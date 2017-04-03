Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Difference Between Computer Science And Computer Engineering Course? (4115 Views)

HelooNlanders. I’ve been a member of this forum for quite some time now and I must confess its been really informative and entertaining.

I’m having a bit of problem choosing my career prospect and would really love the experienced ones & graduates to help a brother on the matter.



I’m literally a Jambite who wants to study Computer Engineering in the university because someone ones told me that computer engineering course covers both the technical and software aspect of a computer whilst Computer Science deals on only the software part of a computer. I chose engineering because I wanted to use my full potentials and to cover more in the era of technology (I’m pretty good at maths).



But currently I’m hearing different stories bout computer engineering in the Nigeria University that it doesn’t worth it and it’s a waste of time and students are been denied practicals which is not supposed to be so (based on its technicality).

So please our graduates in the house esp those who studied the above mentioned courses or similar stuffs should please assist a young fellow.

Please Moderator forward this to FP as it might as well help those of same or similar problem.



(Intend applying unizik as a first choice)

Computer Engineers are involved with mainly the hardware part of computers





Computer Science is software





Computer Engineers are involved with mainly the hardware part of computers

Computer Science is software

They are totally two different things

I'll prefer computer engineering and the thing is It's better u learn the engineering aspect outside then go to school for the theoretical aspect...

“Computer Science” is an umbrella term which encompasses four major areas of computing: theory, algorithms, programming languages, and architecture. ...



“Computer Engineering” typically focuses specifically on computer hardware and software. It is an integration of computer science and electrical engineering.







posters above me if u have an idea why don't u share it for the op rather than this nonsense you are typing just to book space 1 Like

Well poster.... I think it depends on the school you are going to, however I will advise you to choose computer science because at least you can be able to learn the software aspect online without the help of any lecturer. The truth is in a typical Nigeria federal or state university you hardly see any lecturer that is good in a programming language talk less of teaching it. 1 Like 1 Share

Computer science deals with the underlying knowledge of the logical and algorithmic functions of computers while Engineering deals with hardware and architecture of computers.



#ToMyLimitedUnderstanding 1 Like

Whichever course you want to go for, have in mind that 90% of things you'll be doing in the university will be theory. So, you will have to wisen up and undertake the technical or practical aspect during holidays. That way, you become an employable graduate at the end of the day.



Good luck. It's all about vision. 1 Like

op my elder brother is a computer scientist while my younger brother is a computer engineer ......the only diff bettween two of them is their bank account balance

No difference in Nigerian University.





Apart from extra junks that you will do in engineering. There is practically no difference between the two.





Irrespective of the one you get. You are still home and cool.



Just set your targets from 100 level.



If you want to be a programmer, stick to Science so that you have less distractions. 1 Like 1 Share

I will go for Computer Science. I'm not sure computer engineering covers the software, it is only about hardware.

Both courses are good, but if u are looking for something practical, go with computer engineering. My only advice for you is that, if you must study computer engineering in Nigeria, let it be a polytechnic cos the Nigerian University system has got little or no practical experience to offer you in computer engineering. Kukuma study the science part of it if you must go to a university and save yourself from stories that touch later...

Computer engineering-hardware

Computer science-software

But as a Comp engineer you can find it easy to learn software

Very good question @OP. However, you have to do your home work thoroughly. Considering the fact that you want to study in Nigeria, the Engineering option is preferred for the obvious reason that it is a professional course and allows you to become a registered engineer which might be useful in the future. Aside that it offers no further significant benefit. For Computer Science however, it is the 'in thing' now. I have an engineering background for my first two degrees but I'm currently doing a doctorate in CS and I can tell you the opportunities are immense. This is due to the increasingly role of big data and machine intelligence/artificial intelligence/data mining etc. in our decision making process. These research areas are offering a very promising future and Nigeria is really a fertile ground for such disciplines. You may thus consider an engineering option but with dedicated and disciplined focus on learning some programming languages like Python, Matlab, R, C/C++ etc. and further building immense capacity in mathematics/statistics especially problem formulation/modelling and toy with some basic AI program and apply them in basic optimisation problems. What I have been saying is this - do well to graduate with good grades in Comp. Engr but build immense capacity in your programming skills but with practical application to everyday issues. Do not forget to update yourself with the trends in CS (data management and AI) by being a registered student member of IEEE to have access to some open access journals. Also trail papers for free from academia.edu to researchgate on AI/machine learning. You need to do a serious research on what you want and make up your mind. Ultimately, never forget to always consult your creator - God to ask for direction. He made you and thus knows what's best for you. You can never be wrong taking His advice. All the best! 2 Likes

Computer science is good but Engineering is better. Regarding the practical aspect my brother even the computer science departments in Nigerian universies doesn't have computers for practical. So if you want to maximize your potentials go for Engineering cos it has wider prospects in terms of study and job opportunities. good luck

thanks but what's the difference between, computers and electronic devices