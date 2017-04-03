come on guys...let me explain to u people. first and foremost, there is no cause for alarm. the directors of diamond bank committed what is known as civil contempt. this simply means disobedience of court orders. what is being issued to them ie form 48 is for them to show cause why they the directors should Nt be held in contempt of the court. am pretty sure the judge gave an injunction and diamond bank refused to obey it. of course diamond bank can't be in contempt being an artificial person so the company veil will be lifted and the directors will bear the brunt...





no need to worry about una money o.



drops pen. court!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 3 Likes