|Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by arlomah: 11:23am
Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s how to prevent spread of the contagious disease .
Following the recent outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) in Nigeria, about 328 deaths have been recorded so far according to the Federal Ministry of Health.
Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) is most often caused by the bacteria Neisseria meningitides. Bacterial meningitis is an infection of the meninges, the thin covering of the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms of the disease include stiff neck, high fever, rash, headache, vomiting, and confusion.
The report from the Health Ministry indicated that 90 local government areas across 16 States including Lagos, Osun, Zamfara, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Nasarawa, Jigawa, FCT, Gombe, Taraba, Yobe, Cross Rivers, and Plateau; to have been affected with the epidemic.
According to statistics from the Ministry, 2524 people have been affected across the states and131 samples confirmed in the laboratory with majority as meningitides type C.
As a result of the contagious nature of the disease, it is pertinent to educate Mainlanders on the necessary measures to take to prevent its spread.
While the disease can cured if presented early, a statement released by Boade Akinola, Director Media and Public Relations of the Ministry advised that citizens should endeavor to do the following to prevent spread of the disease.
• Avoidance of overcrowding
• Sleeping in well ventilated places
• Avoidance of close and prolonged contact with cases
• Proper disposal of respiratory and throat secretions
• Strict observance of hand hygiene
• Reduction in sharing utensils
• Avoidance of self medication
• Reduction in hand shaking, kissing or medical intervention such as mouth resuscitation
• Usage of relevant stereotype vaccination for meningococcal
http://insidemainland.com/2017/04/03/meningitis-outbreak-heres-prevent-spread-contagious-disease/
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by MJBOLT(m): 11:35am
it seems this one is more deadly than Ebola
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by MrEgbegbe(m): 12:17pm
The only way to prevent it is to eat good
It only happens in the North where many of them starve
Eating Amala and Ewedu every day of the week is not eating good
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by Pearly255(f): 12:17pm
.
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by iyke926(m): 12:17pm
God save us
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by amiibaby(f): 12:17pm
Thanks op
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by uzoclinton(m): 12:18pm
Meningitis is one of the
Unfortunate effects of climate change in Nigeria.
and it would continue spreading especially in northern nigeria as long as the heat continues...
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by ipdoh52(m): 12:18pm
nice one OP
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by Ukoju: 12:19pm
Noted
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by lpiffy: 12:19pm
ebola was contained, this shouldnt be a problem
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by Chidex2442(m): 12:19pm
Not again
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by FreshShavedBalls(m): 12:19pm
Please enlighten us more about the vaccination procedure
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by Bhadmus77(m): 12:20pm
MALARIA-HIV-EBOLA-LASSA FEVER-MENINGITIS- diseases being killing Africans since 19....
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by lovelyjay: 12:20pm
God help us
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by brownies1: 12:20pm
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by iammrjaai(m): 12:20pm
This one has added to the list... hmmm!!! God help us all...Amen.
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by lampard014: 12:20pm
gud post
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by Jay542(m): 12:21pm
MJBOLT:There's nothing like Ebola
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by maxiuc(m): 12:21pm
Signs of endtime
So shocking even me is not prepared for the coming of our lord Jesus Christ
God save us all
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by logadims: 12:22pm
Above all; PRAYER.
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by ReaLFuckingOG: 12:23pm
Nooooo!
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by GURANTEEFUNDS: 12:24pm
Watch out, 7:00:00p.m on Monday 3rd April, 2017
Don't be left out and inform your well wishers
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by olrotimi(m): 12:24pm
For a government that budgeted soo low for the health sector, our level of preparedness is zero.
Health education is sub par.
Truth is that we are usually helpless and reactionary when such outbreaks happen.
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by zainabxel(f): 12:25pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by ncesso75(f): 12:25pm
More deadly than Ebola
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by olrotimi(m): 12:26pm
MJBOLT:No sir. Its not.
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by lilmaydee: 12:26pm
One day. one problem. Naija which way?
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by olrotimi(m): 12:26pm
MrEgbegbe:Ignorance is a terrible disease.
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by Mark3(m): 12:27pm
Thank God Ogun State is not listed among the states with the outbreak. Bad news been emanating from Ogun since 19...
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by kennygee(f): 12:27pm
The way people from the North bring out sputum from their throat is disgusting.
|Re: Meningitis Outbreak; Here’s How To Prevent Spread Of The Contagious Disease by piperson(m): 12:28pm
[b]there's no disease that africans can't handle, small fever they kill oyinbo,, that being sef...God is the source of our health...Nothing dey happen/b]
