|Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by bonana: 3:24pm
Today, I present you with the untold pictures of the remaining/leftover (lol)
Contestants of the reality Show BBNAIJA.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by bonana: 3:26pm
1. Debie-Rise
This is one picture of Debbie-Rise in her secondary school uniform. She must have been smart to have been given a mic.
2. Marvis
She was actually cute when she was little didn't seem to have bleached.
3. Bisola
This picture of Bisola once trended long ago. She was spotted as a contestant on the maiden edition MTN project fame west Africa in 2008.
4. Efe
This is a throw back picture of Efe, the most loved housemate from when he did his convocation in the University of Jos.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by DjAndroid: 3:27pm
That's when men were boys and women were girls.
Modified :
If that T. Boss' picture below is in black and white then the girl will be in her mid thirties.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by bonana: 3:28pm
5. Tboss
Now, Tboss is one chubby happy baby.
6. Bally
The Beard actually looks good.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by bonana: 3:30pm
The show will be ending soon, who will be cashing the the prize money? Definitely not me.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by decatalyst(m): 3:37pm
If you can give me the picture of Big Brother eim self, not even the throw front or throw back, I go dash you money
Op, u get job now ooo
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by bonana: 3:54pm
decatalyst:
Lol.
See am there..
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by anitapreeti(f): 3:57pm
bonana:
Definitely
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by bonana: 3:58pm
anitapreeti:
Yea. Maybe next edition
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by femolacqua(m): 3:59pm
Omo men see how time flies.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by anitapreeti(f): 4:01pm
bonana:
We can help you set up your strategy...
We did it for Efe...it not for real sha
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by bonana: 5:12pm
anitapreeti:
Lol. Till then
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by decatalyst(m): 6:16pm
bonana:
Lol! No wonder everyone in the house is going 'madt' with each other now.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by buygala(m): 6:44pm
And so?
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by oviejnr(m): 6:45pm
Mehn, na real throwback pictures. Thank God we dont look like what we've been through
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by oviejnr(m): 6:45pm
decatalyst:Where Op wan see ham
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by Tazdroid(m): 6:46pm
Hehehe
T-Boss throwback na back back back
U sure say na she tanda for there so?
She resemble all those children wey dem dey use as P.A to herbalist for Nollywood
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by Tazdroid(m): 6:47pm
decatalyst:
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by MarkGeraldo(m): 6:56pm
this op is something else
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by Olasco93: 7:00pm
Otondolic Tboss...
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by Pidgin2(f): 7:05pm
I hate BBNigeria
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by jazinogold(m): 7:05pm
Arise Debbie
Ballyrally
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by chimhigher(m): 7:06pm
Let D best man win
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by oshe11(m): 7:08pm
I av no use for dis space
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by Ukoju: 7:11pm
Tboss is going home tonight
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by girlhaley(f): 7:12pm
Funny enough..... I never watch this BBN of a thingy..... But I seems to know everything that's happening
Nairalanders.... I throway ynash
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by bonana: 7:12pm
MarkGeraldo:
What I do?
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by prettythicksme(m): 7:13pm
Bally B,nigga is so cute from day one.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by Moving4: 7:14pm
They all look cute
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by CaptPlanet(m): 7:15pm
I love Tboss. Tboss don scatter my head.
Debbie Rise can make me sleep well with her music.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by Jodha(f): 7:22pm
Lol.. Bisola don tear eye from day one... See her pose..
They were all cute children
Except Marvis
|Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by RotrEmmanuel: 7:33pm
prettythicksme:mthewww... niga cute but no hygiene, na so e sh!t for toilet the other day without flushing( the reason why tboss had a quarel with him)... typical Abok! just fine for outside
