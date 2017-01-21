₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by FlirtyKaren(f): 3:44pm
Just few hours to the eviction show of the Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show, the online polls puts the housemates in a tight race, as the housemates up for eviction today are almost having the same percentage of votes.
Recall that earlier this week, Marvis was far much ahead of other housemates in the online polls, but with the recent result, it seems they've closed in on her. Tonight's show is really going to be full of surprises, and also a tight one.
Also in recent times, the online polls gives us almost same picture of what happens in the eviction show.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/bbnaija-housemates-gets-almost-equal.html
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by auntysimbiat(f): 3:47pm
LAUGH IT OFF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lc5xAmBtpzw
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by WiseFool2(m): 3:51pm
It doesn't change the fact that she is still leading.Lemme see how Tboss won't go home today.If she doesn't go home, amma gonna go knock on Big brother door like
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by darioNaharis: 3:53pm
#TeamBally goodbye Tbox
Debie-rice and Marvix next week
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by kingDavidda1st(m): 4:10pm
Lol we know who's going home.
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by LOGDAN(m): 4:10pm
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:10pm
God of EFE disgrace TBOSS for us
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by fpeter(f): 4:10pm
TBoss, bye felicia!
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by lampard01: 4:11pm
He go shock ina. Maybe Na USA we dey wey ina dey follow one yeye online polls
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by smartty68(m): 4:11pm
Tboss(drama queen) will go home today. Like if you agree, share if you disagree
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by Bugatie: 4:11pm
Let's wait for the main vote
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by Jodha(f): 4:11pm
Whether biggie or team tbossah likes it or not.. The white witch is leaving that house tonight..
She must go!!!!.. Make she go meet her private jet owners....
Mah hear say tbossah.. Dey that house till 12 midnight.. Tonight..
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by oshe11(m): 4:11pm
woooow
I miss dis show MEHN
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by Bugatie: 4:12pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
I shudder when I hear this Efe noise and I wonder what the hype is all about
He went haywire last night after drinking himself to stupor and his fans call it been real, I wonder if they would've said same if it was another housemate
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by Makavelli099(m): 4:12pm
Arm of logistics
Tboss is a goner, go fly all the private jets for all I care, you are a goner.
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by MusingMic(m): 4:12pm
Why is the sum of their percentages above 100%?
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by Incredible120(m): 4:12pm
Booked
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by Lucy001(f): 4:12pm
WiseFool2:
wait for the real results, take note, baba is going home tonight!
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 4:12pm
Abeg any girl when get evicted let her come so I can give her belle
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by fyneguy: 4:13pm
It did not occur to you that that poll was manipulated to defeat the purpose?
lol
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by DICKtator: 4:13pm
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by Victory1989: 4:13pm
She is soooo going home today..Bye bye Tbore..!
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by toogbasky(m): 4:14pm
I voted for Tbose, but I didn't vote on dat poll, don't be deceived
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by pmc01(m): 4:14pm
E be like say the only sweet thing for this show no announcement of the voting results.
Abi, I dey wrong?
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by abdulaz: 4:14pm
Tea boss and dem be rice are warming up for eviction. Either one of them is going home tonight.
TEAM EFE.
based on logistics...
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by demiladeesther(f): 4:14pm
Debie Rise all d way, buh dt Marvis.
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by princechurchill(m): 4:15pm
Tboss is fake and controversial, with her silicon boobs, she said she roll with guys who has private jet as the air hostess of Edo airline
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by Makavelli099(m): 4:15pm
Arm of logistics
Tboss is a goner, go fly all the private jets for all I care, you are a goner.
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by Tenim47(m): 4:15pm
EFE
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by Bugatie: 4:15pm
smartty68:
Am yet to understand where the hate on Tboss is coming from, please cut the pretty lady some space
|Re: #bbnaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes by Sanchez01: 4:15pm
My 100 votes on Tboss must not be put to waste. She must not go home tonight.
