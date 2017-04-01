₦airaland Forum

Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by bonana: 3:24pm
Today, I present you with the untold pictures of the remaining/leftover (lol)
Contestants of the reality Show BBNAIJA.

Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by bonana: 3:26pm
1. Debie-Rise

This is one picture of Debbie-Rise in her secondary school uniform. She must have been smart to have been given a mic.


2. Marvis

She was actually cute when she was little didn't seem to have bleached.

3. Bisola

This picture of Bisola once trended long ago. She was spotted as a contestant on the maiden edition MTN project fame west Africa in 2008.


4. Efe

This is a throw back picture of Efe, the most loved housemate from when he did his convocation in the University of Jos.

Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by DjAndroid: 3:27pm
That's when men were boys and women were girls.

Modified :

If that T. Boss' picture below is in black and white then the girl will be in her mid thirties.

Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by bonana: 3:28pm
5. Tboss

Now, Tboss is one chubby happy baby.


6. Bally

The Beard actually looks good.


Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by bonana: 3:30pm
The show will be ending soon, who will be cashing the the prize money? Definitely not me. grin tongue

Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by decatalyst(m): 3:37pm
If you can give me the picture of Big Brother eim self, not even the throw front or throw back, I go dash you money tongue


Op, u get job now ooo

Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by bonana: 3:54pm
decatalyst:
If you can give me the picture of Big Brother eim self, not even the throw front or throw back, I go dash you money tongue


Op, u get job now ooo

Lol.

See am there..

Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by anitapreeti(f): 3:57pm
bonana:
The show will be ending soon, who will be cashing the the prize money? Definitely not me. grin tongue

Lalasticlala

Definitely grin
Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by bonana: 3:58pm
anitapreeti:


Definitely grin

Yea. Maybe next edition tongue
Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by femolacqua(m): 3:59pm
Omo men see how time flies.
Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by anitapreeti(f): 4:01pm
bonana:


Yea. Maybe next edition tongue


We can help you set up your strategy...

We did it for Efe...it not for real sha grin
Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by bonana: 5:12pm
anitapreeti:



We can help you set up your strategy...

We did it for Efe...it not for real sha grin

Lol. Till then

Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by decatalyst(m): 6:16pm
bonana:


Lol.

See am there..

Lol! No wonder everyone in the house is going 'madt' with each other now. grin
Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by buygala(m): 6:44pm
And so?
Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by oviejnr(m): 6:45pm
Mehn, na real throwback pictures. Thank God we dont look like what we've been through grin cheesy cheesy
Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by oviejnr(m): 6:45pm
decatalyst:
If you can give me the picture of Big Brother eim self, not even the throw front or throw back, I go dash you money tongue


Op, u get job now ooo
Where Op wan see ham grin cheesy cheesy

Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by Tazdroid(m): 6:46pm
Hehehe


T-Boss throwback na back back back grin

U sure say na she tanda for there so? grin

She resemble all those children wey dem dey use as P.A to herbalist for Nollywood

Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by Tazdroid(m): 6:47pm
decatalyst:
If you can give me the picture of Big Brother eim self, not even the throw front or throw back, I go dash you money tongue


Op, u get job now ooo

Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by MarkGeraldo(m): 6:56pm
this op is something else
Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by Olasco93: 7:00pm
Otondolic Tboss...

Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by Pidgin2(f): 7:05pm
I hate BBNigeria
Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by jazinogold(m): 7:05pm
Arise Debbie


Ballyrally
Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by chimhigher(m): 7:06pm
Let D best man win
Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by oshe11(m): 7:08pm
I av no use for dis space
Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by Ukoju: 7:11pm
Tboss is going home tonight
Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by girlhaley(f): 7:12pm
Funny enough..... I never watch this BBN of a thingy..... But I seems to know everything that's happening




Nairalanders.... I throway ynash grin grin
Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by bonana: 7:12pm
MarkGeraldo:
this op is something else

What I do?
Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by prettythicksme(m): 7:13pm
Bally B,nigga is so cute from day one. grin grin
Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by Moving4: 7:14pm
They all look cute
Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by CaptPlanet(m): 7:15pm
I love Tboss. Tboss don scatter my head.






Debbie Rise can make me sleep well with her music.
Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by Jodha(f): 7:22pm
Lol.. Bisola don tear eye from day one... See her pose..

They were all cute children grin grin

Except Marvis undecided

Re: Throwback Photos Of The Remaining BBNaija Contestants by RotrEmmanuel: 7:33pm
prettythicksme:
Bally B,nigga is so cute from day one. grin grin


mthewww... niga cute but no hygiene, na so e sh!t for toilet the other day without flushing( the reason why tboss had a quarel with him)... typical Abok! just fine for outside

