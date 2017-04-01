₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by Jeus: 11:36am
Ex- Big brother Naija housemates, Miyonse, Kemen, Uriel, Cocoice and Gifty are on the cover of House of Maliq April edition, and they look stunning.
More photos in the link below.
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/bbnaija-ex-housemates-stun-on-cover-of.html
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by chinybelle(f): 11:43am
Miyonse
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by NegeduGrace(f): 11:47am
cocoice..i see ya
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by YoungB1a(m): 11:51am
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by Ermacc: 12:30pm
they are looking really good. but why is miyonce looking like an 18yr old faggit?
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 12:33pm
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by careytommy7(m): 12:34pm
Kemen is back!
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by jimi4us: 12:34pm
i love them, they are all TBoss fan
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by adorablepepple(f): 12:34pm
and why is gifty so stiff
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by AnthonioAlsaid: 12:34pm
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by TrumporIdie: 12:35pm
Why are all the ladies looking uncomfortable?
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by Mophasa: 12:35pm
Beware of the WHITE WITCH
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 12:36pm
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by jimi4us: 12:36pm
YoungB1a:you sound scared, why beg for money, the BossNation don't do that,
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by Akshow: 12:36pm
Why is uriel's bwest lopsided?
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by Tenim47(m): 12:37pm
am here to see EFE
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by Gloryfox: 12:37pm
how a sane person go carry this pple matter for head is beyond me, d winner of d 25m go see una wey campaign for him/her outside and may snub u self
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by GreenMavro: 12:39pm
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 12:40pm
This show and the showees are overrated
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by johnsonedidiong(m): 12:41pm
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by Missmossy(f): 12:43pm
Gifty is looking good
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by Nathan2016: 12:43pm
That fair guy..dont know his name.... I think he might be playing both TEAM...My thought though.....got some feminist side in him....well it doesnt look good on him...... too old for that poo....wearing some wack ass suit and i dont know what to xall the inside. top, blouse, or underwear...am ma smack that feminine side out ya. fair looking mo d a fuk a
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by Ukoju: 12:45pm
Gifty
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by lampard014: 12:45pm
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by naijacentric(m): 12:47pm
Is miyonse gay
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by Mikylopez(f): 12:51pm
miyonse tho
he isn't looking normal looks like a malnourished gay. ......while gifty doesn't look comfortable
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by Jolar101: 12:55pm
jimi4us:Who she don epp with her money before or will she share parts of the money with me if I vote for her?
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by Lekan1o1: 12:59pm
Miyonce tho... always lookinn gaay.
fashion aint good on him
|Re: Bbnaija: Ex-housemates Cover House Of Maliq (Photos) by trendymarseey(f): 1:04pm
