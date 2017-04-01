₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,775,754 members, 3,454,719 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 April 2017 at 07:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija: Bassey Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today (Photos) (2166 Views)
Wizkid May Have Found New Lover And His Fans Can't Keep Calm (Snapshots) / Alikiba Blasts His Fans For Attacking Wizkid, Says He Has Love & Respect For Him / Dbanj Touching Amber Rose's Bosom At His Party (PHOTO) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija: Bassey Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today (Photos) by FlirtyKaren(f): 5:18pm
Yaaayyyy!!! Today is Bassey's birthday and he has been getting birthday shout-outs from his fans and fans of the show.
The ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, whose eviction shocked everyone just turned 28, and he has already gotten a birthday cake from his fans #TeamBassey. Bassey has also invited his fans to his exclusive birthday party, which will be held at slay karaoke house, Lekki Phase 1 by 8pm today.
Happy birthday to him.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/bbnaija-today-is-basseys-birthday-and.html
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today (Photos) by youngberry001(m): 5:19pm
HBD to em
.
.
.
.
.
.wish em long life and prosperity!!
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today (Photos) by Michellla(f): 5:45pm
HBD
Too bad he didn't get to celebrate it in the house
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today (Photos) by buygala(m): 7:28pm
Exclusive birthday party?
And we the masses whose names are not in his "exclusive" party list should use our data to wish him happy birthday?
You people should not provoke me this evening oo
See somebody that was campaigning for the general public to vote for him in BBNaija.....now he is doing exclusive list for his birthday party ...why didnt he just solicit votes from the people in his party list? ....so this is how we would have voted him into winning 25 million,and then he will bring out exclusive list of those to thank
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today (Photos) by MUYEEKFIRST: 7:28pm
Happy Birthday to you
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today (Photos) by hushshinani(m): 7:29pm
ok
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today (Photos) by igwechi1977(m): 7:30pm
.
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today (Photos) by smartty68(m): 7:30pm
Age forgery for Naija don become legal. Happy Birthday Man
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 7:31pm
What type of "low budget" cake is this, Big brother nor pay these guys? .
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today (Photos) by amanikondo: 7:32pm
e
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today (Photos) by teebaxy(m): 7:32pm
In as much as i don't know or better let me say I'm not interested in it, i will still size this opportunity to wish u womb escape and a prosperous years ahead
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today (Photos) by Tenim47(m): 7:33pm
EFE go there nd get drunk,
come back tomorow nd tel us another story
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 7:33pm
mr six pack
i remember when we were young and use to play outside..now you are grown..
happy birthday bro
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today (Photos) by lpiffy: 7:34pm
hbd fine boy
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today (Photos) by martineverest(m): 7:34pm
y nigerians dey lie like dis?
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today (Photos) by GrandFinale2017(m): 7:34pm
28 or 38? I'm 28 already but I don't look as old as this
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today (Photos) by Olushauneddy(m): 7:35pm
The most intelligent dude in the contest so far....HBD
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today (Photos) by martineverest(m): 7:36pm
smartty68:e taya me oo...its too iritating
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today (Photos) by pythonkid: 7:36pm
;lol turned celebrity overnight
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today (Photos) by wurabecca(f): 7:37pm
M
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today (Photos) by jazinogold(m): 7:37pm
waoh
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 7:37pm
HBD to him.
He may truely by 28 but look a bit older than his age.
(0) (Reply)
Make Money Simple And Fast.you Will Not Believe It. / Exclusive: Busta Rhymes To Remix Faze's Originality [his Best African Song] / Watch Out (hybikay)! Music Music
Viewing this topic: Chukwuemeka007(m), AZUH, 2point5, Ibidapson, Tstone1(m), teebaxy(m), djWALE(m), susanovy(f), Milldon(m), skyp(m), rayblast(m), MysterE(m), oautycoon(m), LegendarySaha, godwilludohr, abbas01, seunseye(m), Kowor(f), Teewhy2, walley112, Braden7(m), Akeem1759, Olushauneddy(m), arikibe, Nelsizzy(m), Yoshy, petrus021(m), GeorgeLoveable(m), doctore212(m), JimmyNeutron01(m), FreeSpirited(m), kennyone, ogesonopt(m), Adadioranma79(f), pythonkid, berryice(f), Chimonie(m), amanikondo, grunerite, sgtponzihater, dikason017(m), hypertension(m), gomeks(m), signz, prettythicksme(m), lilcee(m), scachy(m), prince4divine, silasemuh(m), Ebuka478(m), Mophasa, jadakiss213(m), chanky, Sheuns(m), jazinogold(m), wurabecca(f), Bigblogman(m), shaqur4(m), standgifted(m), ojorich(m), viceldo(m), seankay(m), CheedyJ(m), Masta2, naijatoonz, gudxson, Shidophobia, Hiccups, Mekky2010, Brytawon(m), Divay22(f), Joshillion(m), preshinno, kinibigdeal(m), Omalady, dimexilux(m), Doublelady(f), buygala(m), allenkey, hardbody, fourfunmi, Prettyclever(f), musajohn80, Mikkystorm, zealblinks(m), Samjay009(m), billioniremind(m), beamtopola, keyanZuzer, zeusdgrt(m), chidika, sluvy4tune(m), yinkaabeegs, timay(m), Amarabae(f), potterpeters(m), sshola, aybaba1999, twonji, 10eola(m), obiorathesubtle, prinzstiles(m), olaide92(m), kcjazz(m), Frankbaro(m), okikiabdu, Cherokee(m), shammer, blithe, boyontee, Tenim47(m), tonyeb2k, fashionarena, koxi, SeyiKings, obioraval(m), adedayourt(m), nepapole(m), Financialslot, obayaya(m), Confirmer(m), Bigajeff(m), ebuks22 and 195 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19