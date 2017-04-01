₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A facebook user, Adebola Akitoye has shed more light on the controversies surrounding Senator Dino Melaye's certificate.
Adebola, who claims to have served with the senator in Kaduna- shared a copy of his NYSC discharge certificate and a booklet showing the names of the corpers that served during the 1999/2000 set, which includes Senator Dino Melaye's name as "Melaye Daniel".
He wrote; "Just stumbled on my documents this morning, and have this to share about Senator Dino maleye, we actually served together in Kaduna camp for 1999/ 2000 1st tier set, and passed out July 8 2001"
Source; http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/i-served-with-dino-melaye-in-kaduna.html
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by Israeljones(m): 12:13pm
well this looks genuine until proven otherwise...
But this still doesnt reduce the fact that Dino is rogue and unintelligent to be one Nigerian senator...
someone shud b pls tell him,,, there is a difference btw bin a celebrity and a lawmaker..
One day something wud give up and his secrets will be made public...
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 12:20pm
Israeljones:
I bet he is more articulate and more Intelligent than you are ..He is even physically stronger and richer than you , he is more travelled and learned than you are ...A simple check on Google will show he has made more impact on the earth than anyone in Ur lineage but yet you think you are better than him oh boy don't you think you rate yourself above what you really are ? that make you a megalomaniac oo
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by darioNaharis: 12:21pm
Dino DINOt see all these things coming. People like fighting so hard to bring other people down.
Sha I can't blame them when the ones up don't want to help bring people up.
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by kadreeG7(m): 12:21pm
k
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by Israeljones(m): 12:32pm
SalamRushdie:to be honest i was expecting a nonenty like yu to quote me...
its tru i might be richer than the rogue,, it is tru i might not have made much impact like him but i will definitely tell yu he is no better than i am..
because,,
yes he is rich but has no rest of mind,, alot of people wants his head for obvious reasons which we all witnessed recently.
Yes he has made much impact but we all know how much of negative impact that is
You and ur likes ass licking this politicians all because of ur selfish and hidden interest will forever reap the fruit of wah yu sowed with the maximum of consequences that comes with it will forever stretch tru ur lineage..
i wont be suprise if this is Dino himself with this moniker replying me,,because we all know how low he can go to show he is just a child in an adult form..
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by YOUNGrapha(m): 12:37pm
dino melaye the 1st
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by AnotherSeun(m): 12:38pm
Israeljones:some sense in the bolded... that man certainly can stoop that low...
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by YOUNGrapha(m): 12:41pm
Israeljones:my brother I prefer to have money than peace of mind.....what is peace of mind without money.....
well this will always be qoute of a poor man......."vanity upon vanity all is vanity" in this case me likey VANITY
If there's any vanity u aren't using pls I need it
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by Israeljones(m): 12:49pm
YOUNGrapha:bolded... thats ur problem sir not mine... This is a 4king mindset of a ritualist.. i pity ur siblings... this only shows how deep poverty has eatn deep in ur famz...
person just open mouth talk this nonsense
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by SFSNIPER(m): 12:55pm
People get time oh.
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by lpiffy: 12:56pm
wawu!!! [center]some people wont be happy[/center]
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by ipdoh52(m): 12:56pm
still on this matter?
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by divicoded: 12:56pm
Ok
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by Icecomrade: 12:56pm
l
I have a very big problem with these proofs coming out left-right-centre.
I just imagine someone raising allegations like this against me
I mean, do I ve to proof anything to anyone?
If you are in doubt, the records are there, embark on your fruitless journey of no return.
I wont say a s hit.
Can we take these si lly Dino case out of the front burner please?
We got more important things to worry.
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by Gloryfox: 12:56pm
studied goegraphy not geography according to the list
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by philGeo(m): 12:57pm
This matter no dey finish? We are waiting for Buhari to show us Common WAEC result.
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 12:57pm
Nigerian politicians and Drama.... INSEPARABLE
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by ncesso75(f): 12:57pm
BTW, how did the whole end, did Dino sue S.R?
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by fergie001(m): 12:57pm
SalamRushdie:
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by lampard01: 12:57pm
abeg he don do nah. Wetin self
You go school and you serve. We don hear
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by admax(m): 12:57pm
Ok
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by NNVanguard(m): 12:57pm
Israeljones:
Does any of our current NASS members have the integrity test pass mark? They are almost same.
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by olaezebala: 12:57pm
Israeljones:
do yourself a favour, go to youtube right now and watch Dino Melaye's contribution on the floor of the senate and you will know more than what media reduce you to knowing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDVLFZRxt0A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M2xxciqBWvQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhV9g_Cchhg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_wY_jRxHfE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rsdnr30wj0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4dH3NdHf_Bg
Watch those then come back to abuse me. I will be waiting.
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by Ukoju: 12:58pm
What have we not heard. Not surprised
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by Mrsurgo: 12:58pm
Dats non of our business...
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by osemoses1234(m): 12:58pm
SalamRushdie:u wicked ooooo una 2 get fight bfor ni
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by bizza45: 12:58pm
ok
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by metrosexual: 12:58pm
Its funny that we are silent about the fact that Dino is an academic fraud in two other proven cases when he claimed he is a graduate of Harvard and London School of Economics as seen on his various profiles on social media, these aforementioned schools all denied he is NOT a graduate of their institutions, yet that is being swept under the rug.
An academic fraud as a legislator and you think our country would move forward? How pathetic!
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by toluxa1(m): 12:58pm
YOUNGrapha:
May it be unto you as you have asked/desired
|Re: Man Proves Dino Melaye Served in Kaduna, See What He Shared (Photos) by nairascores: 12:59pm
Are we still on this Nino matter? Enough jare
My signature has better news
