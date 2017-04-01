Yaaayyyy!!! Today is Bassey's birthday and he has been getting birthday shout-outs from his fans and fans of the show.The ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, whose eviction shocked everyone just turned 28, and he has already gotten a birthday cake from his fans #TeamBassey. Bassey has also invited his fans to his exclusive birthday party, which will be held at slay karaoke house, Lekki Phase 1 by 8pm today.Happy birthday to him.





And we the masses whose names are not in his "exclusive" party list should use our data to wish him happy birthday?



You people should not provoke me this evening oo



See somebody that was campaigning for the general public to vote for him in BBNaija.....now he is doing exclusive list for his birthday party ...why didnt he just solicit votes from the people in his party list? ....so this is how we would have voted him into winning 25 million,and then he will bring out exclusive list of those to thank Exclusive birthday party?And we the masses whose names are not in his "exclusive" party list should use our data to wish him happy birthday?You people should not provoke me this evening ooSee somebody that was campaigning for the general public to vote for him in BBNaija.....now he is doing exclusive list for his birthday party...why didnt he just solicit votes from the people in his party list?....so this is how we would have voted him into winning 25 million,and then he will bring out exclusive list of those to thank 2 Likes