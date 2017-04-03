₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by onyii255(m): 3:11pm
Looks like good times are here for a young man who expressed his opinion over the state of the country and the 'corrupt' leaders.
Source:
https://gossip.naij.com/1097295-street-boy-called-mass-burial-nigerian-leaders-a-life.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kcv4Hes8iHg
21 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by stephleena(f): 3:21pm
clap for yourself..
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by profhezekiah: 3:27pm
just like that
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by Beremx(f): 3:29pm
Lol!!
I watched the video some hours ago today and couldn't help but marvel at the guy's speech.
He's right though
84 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by illegalGangla(m): 3:31pm
So just for that the guy got all those things...if them come meet me nko? I go use grammar scatter their camera yet man no get job.
Me go dey patiently wait for my turn. One day my rice go don.
29 Likes
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by micmond: 3:33pm
So what happened to the guy that says I am
"BARBING" "IDIOT MAN, YOU GO OUT HOPELESS YOU COME BACK HOPELESS"
"GOVERNMENT HELP MY SOLUTION"?
92 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by odiereke(m): 3:33pm
It's high time people speak out their mind. I gave kudos to him.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by Ajewealth123(m): 3:34pm
Why is he smiling so sheepishly?
He too wants to make name abi?
Creating awareness for his foundation
Like the big church ish!!
2 Likes
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by DozieInc(m): 3:39pm
His passion paid off.
This foundation needs to visit the politics section of Nairaland.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by ZombieTERROR: 3:43pm
Ask him same question tomorrow
He will tell you Nigerian leaders are the best in the world
Who knew femi adesina before will marvel when he sees and hears from today's femi adesina
Nigeria is doomed
24 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by ShakurM(m): 3:51pm
'There will nuh be a thief'
11 Likes
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by Funlordmaniac(m): 4:09pm
ZombieTERROR:
Why is this semi jewish child of hate always weeping profusely all over nairaland?
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by adorablepepple(f): 4:51pm
Oh Lord connect me to my helper!!!!
5 Likes
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by skarz: 4:52pm
just like that
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by henrydadon(m): 4:52pm
lol..i agree with him
mass burial for all dem corrupt mofo
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by IYANGBALI: 4:53pm
No Photoshop jo
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by Idydarling(f): 4:54pm
hmmmm
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by dayleke(m): 4:54pm
One at a time.....
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by ALAYORMII: 4:54pm
They should call Mii when they want to dig the pit to bury them in
2 Likes
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by ekems2017(f): 4:54pm
God has different ways of blessing people. Abeg make my own time come o! I still dey wait
1 Like
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by tintingz(m): 4:55pm
I watched the video on Facebook, the dude English sounds good and his points were very valid.
ekems2017:
Africans and associating every good thing to God, if these politicians killed this outspoken confident guy and make him the example of the mass burial, Una no go involve God but Satan.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by olatade(m): 4:55pm
Don't let this distract you from the fact that I thought today was Sunday
1 Like
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by Abudu2000(m): 4:55pm
Wow!!! I love his boldness and outspokenness....pls anyone know how i can reach out to him pls, we need people like this in this country....... I already felt like it was 2pac shakur talking
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by Nma27(f): 4:56pm
Rice and posing with a car? Bunch of opportunists feeding oFf one's media popularity like vampire bats.
4 Likes
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by iammee(f): 4:56pm
illegalGangla:
ur rice no go burn ijn.
1 Like
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by ifyalways(f): 4:56pm
This fake ass kokun foundation dude again
2 Likes
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by juman(m): 4:58pm
The senseless apc government in action.
They cant buy every nigerians.
1 Like
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by NotNairalandi(m): 4:58pm
yes ofcourse they spiritual cleansing
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by oshe11(m): 5:00pm
Wen I av bn sayin same tin sinx forever?
Come n give me my job too oooo
#ucankeeptherice
1 Like
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by wristbangle(m): 5:01pm
This is what I call patriotism just that it's a pity we have a lot of people with same mind set who have been bribed/silenced today. The blame should not be shared on our leaders alone as some blind followers have become dundee due to peanuts given to them.
|Re: "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video by ShakurM(m): 5:02pm
Abudu2000:Thanks.
2 Likes 1 Share
