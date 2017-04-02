₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by Onyejemechimere(m): 9:23pm
Bally's eviction from the Big Brother Naija eviction live show tonight, has left everyone in shock.
Angry BBNaija fans have refused to accept the polls saying it was rigged and Manipulated.
Here are some reactions to his eviction
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by Omagago(m): 9:44pm
Where's the reaction
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by lampard01: 9:44pm
Rigged show.
How can the total percentage of votes be 100.01?
Don't be surprised if lipgloss wins the show
Sorry; tboss
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by David0(m): 9:44pm
Ebuka said 11m votes came in, out of which Marvis n Bally scored 24% n 23% respectively. So bigbrother is telling us that Efe, Bisola, Marvis, Bally put togeda hv less dan 50% votes even tho only Efe's vote is 51%. Efe n Bisola were not up for eviction last week which means they wud hv voted for Marvis n Bally.
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by Epositive(m): 9:44pm
All these reactants self
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by Papiikush: 9:44pm
I gave up on the failed show when Tony left. Still kept on with the show from the sidelines because of bally.
Now I have come to understand Nigeria is just a country filled with people who celebrate dummies and "suffer heads"
If it was big brother Africa not Tony, bally and bassey could have been the strongest rivals because these are the people who made the show worth watching
. Efe would have been evicted alongside Miyonse and soma the very first week.
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by DollarAngel(m): 9:44pm
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by eliyke(m): 9:44pm
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by Smartlife(m): 9:45pm
Bbnaija where I saw a bbw chick on yesterday party twerking and confusing bally. I was like mad fun . You guys don't know this country naija.. Everything is staged. Some rich folks will buy the winner by paying huge and then stake it with their friends for profits. .STAGED)
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by barclayb(m): 9:45pm
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by Simplestone(f): 9:45pm
I love Tboss because people hate her,See I know say efe get fans,but most of them na only for mouth,if them no vote,Tboss,bisola or even that Marvis sef fit win.Its a game.
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by Ovokoo: 9:45pm
Ok, Nigerians thanks for reacting.
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:45pm
ok then
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by enemmo(f): 9:45pm
Always reacting.
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by Tynasparks(f): 9:45pm
I concur... It was really rigged
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by george93(m): 9:45pm
Wetin concern me?
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by Incredible120(m): 9:46pm
Booked
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by Humblebloke(m): 9:46pm
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by 0lumuyiwa: 9:46pm
Read about Nigerians and their mannerism
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by shizzlin: 9:46pm
still beats me how Bally who had the highest votes last weekend had the least today.
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by Tenim47(m): 9:46pm
MY uncle said its april fool,
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by noordean(m): 9:46pm
wetin Nigerians no dey react to?
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by meskana212(m): 9:46pm
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by ameezy(m): 9:47pm
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by Anusiemgood(m): 9:47pm
Please vote for Tboss,she deserve to wear the crown
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by unclezuma: 9:47pm
Nigerians and Reactions...You'd think we are all chemists.
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by Zulu212: 9:47pm
Team TBoss
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by emeka2847: 9:47pm
It's a disappointment
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by KingLennon(m): 9:48pm
BB is just a set-up. Let this sh!t do and finish let's focus on relevant matters
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by Incredible120(m): 9:48pm
noordean:i wonder oooooooo
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by MadeInTokyo: 9:48pm
Voting Statistics: Total percentage is 100.01% how come?
The show is a SCAM
We warned u people that the show was a scam
PayPorte already have their Winner ..Her name is Tboss
|Re: #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) by Abortions: 9:48pm
Omagago:SO U CAN'T READ..
