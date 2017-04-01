Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) (4584 Views)

Adebola, who claims to have served with the senator in Kaduna- shared a copy of his NYSC discharge certificate and a booklet showing the names of the corpers that served during the 1999/2000 set, which includes Senator Dino Melaye's name as "Melaye Daniel".



He wrote; "Just stumbled on my documents this morning, and have this to share about Senator Dino maleye, we actually served together in Kaduna camp for 1999/ 2000 1st tier set, and passed out July 8 2001"



A facebook user, Adebola Akitoye has shed more light on the controversies surrounding Senator Dino Melaye's certificate.Adebola, who claims to have served with the senator in Kaduna- shared a copy of his NYSC discharge certificate and a booklet showing the names of the corpers that served during the 1999/2000 set, which includes Senator Dino Melaye's name as "Melaye Daniel".He wrote; "Just stumbled on my documents this morning, and have this to share about Senator Dino maleye, we actually served together in Kaduna camp for 1999/ 2000 1st tier set, and passed out July 8 2001"

well this looks genuine until proven otherwise...

But this still doesnt reduce the fact that Dino is rogue and unintelligent to be one Nigerian senator...



someone shud b pls tell him,,, there is a difference btw bin a celebrity and a lawmaker..



One day something wud give up and his secrets will be made public... 8 Likes 2 Shares

well this looks genuine until proven otherwise...

But this still doesnt reduce the fact that Dino is rogue and unintelligent to be one Nigerian senator...



someone shud b pls tell him,,, there is a difference btw bin a celebrity and a lawmaker..



One day something wud give up and his secrets will be made public...



I bet he is more articulate and more Intelligent than you are ..He is even physically stronger and richer than you , he is more travelled and learned than you are ...A simple check on Google will show he has made more impact on the earth than anyone in Ur lineage but yet you think you are better than him oh boy don't you think you rate yourself above what you really are ? that make you a megalomaniac oo I bet he is more articulate and more Intelligent than you are ..He is even physically stronger and richer than you , he is more travelled and learned than you are ...A simple check on Google will show he has made more impact on the earth than anyone in Ur lineage but yet you think you are better than himoh boy don't you think you rate yourself above what you really are ?that make you a megalomaniac oo 20 Likes 2 Shares







Sha I can't blame them when the ones up don't want to help bring people up.



Dino DINOt see all these things coming. People like fighting so hard to bring other people down.Sha I can't blame them when the ones up don't want to help bring people up.

I bet he is more articulate and more Intelligent than you are ..He is even physically stronger and richer than you , he is more travelled and learned than you are ...A simple check on Google will show he has made more impact on the earth than anyone in Ur lineage but yet you think you are better than him oh boy don't you think you rate yourself above what you really are ? that make you a megalomaniac oo to be honest i was expecting a nonenty like yu to quote me...

its tru i might be richer than the rogue,, it is tru i might not have made much impact like him but i will definitely tell yu he is no better than i am..

because,,

yes he is rich but has no rest of mind,, alot of people wants his head for obvious reasons which we all witnessed recently.



Yes he has made much impact but we all know how much of negative impact that is



You and ur likes ass licking this politicians all because of ur selfish and hidden interest will forever reap the fruit of wah yu sowed with the maximum of consequences that comes with it will forever stretch tru ur lineage..



i wont be suprise if this is Dino himself with this moniker replying me,,because we all know how low he can go to show he is just a child in an adult form.. to be honest i was expecting a nonenty like yu to quote me...its tru i might be richer than the rogue,, it is tru i might not have made much impact like him but i will definitely tell yu he is no better than i am..because,,yes he is rich but has no rest of mind,, alot of people wants his head for obvious reasons which we all witnessed recently.Yes he has made much impact but we all know how much of negative impact that isYou and ur likes ass licking this politicians all because of ur selfish and hidden interest will forever reap the fruit of wah yu sowed with the maximum of consequences that comes with it will forever stretch tru ur lineage..i wont be suprise if this is Dino himself with this moniker replying me,,because we all know how low he can go to show he is just a child in an adult form.. 9 Likes

to be honest i was expecting a nonenty like yu to quote me...

its tru i might be richer than the rogue,, it is tru i might not have made much impact like him but i will definitely tell yu he is no better than i am..

because,,

yes he is rich but has no rest of mind,, alot of people wants his head for obvious reasons which we all witnessed recently.



Yes he has made much impact but we all know how much of negative impact that is



You and ur likes ass licking this politicians all because of ur selfish and hidden interest will forever reap the fruit of wah yu sowed with the maximum of consequences that comes with it will forever stretch tru ur lineage..



i wont be suprise if this is Dino himself with this moniker replying me,,because we all know how low he can go to show he is just a child in an adult form..

some sense in the bolded... that man certainly can stoop that low... some sense in the bolded... that man certainly can stoop that low... 3 Likes

to be honest i was expecting a nonenty like yu to quote me...

its tru i might be richer than the rogue,, it is tru i might not have made much impact like him but i will definitely tell yu he is no better than i am..

because,,

yes he is rich but has no rest of mind,, alot of people wants his head for obvious reasons which we all witnessed recently.



Yes he has made much impact but we all know how much of negative impact that is



You and ur likes ass licking this politicians all because of ur selfish and hidden interest will forever reap the fruit of wah yu sowed with the maximum of consequences that comes with it will forever stretch tru ur lineage..



i wont be suprise if this is Dino himself with this moniker replying me,,because we all know how low he can go to show he is just a child in an adult form..

my brother I prefer to have money than peace of mind.....what is peace of mind without money.....



well this will always be qoute of a poor man......."vanity upon vanity all is vanity" in this case me likey VANITY







If there's any vanity u aren't using pls I need it my brother I prefer to have money than peace of mind.....what is peace of mind without money.....well this will always be qoute of a poor man......."vanity upon vanity all is vanity" in this case me likey VANITYIf there's any vanity u aren't using pls I need it

my brother I prefer to have money than peace of mind....what is peace of mind without money.....



well this will always be qoute of a poor man......."vanity upon vanity all is vanity" in this case me likey VANITY







If there's any vanity u aren't using pls I need it bolded... thats ur problem sir not mine... This is a 4king mindset of a ritualist.. i pity ur siblings... this only shows how deep poverty has eatn deep in ur famz...

person just open mouth talk this nonsense bolded... thats ur problem sir not mine... This is a 4king mindset of a ritualist.. i pity ur siblings... this only shows how deep poverty has eatn deep in ur famz...person just open mouth talk this nonsense 7 Likes 2 Shares

People get time oh.

wawu!!! [center]some people wont be happy[/center]

still on this matter?

I have a very big problem with these proofs coming out left-right-centre.



I just imagine someone raising allegations like this against me



I mean, do I ve to proof anything to anyone?



If you are in doubt, the records are there, embark on your fruitless journey of no return.



I wont say a s hit.



Can we take these si lly Dino case out of the front burner please?



We got more important things to worry.





studied goegraphy not geography according to the list

This matter no dey finish? We are waiting for Buhari to show us Common WAEC result. 1 Like

Nigerian politicians and Drama.... INSEPARABLE

BTW, how did the whole end, did Dino sue S.R?

I bet he is more articulate and more Intelligent than you are ..He is even physically stronger and richer than you , he is more travelled and learned than you are ...A simple check on Google will show he has made more impact on the earth than anyone in Ur lineage but yet you think you are better than him oh boy don't you think you rate yourself above what you really are ? that make you a megalomaniac oo

abeg he don do nah. Wetin self





You go school and you serve. We don hear

well this looks genuine until proven otherwise...

But this still doesnt reduce the fact that Dino is rogue and unintelligent to be one Nigerian senator...



someone shud b pls tell him,,, there is a difference btw bin a celebrity and a lawmaker..



One day something wud give up and his secrets will be made public...



Does any of our current NASS members have the integrity test pass mark? They are almost same. Does any of our current NASS members have the integrity test pass mark? They are almost same.

to be honest i was expecting a nonenty like yu to quote me...

its tru i might be richer than the rogue,, it is tru i might not have made much impact like him but i will definitely tell yu he is no better than i am..

because,,

yes he is rich but has no rest of mind,, alot of people wants his head for obvious reasons which we all witnessed recently.



Yes he has made much impact but we all know how much of negative impact that is



You and ur likes ass licking this politicians all because of ur selfish and hidden interest will forever reap the fruit of wah yu sowed with the maximum of consequences that comes with it will forever stretch tru ur lineage..



i wont be suprise if this is Dino himself with this moniker replying me,,because we all know how low he can go to show he is just a child in an adult form..





do yourself a favour, go to youtube right now and watch Dino Melaye's contribution on the floor of the senate and you will know more than what media reduce you to knowing.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDVLFZRxt0A





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M2xxciqBWvQ





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhV9g_Cchhg





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_wY_jRxHfE





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rsdnr30wj0





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4dH3NdHf_Bg





Watch those then come back to abuse me. I will be waiting. do yourself a favour, go to youtube right now and watch Dino Melaye's contribution on the floor of the senate and you will know more than what media reduce you to knowing.Watch those then come back to abuse me. I will be waiting. 1 Like

What have we not heard. Not surprised

Dats non of our business...

I bet he is more articulate and more Intelligent than you are ..He is even physically stronger and richer than you , he is more travelled and learned than you are ...A simple check on Google will show he has made more impact on the earth than anyone in Ur lineage but yet you think you are better than him oh boy don't you think you rate yourself above what you really are ? that make you a megalomaniac oo u wicked ooooo una 2 get fight bfor ni u wicked ooooo una 2 get fight bfor ni

Its funny that we are silent about the fact that Dino is an academic fraud in two other proven cases when he claimed he is a graduate of Harvard and London School of Economics as seen on his various profiles on social media, these aforementioned schools all denied he is NOT a graduate of their institutions, yet that is being swept under the rug.



An academic fraud as a legislator and you think our country would move forward? How pathetic!

my brother I prefer to have money than peace of mind.....what is peace of mind without money.....



well this will always be qoute of a poor man......."vanity upon vanity all is vanity" in this case me likey VANITY







If there's any vanity u aren't using pls I need it

May it be unto you as you have asked/desired May it be unto you as you have asked/desired 1 Like