Recall that earlier this week, Marvis was far much ahead of other housemates in the online polls, but with the recent result, it seems they've closed in on her. Tonight's show is really going to be full of surprises, and also a tight one.



Also in recent times, the online polls gives us almost same picture of what happens in the eviction show.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lc5xAmBtpzw LAUGH IT OFF 4 Likes 1 Share

It doesn't change the fact that she is still leading.Lemme see how Tboss won't go home today.If she doesn't go home, amma gonna go knock on Big brother door like 30 Likes 3 Shares



Debie-rice and Marvix next week #TeamBally goodbye TboxDebie-rice and Marvix next week 1 Like

Lol we know who's going home. 1 Like

God of EFE disgrace TBOSS for us 12 Likes 2 Shares

TBoss, bye felicia! 1 Like

He go shock ina. Maybe Na USA we dey wey ina dey follow one yeye online polls 4 Likes

Tboss(drama queen) will go home today. Like if you agree, share if you disagree 60 Likes 9 Shares

Let's wait for the main vote 1 Like

Whether biggie or team tbossah likes it or not.. The white witch is leaving that house tonight..



She must go!!!!.. Make she go meet her private jet owners....



Mah hear say tbossah.. Dey that house till 12 midnight.. Tonight.. 5 Likes

woooow





I miss dis show MEHN



CROWNWEALTH019:

I shudder when I hear this Efe noise and I wonder what the hype is all about



Arm of logistics



Tboss is a goner, go fly all the private jets for all I care, you are a goner. 1 Like

Why is the sum of their percentages above 100%? 5 Likes

Booked

WiseFool2:

wait for the real results, take note, baba is going home tonight!

Abeg any girl when get evicted let her come so I can give her belle





It did not occur to you that that poll was manipulated to defeat the purpose?



It did not occur to you that that poll was manipulated to defeat the purpose?
lol

She is soooo going home today..Bye bye Tbore..! 1 Like

I voted for Tbose, but I didn't vote on dat poll, don't be deceived 6 Likes

E be like say the only sweet thing for this show no announcement of the voting results.



Abi, I dey wrong? 1 Like

Tea boss and dem be rice are warming up for eviction. Either one of them is going home tonight.



TEAM EFE.



based on logistics... 1 Like

Debie Rise all d way, buh dt Marvis. 3 Likes

Tboss is fake and controversial, with her silicon boobs, she said she roll with guys who has private jet as the air hostess of Edo airline 7 Likes

Arm of logistics

EFE 1 Like

smartty68:

Am yet to understand where the hate on Tboss is coming from, please cut the pretty lady some space Am yet to understand where the hate on Tboss is coming from, please cut the pretty lady some space 7 Likes