from when he did his convocation in the University of Jos.Source: http://gistrealm.blogspot.com.ng/2017/04/epic-throwback-of-remaining-bbnaija.html?m=1

That's when men were boys and women were girls.



Modified :



If that T. Boss' picture below is in black and white then the girl will be in her mid thirties. 1 Like





Now, Tboss is one chubby happy baby.





6. Bally



The Beard actually looks good.





Source: 5. TbossNow, Tboss is one chubby happy baby.6. BallyThe Beard actually looks good.Source: http://gistrealm.blogspot.com.ng/2017/04/epic-throwback-of-remaining-bbnaija.html?m=1





Lalasticlala The show will be ending soon, who will be cashing the the prize money? Definitely not me.Lalasticlala







Op, u get job now ooo If you can give me the picture of Big Brother eim self, not even the throw front or throw back, I go dash you moneyOp, u get job now ooo 1 Like

decatalyst:

If you can give me the picture of Big Brother eim self, not even the throw front or throw back, I go dash you money





Op, u get job now ooo

Lol.



See am there.. Lol.See am there.. 3 Likes

bonana:

The show will be ending soon, who will be cashing the the prize money? Definitely not me.



Lalasticlala

Definitely Definitely

anitapreeti:





Definitely

Yea. Maybe next edition Yea. Maybe next edition

Omo men see how time flies.

bonana:





Yea. Maybe next edition



We can help you set up your strategy...



We did it for Efe...it not for real sha We can help you set up your strategy...We did it for Efe...it not for real sha

anitapreeti:







We can help you set up your strategy...



We did it for Efe...it not for real sha

Lol. Till then Lol. Till then 1 Like

bonana:





Lol.



See am there..

Lol! No wonder everyone in the house is going 'madt' with each other now. Lol! No wonder everyone in the house is going 'madt' with each other now.

And so?

Mehn, na real throwback pictures. Thank God we dont look like what we've been through

decatalyst:

If you can give me the picture of Big Brother eim self, not even the throw front or throw back, I go dash you money





Op, u get job now ooo Where Op wan see ham Where Op wan see ham

Hehehe





T-Boss throwback na back back back



U sure say na she tanda for there so?



She resemble all those children wey dem dey use as P.A to herbalist for Nollywood 2 Likes

decatalyst:

If you can give me the picture of Big Brother eim self, not even the throw front or throw back, I go dash you money





Op, u get job now ooo 1 Like

this op is something else

Otondolic Tboss...

I hate BBNigeria

Arise Debbie





Ballyrally

Let D best man win

I av no use for dis space

Tboss is going home tonight











Nairalanders.... I throway ynash Funny enough..... I never watch this BBN of a thingy..... But I seems to know everything that's happeningNairalanders.... I throway ynash

MarkGeraldo:

this op is something else

What I do? What I do?

Bally B,nigga is so cute from day one.

They all look cute

I love Tboss. Tboss don scatter my head.













Debbie Rise can make me sleep well with her music.





They were all cute children



Except Marvis Lol.. Bisola don tear eye from day one... See her pose..They were all cute childrenExcept Marvis