John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by krozay(m): 5:31am
John Cena picked up more than a win on Sunday night at WrestleMania 33 -- he also locked up his future wife.
After Cena and Nikki Bella beat The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match, Cena proposed to his girlfriend. Long rumored to be a possibility at WrestleMania, he popped the question after going down on one knee and showing off some serious bling.


What a heart-warming moment. This is a night to remember for all wrestling fans with what we have seen, but for these two? It’s the night their life changed forever as they took the next step.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.cbssports.com/general/news/wrestlemania-33-results-john-cena-proposes-to-nikki-bella-after-winning-match/amp/



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJeFDVI0WGQ

Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by unclezuma: 5:40am
Waiting for the Naija version on NL

Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by Glocee(f): 5:40am
Wow!

Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by eleko1: 5:49am
cool wink undecided embarassed Glocee make I see u for sharp corner
Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by Desammyst(m): 5:55am
Dats nice. Though, I neva knew John Cena was dating. Think it's time to settle down, age no longer on his side again
Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by mazimee(m): 5:56am
Cena is even taller than his girlfriend lipsrsealed
Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by agohmamuda(m): 5:57am
Naija girls can like all this kind tin. Since we no get wrestling ring, we go propose after street fight.

Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by PiccoloBrunelli(m): 6:02am
And then the girl said: "I can't see You."

Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by Glocee(f): 6:14am
eleko1:
cool wink undecided embarassed Glocee make I see u for sharp corner
Okay o!

Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by segebase(m): 6:15am
nice one
Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by meezynetwork(m): 6:19am
Nice one
Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by eleko1: 6:20am
Glocee:
Okay o!
wic one be ok
Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by Glocee(f): 6:24am
eleko1:
wic one be ok
I mean, I hear you naw!
Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by Sanchez01: 6:25am
Desammyst:
Dats nice. Though, I neva knew John Cena was dating. Think it's time to settle down, age no longer on his side again
He was married. He has a son even. His relationship with Nicki started after his divorce.

Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by eleko1: 6:28am
angry cool wink
Glocee:

I mean, I hear you naw!
cool OK by me.Hope u'll marry me after spending 5k of date spree .Nor turn down my proposal biko
Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by ginajet(f): 6:32am
Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by veinless(f): 6:34am
Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by Desammyst(m): 6:39am
Sanchez01:

He was married. He has a son even. His relationship with Nicki started after his divorce.

Dats serious, I neva knew
Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by eleko1: 6:40am
veinless:
mynd44 day don break for sango otta o
young man,be urself, stop using fake id/pic.
Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by MJBOLT(m): 6:40am
john Cena is 6 feet undecided

mazimee:
Cena is even taller than his girlfriend lipsrsealed
Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by eleko1: 6:42am
wink cool Sweet Glocee, leaving out to my office. see u later.Have a nice Monday
Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by crazyABO(m): 6:46am
Wrestler getting married to another? Can't imagine d kind of calabar look kid they r gonna give birth to. No homo calabarians grin
Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by Glocee(f): 6:47am
eleko1:
angry cool wink cool OK by me.Hope u'll marry me after spending 5k of date spree .Nor turn down my proposal biko
Haha! You ain't serious at all!
Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by Glocee(f): 6:48am
eleko1:
wink cool Sweet Glocee, leaving out to my office. see u later.Have a nice Monday
Have a nice day and stay outta trouble
Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by Ikigia: 6:54am
Congrats Cena and Bella
Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by EricBloodAxe: 7:17am
Two smack down couples...all i see n d future is a bunch of smack down babies been raised by the duo...WWE future champions.
Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by 1shortblackboy: 8:39am
is this for real or part of their fake story lines ? undecided
Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by Emmanuel602(m): 8:41am
The main reason why I see wrestling as a staged act
Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by JhimmySpark(m): 10:15am
1shortblackboy:
is this for real or part of their fake story lines ? undecided
... It's for real.
Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by Gaara101: 10:26am
JhimmySpark:
... It's for real.
I'm pretty sure it blosommed from Kayfabe. This was around 2013/2014, before Daniel Bryan and Bella's twin sister got married.
Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by Richie0974: 10:38am
Really? ? Just 70,000 spectators for wrestlemania? That's sort of low.
Re: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella After Winning Match At Wrestlemania 33 by JhimmySpark(m): 11:59am
Gaara101:

I'm pretty sure it blosommed from Kayfabe. This was around 2013/2014, before Daniel Bryan and Bella's twin sister got married.
.... Nop.. thus happened during Wrestlemania 33. Wrestlemania 33 is 2017.

