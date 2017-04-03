₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by bjhaid: 4:37am
Ebenezer Obey (born 3 April 1942 as Ebenezer Remilekun Aremu Olasupo Obey-Fabiyi in Idogo, Nigeria), nicknamed the "Chief Commander", is a Nigerian jùjú musician.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ebenezer_Obey
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Lifestone(m): 4:48am
HBD to an Icon
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by cardoso514: 5:10am
Hbd Commander!
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Nogodye(m): 5:15am
HBD Sir...You're an Epitome of a good music.Your music has restored home, heal the broken hearted and give hope to the hopeless. #LivingLegend
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:22am
One of my favourite Yoruba musician. May the good God keep you to see more this day.....AMEN!!
Happy Birthday Sir
*singing Ota Mi Dehin Lehin Mi*
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by shollay09(m): 7:51am
happy earthstrong to an icon.. many more years to be celebrated.. #babaobey #livinglegend
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by crackerspub: 8:12am
the Inter-Reformers band excel in praise-singing for rich Nigerian socialites and business tycoons. Obey, however, is also renowned for Christian spiritual themes in his music and has since the early-1990s retired into Nigerian gospel music ministry.
I thought it was only Igbo musicians that do that
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by twilliamx: 8:12am
HBD sir
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by ngwababe: 8:13am
Happy Birthday Sir
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by femi4(m): 8:13am
Ko s'ogbon to le da
Ko siwa to le wu
Ko sona to le gba
To le fi t'aye lorun o
Commander Ebenezer....do your best and leave the rest
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Inception(m): 8:13am
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by 0b10010011: 8:13am
Long live Ebenezer Obey!
A living legend!
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Inception(m): 8:13am
Nogodye:
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Aimwest(m): 8:14am
Evergreen!!!!!
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Holatunde007(m): 8:14am
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by pappy30(m): 8:17am
Happy birthday sir
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Realdeals(m): 8:18am
Happy Birthday Baba commander
Watch Exclusive 75th birthday interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3aWmFVr-9AE
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by temigreat(m): 8:20am
Hbd Commander! Ebenezer Obey
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by nogasimplicity: 8:20am
though i don't understand the meaning of his songs but i am always elated when ever i listen to his tunes.
the man is indeed a legend in his field. "Baby mi jowao...... someone should complete it for me. #respect
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by felix000000(m): 8:20am
Happy birthday sir.
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by davodyguy: 8:21am
Happy birthday to baba Ebenezer obey Fabiyi
Baba Ketekete
Baba mukulu muke
'ile aiye fun gba die nio
Omo araiye se rere o'
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by juman(m): 8:22am
Lifestone:
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by datola: 8:25am
Happy Birthday to baba Commander!
I'm always inspired by your music sir. They will forever remain evergreen.
"Ma yo/3ce
Lori Olumo"
"Ori mi ko ni buro o/2ce
Letter t'Oluwa ba ko koseda to le dapada
Ori mi ko ni buru o."
"Aye wa a dun, a dun bi oyin.
Yungba/8ce"
As much as obey's music is a great source of inspiration, you need to watch it because too much of miliki can make you relax and assume everything is okay.
Respect!
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by YOUNGBILLONAIRE: 8:26am
Happy Birthday to you sir.....Long life and prosperity....Amen
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by agog: 8:26am
Happy birthday to a living Legend!! Your musical prowess is second to none and your songs indeed a source of inspiration to many. Enjoy a long life in great health and prosperity sir. My dad was your greatest fan ever, but death took him away in 2007 before I could buy all your collections for him as I promised him.
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by naptu2: 8:27am
naptu2:
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by sakalisis(m): 8:30am
Hbd Baba agba
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Chanchit: 8:34am
#respect!
Re: Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Seyeah23(m): 8:40am
Happy Birthday to Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi. Ẹ máa last ju Olumo Rock lọ
