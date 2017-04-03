₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,776,061 members, 3,455,552 topics. Date: Monday, 03 April 2017 at 09:18 AM

Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today (2926 Views)

Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) / Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 74th Birthday Today! / Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by bjhaid: 4:37am
Ebenezer Obey (born 3 April 1942 as Ebenezer Remilekun Aremu Olasupo Obey-Fabiyi in Idogo, Nigeria), nicknamed the "Chief Commander", is a Nigerian jùjú musician.
Obey is of an Egba–Yoruba ethnic background. He is of the Owu subgroup of the Egba.

He began his professional career in the mid-1950s after moving to Lagos. After tutelage under Fatai Rolling-Dollar's band, he formed a band called The International Brothers in 1964, playing highlife–jùjú fusion. The band later metamorphosed into Inter-Reformers in the early-1970s, with a long list of Juju album hits on the West African Decca musical label.

Obey began experimenting with Yoruba percussion style and expanding on the band by adding more drum kits, guitars and talking drums. Obey's musical strengths lie in weaving intricate Yoruba axioms into dance-floor compositions. As is characteristic of Nigerian Yoruba social-circle music, the Inter-Reformers band excel in praise-singing for rich Nigerian socialites and business tycoons. Obey, however, is also renowned for Christian spiritual themes in his music and has since the early-1990s retired into Nigerian gospel music ministry.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ebenezer_Obey

3 Likes

Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Lifestone(m): 4:48am
HBD to an Icon

5 Likes

Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by cardoso514: 5:10am
Hbd Commander!
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Nogodye(m): 5:15am
HBD Sir...You're an Epitome of a good music.Your music has restored home, heal the broken hearted and give hope to the hopeless. #LivingLegend

9 Likes

Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:22am
One of my favourite Yoruba musician. May the good God keep you to see more this day.....AMEN!!

Happy Birthday Sir



*singing Ota Mi Dehin Lehin Mi*

3 Likes

Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by shollay09(m): 7:51am
happy earthstrong to an icon.. many more years to be celebrated.. #babaobey #livinglegend
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by crackerspub: 8:12am
the Inter-Reformers band excel in praise-singing for rich Nigerian socialites and business tycoons. Obey, however, is also renowned for Christian spiritual themes in his music and has since the early-1990s retired into Nigerian gospel music ministry.


grin grin grin grin I thought it was only Igbo musicians that do that
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by twilliamx: 8:12am
HBD sir
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by ngwababe: 8:13am
Happy Birthday Sir

1 Like

Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by femi4(m): 8:13am
Ko s'ogbon to le da

Ko siwa to le wu

Ko sona to le gba

To le fi t'aye lorun o


Commander Ebenezer....do your best and leave the rest

6 Likes

Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Inception(m): 8:13am
smiley
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by 0b10010011: 8:13am
Long live Ebenezer Obey!


A living legend!
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Inception(m): 8:13am
Nogodye:
HBD Sir...You're an Epitome of a good music.Your music has restored home, heal the broken hearted and give hope to the hopeless. #LivingLegend
sad

Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Aimwest(m): 8:14am
Evergreen!!!!!
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Holatunde007(m): 8:14am
pls fellow nairalanders, am a student in my HND 1 Estate management. Pls the semester is just ending, I need any work either factory or office job I can do within two months before school resumes to have my school fees paid.
Pls help a striving brother, am currently staying in Abeokuta
This is my contact both what'sapp and direct call is allowed O7O 33 26 61 93
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by pappy30(m): 8:17am
Happy birthday sir
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Realdeals(m): 8:18am
Happy Birthday Baba commander

Watch Exclusive 75th birthday interview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3aWmFVr-9AE

1 Like

Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by temigreat(m): 8:20am
Hbd Commander! Ebenezer Obey
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by nogasimplicity: 8:20am
though i don't understand the meaning of his songs but i am always elated when ever i listen to his tunes.
the man is indeed a legend in his field. "Baby mi jowao...... someone should complete it for me. #respect
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by felix000000(m): 8:20am
Happy birthday sir.
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by davodyguy: 8:21am
Happy birthday to baba Ebenezer obey Fabiyi

Baba Ketekete
Baba mukulu muke


'ile aiye fun gba die nio
Omo araiye se rere o'
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by juman(m): 8:22am
Lifestone:
HBD to an Icon
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by datola: 8:25am
Happy Birthday to baba Commander!

I'm always inspired by your music sir. They will forever remain evergreen.

"Ma yo/3ce
Lori Olumo"


"Ori mi ko ni buro o/2ce
Letter t'Oluwa ba ko koseda to le dapada
Ori mi ko ni buru o."

"Aye wa a dun, a dun bi oyin.
Yungba/8ce"

As much as obey's music is a great source of inspiration, you need to watch it because too much of miliki can make you relax and assume everything is okay.

Respect!

1 Like

Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by YOUNGBILLONAIRE: 8:26am
Happy Birthday to you sir.....Long life and prosperity....Amen
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by agog: 8:26am
Happy birthday to a living Legend!! Your musical prowess is second to none and your songs indeed a source of inspiration to many. Enjoy a long life in great health and prosperity sir. My dad was your greatest fan ever, but death took him away in 2007 before I could buy all your collections for him as I promised him.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by naptu2: 8:27am
naptu2:


Here's a reading from the book of Wisdom.

(The main story is) Adapted from Aesop's Fables. . .

Ebenezer Obey - The Donkey, The Man And His Son.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPlk0WIlrgI



Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by sakalisis(m): 8:30am
Hbd Baba agba
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Chanchit: 8:34am
#respect!
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Seyeah23(m): 8:40am
Happy Birthday to Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi. Ẹ máa last ju Olumo Rock lọ

(0) (1) (Reply)

9ice Marriage: The Truth Of Seperating / Beyonce's Shape, Dayum! / 2011 Mbgn Sylvia Nduka Spotted Atthe Airport On Her Way To London For Miss World

Viewing this topic: buskeske, Oba22, Jackipapa, nogasimplicity, ijeoma28(f), ebonyjoke(f), fatdon2(m), rakabuba001(m) and 32 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.