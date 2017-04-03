₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by Trending01: 4:12am
A Federal high court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria has granted Unity bank PLC judicial authority to commence, issue and serve committal proceedings (FORM 48)against, Directors of Diamond bank Plc and Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC).for intentional disobedience of the order of the court.
The affected Directors are: Chairman,Board of directors of Diamond bank Mr Chris Ogbeche, Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer, Diamond bank Mr Uzoma Dozie, Deputy Managing Director, Diamond bank, Caroline Anyanwu.
Managing Director, Nigeria Shell Petroleum development company, SPDC Mr Osagie Ogunbor, Vice -president SPDC, Mr. Peter Costello, and Director SPDC Simbi wabote.
Persons to be cited named above are in charge of the day to day administration and management of the two organisations
FOR MORE: http://theicon.ng/2017/04/03/contempt-diamond-bank-shell-directors-trouble/
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by Omagago(m): 6:21am
Them never see chin chon chun. Wong Fei Hung
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by osumak2: 7:30am
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by edidiongmichael(m): 7:30am
None of my business
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by modelmike7(m): 7:31am
gen gen
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by sampete(m): 7:31am
Hope this won't affect our money in diamond bank oo
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by eightsin(m): 7:31am
Okay
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by DonHummer(m): 7:31am
when two elephants fight na still the grass go suffer.
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by sirugos(m): 7:32am
I am not understanding
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by Piiko(m): 7:32am
Based on logistics
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by Nollynude: 7:33am
osumak2:
DonHummer:
modelmike7:
sampete:
Omagago:
Una Wehdone
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by akpamfet: 7:33am
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by ismokeweed(m): 7:34am
Na today?
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by Tobwins: 7:35am
One-day for the owner One day For the thief
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by sapientia(m): 7:36am
The mod that moved this to FP should come and tell us the details na.
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by olamilekside2: 7:38am
Eeyahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by maxiuc(m): 7:39am
All is noise
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by Mopolchi: 7:40am
Abeg my money dey diamond ooo
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by dandollaz: 7:41am
So this man still hunting Biafra people. Leave us alone and focus on governance. Afonja should quote me n jump lagoon
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by Dottore: 7:43am
Ok
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by RichDad1(m): 7:43am
Make I move money ASAP.
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by ItsawrapOutfit: 7:44am
It is all a game.
Who loses? The masses and on the long run, the depositors
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by talk2hb1: 7:45am
Noted
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by Jabioro: 7:45am
Where is the trouble? ..junk news junk journalism half-baked stories..
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by nymphomaniac(m): 7:46am
come on guys...let me explain to u people. first and foremost, there is no cause for alarm. the directors of diamond bank committed what is known as civil contempt. this simply means disobedience of court orders. what is being issued to them ie form 48 is for them to show cause why they the directors should Nt be held in contempt of the court. am pretty sure the judge gave an injunction and diamond bank refused to obey it. of course diamond bank can't be in contempt being an artificial person so the company veil will be lifted and the directors will bear the brunt...
no need to worry about una money o.
drops pen. court!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by Lilaex: 7:46am
Dhfh
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by Karlman: 7:47am
...and when are they slaming same on buhari for disobeying every court order that is not in his favour?
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by Justuceleague2: 7:47am
Bank to bank
Every disobedience was a hit bank to bank
Mo money for Adeleke
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by ExInferis(m): 7:48am
Omagago:
You're doing it wrong.
Re: Contempt: Diamond Bank, Shell Directors In Trouble by damanjohn: 7:48am
Good for dem
