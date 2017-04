A Federal high court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria has granted Unity bank PLC judicial authority to commence, issue and serve committal proceedings (FORM 48)against, Directors of Diamond bank Plc and Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC).for intentional disobedience of the order of the court.The affected Directors are: Chairman,Board of directors of Diamond bank Mr Chris Ogbeche, Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer, Diamond bank Mr Uzoma Dozie, Deputy Managing Director, Diamond bank, Caroline Anyanwu.Managing Director, Nigeria Shell Petroleum development company, SPDC Mr Osagie Ogunbor, Vice -president SPDC, Mr. Peter Costello, and Director SPDC Simbi wabote.Persons to be cited named above are in charge of the day to day administration and management of the two organisationsFOR MORE: http://theicon.ng/2017/04/03/contempt-diamond-bank-shell-directors-trouble/

come on guys...let me explain to u people. first and foremost, there is no cause for alarm. the directors of diamond bank committed what is known as civil contempt. this simply means disobedience of court orders. what is being issued to them ie form 48 is for them to show cause why they the directors should Nt be held in contempt of the court. am pretty sure the judge gave an injunction and diamond bank refused to obey it. of course diamond bank can't be in contempt being an artificial person so the company veil will be lifted and the directors will bear the brunt...





no need to worry about una money o.



drops pen. court!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 3 Likes