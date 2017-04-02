Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / #BBNaija: Nigerians React To Bally's Eviction (photos) (2695 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Angry BBNaija fans have refused to accept the polls saying it was rigged and Manipulated.



www.fotor.com-2017-04-02-20-57-32.jpeg">



Here are some reactions to his eviction























































http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/bbnaija-manipulated-angry-nigerians.html Bally's eviction from the Big Brother Naija eviction live show tonight, has left everyone in shock.Angry BBNaija fans have refused to accept the polls saying it was rigged and Manipulated.www.fotor.com-2017-04-02-20-57-32.jpeg">Here are some reactions to his eviction

Where's the reaction 3 Likes

Rigged show.



How can the total percentage of votes be 100.01?

Don't be surprised if lipgloss wins the show







Sorry; tboss 1 Like

Ebuka said 11m votes came in, out of which Marvis n Bally scored 24% n 23% respectively. So bigbrother is telling us that Efe, Bisola, Marvis, Bally put togeda hv less dan 50% votes even tho only Efe's vote is 51%. Efe n Bisola were not up for eviction last week which means they wud hv voted for Marvis n Bally.

All these reactants self 1 Like

I gave up on the failed show when Tony left. Still kept on with the show from the sidelines because of bally.



Now I have come to understand Nigeria is just a country filled with people who celebrate dummies and "suffer heads"



If it was big brother Africa not Tony, bally and bassey could have been the strongest rivals because these are the people who made the show worth watching



. Efe would have been evicted alongside Miyonse and soma the very first week.

. You guys don't know this country naija.. Everything is staged. Some rich folks will buy the winner by paying huge and then stake it with their friends for profits. .STAGED) Bbnaija where I saw a bbw chick on yesterday party twerking and confusing bally. I was like mad fun. You guys don't know this country naija.. Everything is staged. Some rich folks will buy the winner by paying huge and then stake it with their friends for profits..STAGED)

I love Tboss because people hate her,See I know say efe get fans,but most of them na only for mouth,if them no vote,Tboss,bisola or even that Marvis sef fit win.Its a game. 1 Like







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fmn3mVkGhp0 Ok, Nigerians thanks for reacting.

ok then

Always reacting.

I concur... It was really rigged

Wetin concern me?

Booked







https://olumuyiwaolayinka.wordpress.com/?s=Nigeria+and+its+idiosyncracy Read about Nigerians and their mannerism

still beats me how Bally who had the highest votes last weekend had the least today.

MY uncle said its april fool, MY uncle said its april fool,

wetin Nigerians no dey react to?

.

by by

Please vote for Tboss,she deserve to wear the crown 1 Like 1 Share





Nigerians and Reactions...You'd think we are all chemists.



2 Likes

Team TBoss

It's a disappointment

BB is just a set-up. Let this sh!t do and finish let's focus on relevant matters

noordean:

wetin Nigerians no dey react to? i wonder oooooooo i wonder oooooooo

Voting Statistics: Total percentage is 100.01% how come?



The show is a SCAM





We warned u people that the show was a scam



PayPorte already have their Winner ..Her name is Tboss