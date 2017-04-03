₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,776,477 members, 3,456,774 topics. Date: Monday, 03 April 2017 at 07:30 PM

"Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video (33310 Views)

Shiite-Army Clash: Mass Burial For 347 Corpses – KDSG- PICS / Obiano Holds Mass Burial For Unclaimed Bodies Of Fuel Tanker Victims (Pic) / Photos 4rm The Mass Burial Of Bayelsa Women Who Died After Visitin Dame Jonathan (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

"Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by onyii255(m): 3:11pm
Looks like good times are here for a young man who expressed his opinion over the state of the country and the 'corrupt' leaders.

A young man identified as William, had been interviewed in a NAIJ.com street vox pop, where he had expressed his opinion stating that the solution to the economic problem in Nigeria, was for the leaders to be given a mass burial.

His passionate 'speech' caused a Nigerian philanthropist identified as Adepeju Olukokun, to reach out to him, and try to give him a better life.
Olukokun reached out to William through the Kokun Foundation, where they proceeded to bless him with several gifts.

The foundation gave him a house to stay in, got him a job, placed his family in a rented apartment, and have pledged to give him money every month.
Sharing the post, Olukokun wrote:

"Change is the only Constant thing in Life! Today, Williams dream came true and he was filled with happiness and joy after he was given a house to stay, work to do, money every month! Also, his dad and sister are been taken care of by renting them an apartment to stay.. As from today he will no longer live on the street anymore. A big thank you to one of our Board of Directors of Kokun Foundation @classicbaggie God bless you abundantly Sir!"

William also ventured into the street with the philanthropist, where they touched the lives of other needy people. See pictures below:

Source:
https://gossip.naij.com/1097295-street-boy-called-mass-burial-nigerian-leaders-a-life.html



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kcv4Hes8iHg

21 Likes 6 Shares

Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by stephleena(f): 3:21pm
clap for yourself..
Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by profhezekiah: 3:27pm
just like that

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by Beremx(f): 3:29pm
Lol!!

I watched the video some hours ago today and couldn't help but marvel at the guy's speech.

He's right though

84 Likes 3 Shares

Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by illegalGangla(m): 3:31pm
So just for that the guy got all those things...if them come meet me nko? I go use grammar scatter their camera yet man no get job.

Me go dey patiently wait for my turn. One day my rice go don.

29 Likes

Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by micmond: 3:33pm
So what happened to the guy that says I am


"BARBING" "IDIOT MAN, YOU GO OUT HOPELESS YOU COME BACK HOPELESS"

"GOVERNMENT HELP MY SOLUTION"?

92 Likes 4 Shares

Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by odiereke(m): 3:33pm
It's high time people speak out their mind. I gave kudos to him.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by Ajewealth123(m): 3:34pm
Why is he smiling so sheepishly?
He too wants to make name abi?
Creating awareness for his foundation
Like the big church ish!!

2 Likes

Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by DozieInc(m): 3:39pm
His passion paid off.

This foundation needs to visit the politics section of Nairaland. smiley

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by ZombieTERROR: 3:43pm
Ask him same question tomorrow
He will tell you Nigerian leaders are the best in the world

Who knew femi adesina before will marvel when he sees and hears from today's femi adesina

Nigeria is doomed

24 Likes 4 Shares

Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by ShakurM(m): 3:51pm
'There will nuh be a thief'

11 Likes

Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by Funlordmaniac(m): 4:09pm
ZombieTERROR:
Ask him same question tomorrow
He will tell you Nigerian leaders are the best in the world

Who knew femi adesina before will marvel when he sees and hears from today's femi adesina

Nigeria is doomed


Why is this semi jewish child of hate always weeping profusely all over nairaland? grin

10 Likes 3 Shares

Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by adorablepepple(f): 4:51pm
Oh Lord connect me to my helper!!!!

5 Likes

Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by skarz: 4:52pm
just like that
Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by henrydadon(m): 4:52pm
lol..i agree with him
mass burial for all dem corrupt mofo
Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by IYANGBALI: 4:53pm
No Photoshop jo
Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by Idydarling(f): 4:54pm
hmmmm
Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by dayleke(m): 4:54pm
One at a time.....
Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by ALAYORMII: 4:54pm
They should call Mii when they want to dig the pit to bury them in

2 Likes

Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by ekems2017(f): 4:54pm
God has different ways of blessing people. Abeg make my own time come o! I still dey wait

1 Like

Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by tintingz(m): 4:55pm
I watched the video on Facebook, the dude English sounds good and his points were very valid.

ekems2017:
God has different ways of blessing people. Abeg make my own time come o! I still dey wait

Africans and associating every good thing to God, if these politicians killed this outspoken confident guy and make him the example of the mass burial, Una no go involve God but Satan.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by olatade(m): 4:55pm
Don't let this distract you from the fact that I thought today was Sunday

1 Like

Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by Abudu2000(m): 4:55pm
Wow!!! I love his boldness and outspokenness....pls anyone know how i can reach out to him pls, we need people like this in this country....... I already felt like it was 2pac shakur talking

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by Nma27(f): 4:56pm
Rice and posing with a car? Bunch of opportunists feeding oFf one's media popularity like vampire bats.

4 Likes

Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by iammee(f): 4:56pm
illegalGangla:
So just for that the guy got all those things...if them come meet me nko? I go use grammar scatter their camera yet man no get job.

Me go dey patiently wait for my turn. One day my rice go don.

ur rice no go burn ijn.

1 Like

Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by ifyalways(f): 4:56pm
This fake ass kokun foundation dude again undecided

2 Likes

Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by juman(m): 4:58pm
The senseless apc government in action.

They cant buy every nigerians.

1 Like

Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by NotNairalandi(m): 4:58pm
yes ofcourse they spiritual cleansing
Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by oshe11(m): 5:00pm
Wen I av bn sayin same tin sinx forever?






Come n give me my job too oooo





#ucankeeptherice

1 Like

Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by wristbangle(m): 5:01pm
This is what I call patriotism just that it's a pity we have a lot of people with same mind set who have been bribed/silenced today. The blame should not be shared on our leaders alone as some blind followers have become dundee due to peanuts given to them.
Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by ShakurM(m): 5:02pm
Abudu2000:
Wow!!! I love his boldness and outspokenness....pls anyone know how i can reach out to him pls, we need people like this in this country....... I already felt like it was 2pac shakur talking
Thanks. grin

2 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Asawana Deadly Force Of Niger Delta Emerges, Demands Sovereign State / Photo: Victor Ndoma-Egba And Buhari In A Handshake In 1984 And 2015 / Jonathan's Trekker Oladele In Otuoke As Election Observer(pic)

Viewing this topic: annexes, uzoclinton(m), bfire(m), jfad, MegaMindSet(m), brendan007, RichFoundation(m), Southguy, solidstone9ja, ify23ng, efuro, Amucha, candelahria(f), wizzy11(m), tosynAB(m), babadem2much(m), Ayiose(m), vazsily(m), grayjonz(m), JRoyalle, elvis90(m), michaelok(m), ooofreezy(m), marmelo, MrLekan95(m), David0(m), thunderrider, crestedaguiyi, walexluv, yusfatedeeprof(m), lekanville, Noblelabak, dikeclint10(m), LABISHOE, tintingz(m), viccipedia, akymholic(m), zainabxel(f), IBreakRules, Mcmooney(m), Sanchase, nairalandbuzz(m), omans14(m), marod(m), dhebo(m), Queendo(f), gawu1, isbish(m), ominskie, Jamesbook, 2rucool(m), androidroot, generalstingz(m), Hawx(m), suco01(m), ikon123(m), walezqo(m), generaliy, oluspicy(m), rovher(m), Viciyke1(m), doyin68, nezer83, unlimitedesq(m), ularibabe, D5000y, farouk0403(m), noetic5, messenger4891, uniquepb, elebua, vascey(m), jomarick(m), Amazing95(f), nizetee, Mryoung(m), silento(m), Sharp9, Ezeibe(m), refiner(f), johnpepe1(m), Qualcoms(m), Raychux23(m), ayodeji17, tillaman(m), Electronzeez(m), ab1x, teeboy99, Scarbody, sheDD(m), ray961, chike1147, Jiang, Darrydeck, Debbieo(f), ThePathfinder(m), YemyTemmy, omegainterior, stanway(m), olutop(m), pedel, vedah, Chyko4spe(m), Greycells(m), Fejok01(f), TolaniMowas(f), distilledwalex(m), dikeigbo2(m) and 150 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.