The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 55-year-old man, Abdulkadir Mohammed in Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, along with his 20-year-old daughter for attempted murder.



Mohammed, was also accused of having sex and impregnating his daughter identified as, Dije Abdulkadir.



Dije, as a result of the alleged immoral act with her father, took in and after putting to bed threw the baby into a well.



Addressing reporters in Bauchi, the Commissioner of Police, Garba Umar, said the suspects were arrested by police officers attached to Gamawa Division.



He said, “The suspect gave birth to a baby girl and threw her inside the well with the intent to kill her.



“However, the timely intervention of well-meaning individuals in the area, who helped and rescued the baby alive, saved her life.



“The suspect confessed that her biological father impregnated her and they decided to do away with the baby.



“The suspects confessed to the act and were charged to court.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/02/man-impregnates-20-year-old-daughter-dumps-baby-well-bauchi/

This is how generational curse enters into a family and the innocence suffers! 11 Likes

Wicked world. Thank God the innocent baby is alive.

I just wonder what some families of this age is turning into. for a father to have a crush on his own daughters.? where are they getting the boldness to do just this 1 Like

Impregnate your own daughter, as if the abomination is not enough, dump her in a well. Are you related to Lucifer? 6 Likes

Bad news every where, 9ja which way. Now poverty the course this one ??

I just tired. Is hope for this world again We? 1 Like

this is serious

Almost every news is becoming sour this days. Which way Naija!

Imagine

why those Angel way suppose to blow trumpet the waste time.

Too bad!

Oh, it happened in the north. No fvck given

Nwodosis:

Wonder shall never end Nkan nbeWonder shall never end 2 Likes

DrDeji20:

when I tot have seen it all





Fear north North has added rape and incest to their bombing and Fulani herdsmenFear north

LionDeLeo:

Continue, your prophet did worse than this

bkool7:

Fourwinds:

As Craster would say, welcome to the North, "the real North"

ekensi01:

Abomination! !!! Aru kachasi Aru

segebase:

chynie:

North has added rape and incest to their bombing and Fulani herdsmen



Fear north

LionDeLeo:

Impregnate your own daughter, as if the abomination is not enough, dump her in a well. Are you related to Lucifer?

Nwodosis:

This is how generational curse enters into a family and the innocence suffers!

End of time