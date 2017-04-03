Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 (4924 Views)

John Cena picked up more than a win on Sunday night at WrestleMania 33 -- he also locked up his future wife.

After Cena and Nikki Bella beat The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match, Cena proposed to his girlfriend. Long rumored to be a possibility at WrestleMania, he popped the question after going down on one knee and showing off some serious bling.





What a heart-warming moment. This is a night to remember for all wrestling fans with what we have seen, but for these two? It’s the night their life changed forever as they took the next step.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.cbssports.com/general/news/wrestlemania-33-results-john-cena-proposes-to-nikki-bella-after-winning-match/amp/







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJeFDVI0WGQ 4 Likes 1 Share

Waiting for the Naija version on NL



58 Likes

Wow! 1 Like

Glocee make I see u for sharp corner Glocee make I see u for sharp corner

Dats nice. Though, I neva knew John Cena was dating. Think it's time to settle down, age no longer on his side again

Cena is even taller than his girlfriend

Naija girls can like all this kind tin. Since we no get wrestling ring, we go propose after street fight. 13 Likes

And then the girl said: "I can't see You." 6 Likes

eleko1:

Glocee make I see u for sharp corner Okay o! Okay o! 1 Like

nice one

Nice one

Glocee:

Okay o! wic one be ok wic one be ok

eleko1:

wic one be ok I mean, I hear you naw! I mean, I hear you naw!

Desammyst:

Dats nice. Though, I neva knew John Cena was dating. Think it's time to settle down, age no longer on his side again He was married. He has a son even. His relationship with Nicki started after his divorce. He was married. He has a son even. His relationship with Nicki started after his divorce. 2 Likes

Glocee:



I mean, I hear you naw! OK by me.Hope u'll marry me after spending 5k of date spree .Nor turn down my proposal biko OK by me.Hope u'll marry me after spending 5k of date spree .Nor turn down my proposal biko

If Efe is selling 'real', Bisola 'talent', TBoss 'boss Lady', Debie 'DeRisersWorld', wetin Marvis go sell for #GrandFinale? Eba? 1 Like

mynd44 day don break for sango otta o

Sanchez01:



He was married. He has a son even. His relationship with Nicki started after his divorce.

Dats serious, I neva knew Dats serious, I neva knew

veinless:

mynd44 day don break for sango otta o young man,be urself, stop using fake id/pic. young man,be urself, stop using fake id/pic.

john Cena is 6 feet

mazimee:

Cena is even taller than his girlfriend

Sweet Glocee, leaving out to my office. see u later.Have a nice Monday Sweet Glocee, leaving out to my office. see u later.Have a nice Monday

Wrestler getting married to another? Can't imagine d kind of calabar look kid they r gonna give birth to. No homo calabarians

eleko1:

OK by me.Hope u'll marry me after spending 5k of date spree .Nor turn down my proposal biko Haha! You ain't serious at all! Haha! You ain't serious at all!

eleko1:

Sweet Glocee, leaving out to my office. see u later.Have a nice Monday Have a nice day and stay outta trouble Have a nice day and stay outta trouble

Congrats Cena and Bella

Two smack down couples...all i see n d future is a bunch of smack down babies been raised by the duo...WWE future champions.

is this for real or part of their fake story lines ?

The main reason why I see wrestling as a staged act

1shortblackboy:

is this for real or part of their fake story lines ? ... It's for real. ... It's for real.

JhimmySpark:

... It's for real. I'm pretty sure it blosommed from Kayfabe. This was around 2013/2014, before Daniel Bryan and Bella's twin sister got married. I'm pretty sure it blosommed from Kayfabe. This was around 2013/2014, before Daniel Bryan and Bella's twin sister got married.

Really? ? Just 70,000 spectators for wrestlemania? That's sort of low.