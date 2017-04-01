



As we're close to the grand finale next Sunday, here's all you need to know about the top 5 housemates.





1. TBoss



She already has Nigerian entertainment superstars campaigning for her, and fans across Africa who call themselves #BossNation. TBoss who is also into piercings and tattoos, who

went to a primary school boarding, struggled with loneliness and making friends, and often attracted the wrong crowd.



The Edo born housemate, has a very strict dad, who was and tough on her and her siblings but her mom was always soft spoken & sweet. She studied at the University of Lagos for nine months before going to Romania to complete her studies. She’s an occasional drinker.







2. Bisola





The single mother of one, who was caught up in romance with Thin Tall Tony and Bally before their eviction, has been at the center of controversies. Bisola, who was a contestant in the Project Fame edition Iyanya won, won the last and final head of house challenge in the Big Brother Naija Reality TV show.



Abisola, who is part of the radio station WFM 91.7 (Nigeria’s 1st Radio station for WOMEN and their families), has revealed before now that she was a spoilt child till age 8, when her then well-off family hit some major hurdles.



She had to move to rural Nigeria where she lived with cousins selling make up and she got another shot at the high life when she came fifth in a reality singing competition.



Abisola, who is very talented, still plies her trade in the entertainment industry, revealing her comic side and using her voice to charm her listeners on her radio show on Nigeria’s first Women’s radio station – WFM 91.7.



Bisola has also delved into the Nollywood industry, featuring in movies like “The Life Of A Nigerian Couple” and “Forever With Us”.







3. Efe





Yaaayyy, he's most Nigerians favourite and has been tipped to win the prize money and the SUV. Efe, who is a graduate of Economics, won the hearts of Nigerians with his street flows and based on logistics slang. He is also the only male among the top 5 housemates, and also the only housemate to win the head of house challenge twice.



The Delta State born rapper, who grew up in Jos, has a known habit of picking his nose, has won the Payporte Arena Game the highest number of times.



Michael Efe Ejeba, who moved to Lagos for greener pastures after his youth service, loves cooking and also has a crush on Marvis.







4. Marvis



The Tomboy of the house, has a signature hairstyle and also eats garri more than any housemate on the show. Marvis, who is from Rivers State, is a graduate of Mass Communication and got the degree from Madonna University, Okija. She has the royal blood flowing in her, and is the 11th child out of 21 children.



Marvis who has been single for quite some time, revealed that she ended her last relationship because she couldn't keep up with the long distance romance. The Onne born entertainer, also claims she has never gotten into physical fights, as her mouth fights all her battles.





5. Debbie Rise



The 27-year-old cunny-cunny crooner is a Computer Science graduate, with a major in Graphics and Web Application Development from the Federal University of Technology, Yola.



Debbie (Melanin Goddess) emerged the first runner- up of the third season of Nigerian Idols in 2013, and has been working her way to the top since then.



The Ogun State born entertainer, has performed at major events within and outside the country including Felabration, Afropolitan Vibes at Freedom Park, the National Museum, Fotoplus Award night, Purple Account event powered by Wema Bank at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.



Debbie who has gotten into so many fights with other housemates, seem to be a top contender for the prize, as she has been saved even when it seems all hope is gone.





http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/bbnaija-heres-all-you-need-to-know.html Yaayyy, with Bally's exit from the show, we've got just 5 housemates remaining and also competing for N25M and an SUV.As we're close to the grand finale next Sunday, here's all you need to know about the top 5 housemates.She already has Nigerian entertainment superstars campaigning for her, and fans across Africa who call themselves #BossNation. TBoss who is also into piercings and tattoos, whowent to a primary school boarding, struggled with loneliness and making friends, and often attracted the wrong crowd.The Edo born housemate, has a very strict dad, who was and tough on her and her siblings but her mom was always soft spoken & sweet. She studied at the University of Lagos for nine months before going to Romania to complete her studies. She’s an occasional drinker.The single mother of one, who was caught up in romance with Thin Tall Tony and Bally before their eviction, has been at the center of controversies. Bisola, who was a contestant in the Project Fame edition Iyanya won, won the last and final head of house challenge in the Big Brother Naija Reality TV show.Abisola, who is part of the radio station WFM 91.7 (Nigeria’s 1st Radio station for WOMEN and their families), has revealed before now that she was a spoilt child till age 8, when her then well-off family hit some major hurdles.She had to move to rural Nigeria where she lived with cousins selling make up and she got another shot at the high life when she came fifth in a reality singing competition.Abisola, who is very talented, still plies her trade in the entertainment industry, revealing her comic side and using her voice to charm her listeners on her radio show on Nigeria’s first Women’s radio station – WFM 91.7.Bisola has also delved into the Nollywood industry, featuring in movies like “The Life Of A Nigerian Couple” and “Forever With Us”.Yaaayyy, he's most Nigerians favourite and has been tipped to win the prize money and the SUV. Efe, who is a graduate of Economics, won the hearts of Nigerians with his street flows and based on logistics slang. He is also the only male among the top 5 housemates, and also the only housemate to win the head of house challenge twice.The Delta State born rapper, who grew up in Jos, has a known habit of picking his nose, has won the Payporte Arena Game the highest number of times.Michael Efe Ejeba, who moved to Lagos for greener pastures after his youth service, loves cooking and also has a crush on Marvis.The Tomboy of the house, has a signature hairstyle and also eats garri more than any housemate on the show. Marvis, who is from Rivers State, is a graduate of Mass Communication and got the degree from Madonna University, Okija. She has the royal blood flowing in her, and is the 11th child out of 21 children.Marvis who has been single for quite some time, revealed that she ended her last relationship because she couldn't keep up with the long distance romance. The Onne born entertainer, also claims she has never gotten into physical fights, as her mouth fights all her battles.The 27-year-old cunny-cunny crooner is a Computer Science graduate, with a major in Graphics and Web Application Development from the Federal University of Technology, Yola.Debbie (Melanin Goddess) emerged the first runner- up of the third season of Nigerian Idols in 2013, and has been working her way to the top since then.The Ogun State born entertainer, has performed at major events within and outside the country including Felabration, Afropolitan Vibes at Freedom Park, the National Museum, Fotoplus Award night, Purple Account event powered by Wema Bank at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.Debbie who has gotten into so many fights with other housemates, seem to be a top contender for the prize, as she has been saved even when it seems all hope is gone. 2 Likes 1 Share