Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by ijustdey: 6:21pm
The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 55-year-old man, Abdulkadir Mohammed in Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, along with his 20-year-old daughter for attempted murder.

Mohammed, was also accused of having sex and impregnating his daughter identified as, Dije Abdulkadir.

Dije, as a result of the alleged immoral act with her father, took in and after putting to bed threw the baby into a well.

Addressing reporters in Bauchi, the Commissioner of Police, Garba Umar, said the suspects were arrested by police officers attached to Gamawa Division.

He said, “The suspect gave birth to a baby girl and threw her inside the well with the intent to kill her.

“However, the timely intervention of well-meaning individuals in the area, who helped and rescued the baby alive, saved her life.

“The suspect confessed that her biological father impregnated her and they decided to do away with the baby.

“The suspects confessed to the act and were charged to court.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/02/man-impregnates-20-year-old-daughter-dumps-baby-well-bauchi/
Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Nwodosis(m): 6:21pm
This is how generational curse enters into a family and the innocence suffers!

Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by coolesmile: 6:28pm
Wicked world. Thank God the innocent baby is alive.
Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by DrDeji20: 6:31pm
I just wonder what some families of this age is turning into. for a father to have a crush on his own daughters.? where are they getting the boldness to do just this

Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by LionDeLeo: 6:38pm
Impregnate your own daughter, as if the abomination is not enough, dump her in a well. Are you related to Lucifer?

Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Thorhammer(m): 6:40pm
Bad news every where, 9ja which way. Now poverty the course this one ??
Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by bkool7(m): 6:41pm
I just tired. Is hope for this world again We?

Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Fourwinds: 8:42pm
this is serious
Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by smartty68(m): 8:45pm
Almost every news is becoming sour this days. Which way Naija!

Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by IMASTEX: 8:46pm
Imagine
Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by ekensi01(m): 8:47pm
why those Angel way suppose to blow trumpet the waste time.
Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Flexherbal(m): 8:47pm
Too bad!
Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Goahead(m): 8:48pm
Oh, it happened in the north. No fvck given tongue
Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Danty37(m): 8:49pm
Nwodosis:
This is how generational cause enters into a family and the innocence suffers!
ayam telling yhu... Stupid father and daugther
Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Aldebaran(m): 8:49pm
Nkan nbe sad
Wonder shall never end

Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Danty37(m): 8:50pm
DrDeji20:
I just wonder what some families of this age is turning into. for a father to have a crush on his own daughters.? where are they getting the boldness to do just this
she is even ur namesake
Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by segebase(m): 8:51pm
when I tot have seen it all
Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by chynie: 8:52pm
North has added rape and incest to their bombing and Fulani herdsmen cry

Fear north
Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Danty37(m): 8:52pm
LionDeLeo:
Impregnate your own daughter, as if the abomination is not enough, dump her in a well. Are you related to Lucifer?
He is lucifer himself

Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by divicode: 8:52pm
Continue, your prophet did worse than this
Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Danty37(m): 8:54pm
bkool7:
I just tired. Is hope for this world again We?
When there is life, there is hope!!
Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Danty37(m): 8:55pm
Fourwinds:
this is serious
damn serious
Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by LordKushmann(m): 8:55pm
As Craster would say, welcome to the North, "the real North"
Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Danty37(m): 8:57pm
ekensi01:
why those Angel way suppose to blow trumpet the waste time.
shey u don ready ni??
Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by GloriaNinja(f): 8:57pm
Abomination! !!! Aru kachasi Aru
Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Danty37(m): 8:58pm
segebase:
when I tot have seen it all
yet u have not seen anything
Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by LionDeLeo: 9:00pm
chynie:
North has added rape and incest to their bombing and Fulani herdsmen cry

Fear north

Do you want to read several reports on incest and rape from the south? If you do, pls let me know, I get am plenty.
Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by JideAmuGiaka: 9:05pm
LionDeLeo:
Impregnate your own daughter, as if the abomination is not enough, dump her in a well. Are you related to Lucifer?

Mohammed is attached to his name.
Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by devilsdouble00(m): 9:08pm
Nwodosis:
This is how generational curse enters into a family and the innocence suffers!

I tell you both man and daughter.……Tofia!!!
Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by Iseddy: 9:08pm
End of time
Re: Man Impregnates 20-year-old Daughter, Dumps Baby In Well In Bauchi by pyro62: 9:09pm
when lord luggard amalgamated the north and south to form Nigeria what was he thinking? E PAIN ME

