|Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by ijustdey: 6:21pm
The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 55-year-old man, Abdulkadir Mohammed in Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, along with his 20-year-old daughter for attempted murder.
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Nwodosis(m): 6:21pm
This is how generational curse enters into a family and the innocence suffers!
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by coolesmile: 6:28pm
Wicked world. Thank God the innocent baby is alive.
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by DrDeji20: 6:31pm
I just wonder what some families of this age is turning into. for a father to have a crush on his own daughters.? where are they getting the boldness to do just this
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by LionDeLeo: 6:38pm
Impregnate your own daughter, as if the abomination is not enough, dump her in a well. Are you related to Lucifer?
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Thorhammer(m): 6:40pm
Bad news every where, 9ja which way. Now poverty the course this one ??
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by bkool7(m): 6:41pm
I just tired. Is hope for this world again We?
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Fourwinds: 8:42pm
this is serious
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by smartty68(m): 8:45pm
Almost every news is becoming sour this days. Which way Naija!
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by RyanMontana: 8:45pm
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by IMASTEX: 8:46pm
Imagine
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by ekensi01(m): 8:47pm
why those Angel way suppose to blow trumpet the waste time.
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Flexherbal(m): 8:47pm
Too bad!
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Goahead(m): 8:48pm
Oh, it happened in the north. No fvck given
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Danty37(m): 8:49pm
Nwodosis:ayam telling yhu... Stupid father and daugther
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Aldebaran(m): 8:49pm
Nkan nbe
Wonder shall never end
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Danty37(m): 8:50pm
DrDeji20:she is even ur namesake
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by segebase(m): 8:51pm
when I tot have seen it all
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by chynie: 8:52pm
North has added rape and incest to their bombing and Fulani herdsmen
Fear north
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Danty37(m): 8:52pm
LionDeLeo:He is lucifer himself
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by divicode: 8:52pm
Continue, your prophet did worse than this
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Danty37(m): 8:54pm
bkool7:When there is life, there is hope!!
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Danty37(m): 8:55pm
Fourwinds:damn serious
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by LordKushmann(m): 8:55pm
As Craster would say, welcome to the North, "the real North"
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Danty37(m): 8:57pm
ekensi01:shey u don ready ni??
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by GloriaNinja(f): 8:57pm
Abomination! !!! Aru kachasi Aru
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Danty37(m): 8:58pm
segebase:yet u have not seen anything
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by LionDeLeo: 9:00pm
chynie:
Do you want to read several reports on incest and rape from the south? If you do, pls let me know, I get am plenty.
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by JideAmuGiaka: 9:05pm
LionDeLeo:
Mohammed is attached to his name.
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by devilsdouble00(m): 9:08pm
Nwodosis:
I tell you both man and daughter.……Tofia!!!
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Iseddy: 9:08pm
End of time
|Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by pyro62: 9:09pm
when lord luggard amalgamated the north and south to form Nigeria what was he thinking? E PAIN ME
