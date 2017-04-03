Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today (2926 Views)

Ebenezer Obey (born 3 April 1942 as Ebenezer Remilekun Aremu Olasupo Obey-Fabiyi in Idogo, Nigeria), nicknamed the "Chief Commander", is a Nigerian jùjú musician.

Obey is of an Egba–Yoruba ethnic background. He is of the Owu subgroup of the Egba.



He began his professional career in the mid-1950s after moving to Lagos. After tutelage under Fatai Rolling-Dollar's band, he formed a band called The International Brothers in 1964, playing highlife–jùjú fusion. The band later metamorphosed into Inter-Reformers in the early-1970s, with a long list of Juju album hits on the West African Decca musical label.



Obey began experimenting with Yoruba percussion style and expanding on the band by adding more drum kits, guitars and talking drums. Obey's musical strengths lie in weaving intricate Yoruba axioms into dance-floor compositions. As is characteristic of Nigerian Yoruba social-circle music, the Inter-Reformers band excel in praise-singing for rich Nigerian socialites and business tycoons. Obey, however, is also renowned for Christian spiritual themes in his music and has since the early-1990s retired into Nigerian gospel music ministry.

HBD to an Icon 5 Likes

Hbd Commander!

HBD Sir...You're an Epitome of a good music.Your music has restored home, heal the broken hearted and give hope to the hopeless. #LivingLegend 9 Likes

One of my favourite Yoruba musician. May the good God keep you to see more this day.....AMEN!!



Happy Birthday Sir







*singing Ota Mi Dehin Lehin Mi* 3 Likes

happy earthstrong to an icon.. many more years to be celebrated.. #babaobey #livinglegend

HBD sir

Happy Birthday Sir 1 Like

Ko s'ogbon to le da



Ko siwa to le wu



Ko sona to le gba



To le fi t'aye lorun o





Commander Ebenezer....do your best and leave the rest 6 Likes

Long live Ebenezer Obey!





A living legend!

Nogodye:

Evergreen!!!!!

Happy birthday sir





Watch Exclusive 75th birthday interview



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3aWmFVr-9AE Happy Birthday Baba commanderWatch Exclusive 75th birthday interview

Hbd Commander!

though i don't understand the meaning of his songs but i am always elated when ever i listen to his tunes.

the man is indeed a legend in his field. "Baby mi jowao...... someone should complete it for me. #respect

Happy birthday sir.

Happy birthday to baba Ebenezer obey Fabiyi



Baba Ketekete

Baba mukulu muke





'ile aiye fun gba die nio

Omo araiye se rere o'

Happy Birthday to baba Commander!



I'm always inspired by your music sir. They will forever remain evergreen.



"Ma yo/3ce

Lori Olumo"





"Ori mi ko ni buro o/2ce

Letter t'Oluwa ba ko koseda to le dapada

Ori mi ko ni buru o."



"Aye wa a dun, a dun bi oyin.

Yungba/8ce"



As much as obey's music is a great source of inspiration, you need to watch it because too much of miliki can make you relax and assume everything is okay.



Respect! 1 Like

Happy Birthday to you sir.....Long life and prosperity....Amen

Happy birthday to a living Legend!! Your musical prowess is second to none and your songs indeed a source of inspiration to many. Enjoy a long life in great health and prosperity sir. My dad was your greatest fan ever, but death took him away in 2007 before I could buy all your collections for him as I promised him. 3 Likes 1 Share

Hbd Baba agba

#respect!