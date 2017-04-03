₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Monday, 03 April 2017 at 01:08 PM
|John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by krozay(m): 5:31am
John Cena picked up more than a win on Sunday night at WrestleMania 33 -- he also locked up his future wife.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.cbssports.com/general/news/wrestlemania-33-results-john-cena-proposes-to-nikki-bella-after-winning-match/amp/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJeFDVI0WGQ
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by unclezuma: 5:40am
Waiting for the Naija version on NL
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by Glocee(f): 5:40am
Wow!
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by eleko1: 5:49am
Glocee make I see u for sharp corner
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by Desammyst(m): 5:55am
Dats nice. Though, I neva knew John Cena was dating. Think it's time to settle down, age no longer on his side again
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by mazimee(m): 5:56am
Cena is even taller than his girlfriend
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by agohmamuda(m): 5:57am
Naija girls can like all this kind tin. Since we no get wrestling ring, we go propose after street fight.
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by PiccoloBrunelli(m): 6:02am
And then the girl said: "I can't see You."
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by Glocee(f): 6:14am
eleko1:Okay o!
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by segebase(m): 6:15am
nice one
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by meezynetwork(m): 6:19am
Nice one
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by eleko1: 6:20am
Glocee:wic one be ok
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by Glocee(f): 6:24am
eleko1:I mean, I hear you naw!
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by Sanchez01: 6:25am
Desammyst:He was married. He has a son even. His relationship with Nicki started after his divorce.
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by eleko1: 6:28am
Glocee:OK by me.Hope u'll marry me after spending 5k of date spree .Nor turn down my proposal biko
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by ginajet(f): 6:32am
If Efe is selling 'real', Bisola 'talent', TBoss 'boss Lady', Debie 'DeRisersWorld', wetin Marvis go sell for #GrandFinale? Eba?
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by veinless(f): 6:34am
mynd44 day don break for sango otta o
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by Desammyst(m): 6:39am
Sanchez01:
Dats serious, I neva knew
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by eleko1: 6:40am
veinless:young man,be urself, stop using fake id/pic.
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by MJBOLT(m): 6:40am
john Cena is 6 feet
mazimee:
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by eleko1: 6:42am
Sweet Glocee, leaving out to my office. see u later.Have a nice Monday
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by crazyABO(m): 6:46am
Wrestler getting married to another? Can't imagine d kind of calabar look kid they r gonna give birth to. No homo calabarians
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by Glocee(f): 6:47am
eleko1:Haha! You ain't serious at all!
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by Glocee(f): 6:48am
eleko1:Have a nice day and stay outta trouble
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by Ikigia: 6:54am
Congrats Cena and Bella
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by EricBloodAxe: 7:17am
Two smack down couples...all i see n d future is a bunch of smack down babies been raised by the duo...WWE future champions.
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by 1shortblackboy: 8:39am
is this for real or part of their fake story lines ?
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by Emmanuel602(m): 8:41am
The main reason why I see wrestling as a staged act
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by JhimmySpark(m): 10:15am
1shortblackboy:... It's for real.
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by Gaara101: 10:26am
JhimmySpark:I'm pretty sure it blosommed from Kayfabe. This was around 2013/2014, before Daniel Bryan and Bella's twin sister got married.
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by Richie0974: 10:38am
Really? ? Just 70,000 spectators for wrestlemania? That's sort of low.
|Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by JhimmySpark(m): 11:59am
Gaara101:.... Nop.. thus happened during Wrestlemania 33. Wrestlemania 33 is 2017.
