|BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by emefav: 10:47pm On Apr 02
Yaayyy, with Bally's exit from the show, we've got just 5 housemates remaining and also competing for N25M and an SUV.
As we're close to the grand finale next Sunday, here's all you need to know about the top 5 housemates.
1. TBoss
She already has Nigerian entertainment superstars campaigning for her, and fans across Africa who call themselves #BossNation. TBoss who is also into piercings and tattoos, who
went to a primary school boarding, struggled with loneliness and making friends, and often attracted the wrong crowd.
The Edo born housemate, has a very strict dad, who was and tough on her and her siblings but her mom was always soft spoken & sweet. She studied at the University of Lagos for nine months before going to Romania to complete her studies. She’s an occasional drinker.
2. Bisola
The single mother of one, who was caught up in romance with Thin Tall Tony and Bally before their eviction, has been at the center of controversies. Bisola, who was a contestant in the Project Fame edition Iyanya won, won the last and final head of house challenge in the Big Brother Naija Reality TV show.
Abisola, who is part of the radio station WFM 91.7 (Nigeria’s 1st Radio station for WOMEN and their families), has revealed before now that she was a spoilt child till age 8, when her then well-off family hit some major hurdles.
She had to move to rural Nigeria where she lived with cousins selling make up and she got another shot at the high life when she came fifth in a reality singing competition.
Abisola, who is very talented, still plies her trade in the entertainment industry, revealing her comic side and using her voice to charm her listeners on her radio show on Nigeria’s first Women’s radio station – WFM 91.7.
Bisola has also delved into the Nollywood industry, featuring in movies like “The Life Of A Nigerian Couple” and “Forever With Us”.
3. Efe
Yaaayyy, he's most Nigerians favourite and has been tipped to win the prize money and the SUV. Efe, who is a graduate of Economics, won the hearts of Nigerians with his street flows and based on logistics slang. He is also the only male among the top 5 housemates, and also the only housemate to win the head of house challenge twice.
The Delta State born rapper, who grew up in Jos, has a known habit of picking his nose, has won the Payporte Arena Game the highest number of times.
Michael Efe Ejeba, who moved to Lagos for greener pastures after his youth service, loves cooking and also has a crush on Marvis.
4. Marvis
The Tomboy of the house, has a signature hairstyle and also eats garri more than any housemate on the show. Marvis, who is from Rivers State, is a graduate of Mass Communication and got the degree from Madonna University, Okija. She has the royal blood flowing in her, and is the 11th child out of 21 children.
Marvis who has been single for quite some time, revealed that she ended her last relationship because she couldn't keep up with the long distance romance. The Onne born entertainer, also claims she has never gotten into physical fights, as her mouth fights all her battles.
5. Debbie Rise
The 27-year-old cunny-cunny crooner is a Computer Science graduate, with a major in Graphics and Web Application Development from the Federal University of Technology, Yola.
Debbie (Melanin Goddess) emerged the first runner- up of the third season of Nigerian Idols in 2013, and has been working her way to the top since then.
The Ogun State born entertainer, has performed at major events within and outside the country including Felabration, Afropolitan Vibes at Freedom Park, the National Museum, Fotoplus Award night, Purple Account event powered by Wema Bank at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.
Debbie who has gotten into so many fights with other housemates, seem to be a top contender for the prize, as she has been saved even when it seems all hope is gone.
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by Buharimustgo: 10:55pm On Apr 02
TBOSS will win it not because she is the best or merits it,but because prebendalism is at play,shame to Nigeria ,merit has been killed and buried
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by zoey4(f): 10:56pm On Apr 02
I stand with Efe
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by stanway(m): 6:25am
Efe is jostified #TEAMEFE
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by missnawty(f): 6:36am
Op Debby is from Kogi
Biko how can I vote for efe? I Neva vote before oooo and I try as much as possible not to get myself too attached on arguments on this show.. .
Stop insulting these people in the biggy house or pple not supporting ur candidate ,it is only a game and each one of them will come out STARS regardless of who wins the money next Sunday.. And u will still be here cussing out on nairaland. Don't give ur self hypertension this week bcus of anoda person matter.
Their lives will never be the same again after the show even if they win or not. Remember This is a game and Try and enjoy every minute of the last week.
This is my advice to all the pple wey carry BBN matter for head, selling it like Galla inside traffic
Lalasticlala Goodmrng
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by Zaheertyler(m): 6:49am
based on logistics ...warri..
their father....
Efe boys day wait you for ejeba
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by jimi4us: 8:32am
Celebs stand with TBoss
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by henrydadon(m): 9:05am
[b]my opinion and what i think..
t boss doesn't need that money after seeing are picture and seeing the kind of lifestyle she had live before..the girl seem well to do and rich..i wonder what she doing on the show..and with her beauty she can get any man she want..
efe got no talent..Nigerian just celebrate mediocrity.i dont hate him..am a warri guy my self..but i dont think this guy got anything to offer other than get drunk on live tv
debbie rise - now this is someone that actually really need that money..the babe got alot of talent when it comes to music..i feel that 25m will go a long way to help her music career..
bisola - bisola got bundles of talent..she funny..are voice is awesome..she also can act..that 25m will go a long way for her..but bisola already made name for her self before coming on this show..have seen her in a couple of movies on ebony life tv..i feel she shouldn't find it hard to get movie role after her exist from big brother
and as for marvis i have noting to say..i wish her the best[/b]
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by timidapsin(m): 9:06am
Nonsense
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by mancityguy: 9:07am
EFe can only win this show based on logistics.. but in reality I see Tboos or bisola winning this game
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by Papiikush: 9:07am
Let them do and carry their failed show away Abeg.
In big brother Africa, the end of the show is always tensed because you have the hottest contestants left in the house fighting for the cash price.
I mean the tension alone will make you keep looking forward to every activities and you sit on the edge till the very last day in the house!
How would you have felt if it was Tony, bally, bassey, Tboss, Bisola and Efe left in the house? You see the tension I am talking about right?
But right now this show Is just like watching a nollywood movie too predictable and everyone already know who's go'n win. Waste your money to vote at your own risk
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by emoch(m): 9:09am
Just observing...can't wait for this show to be over
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by Lekan1o1: 9:09am
Bisola olosho
Tboss ashewo
Marvis drunk
Efe drunk
Im not a fan of any but based on logistics debbie rise desrves this is well behaved..
They should just give it to this gal to tell people dat morality pays!..
Else they ar signal to the massesn encourage immorality
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by Chiefpriest1(m): 9:09am
Lol
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by jimi4us: 9:10am
ok
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by ngwababe: 9:11am
As big brother don confuse celebs now to vote for tgirl, in short, she don win am.
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by Duru009(m): 9:11am
Team Tboss...
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by jimi4us: 9:11am
Tboss we know
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by PUSH1(m): 9:11am
Team Marvis
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by binsanni(m): 9:11am
I stand with Efe....
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by malton: 9:11am
Also, here is what you need to know about Bally, the cheated and most unfairly targeted by biggie the fraudster!
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by GreenMavro: 9:11am
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by beautiful232(f): 9:11am
TEAMEFE.SMS VOTE EFE TO 32052. #BLESSED#
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by jimi4us: 9:12am
only tboss guys
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by TrollTrap: 9:13am
Oh how much I detest all these reality/game bullshît...I never live my life finish Na to come sidon watch other people live their own.. anyway to each their own
Plus why do people always say based on logistics..what logistics
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by Omagago(m): 9:13am
Run
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by Bashirfuntua(m): 9:14am
I stand with Tboss
those in favour say likey. those against say shay
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by johnshagb(m): 9:14am
Debbi-rise, Ogun state born?
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by emeka2847: 9:14am
Based on logistics!
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by TVTKOKO(m): 9:15am
S
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by omobacyprus: 9:15am
How many likes for EFE aka Mr Logistics
|Re: BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) by princechurchill(m): 9:15am
Efe all the way.. Celebrities can go on hating Street is wise, ajibutters can hug transformer
