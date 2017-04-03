Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video (33310 Views)

Looks like good times are here for a young man who expressed his opinion over the state of the country and the 'corrupt' leaders.



A young man identified as William, had been interviewed in a NAIJ.com street vox pop, where he had expressed his opinion stating that the solution to the economic problem in Nigeria, was for the leaders to be given a mass burial.



His passionate 'speech' caused a Nigerian philanthropist identified as Adepeju Olukokun, to reach out to him, and try to give him a better life.

Olukokun reached out to William through the Kokun Foundation, where they proceeded to bless him with several gifts.



The foundation gave him a house to stay in, got him a job, placed his family in a rented apartment, and have pledged to give him money every month.

Sharing the post, Olukokun wrote:



"Change is the only Constant thing in Life! Today, Williams dream came true and he was filled with happiness and joy after he was given a house to stay, work to do, money every month! Also, his dad and sister are been taken care of by renting them an apartment to stay.. As from today he will no longer live on the street anymore. A big thank you to one of our Board of Directors of Kokun Foundation @classicbaggie God bless you abundantly Sir!"



William also ventured into the street with the philanthropist, where they touched the lives of other needy people. See pictures below:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kcv4Hes8iHg

clap for yourself..

just like that 3 Likes 1 Share

Lol!!



I watched the video some hours ago today and couldn't help but marvel at the guy's speech.



He's right though 84 Likes 3 Shares

So just for that the guy got all those things...if them come meet me nko? I go use grammar scatter their camera yet man no get job.



Me go dey patiently wait for my turn. One day my rice go don. 29 Likes

So what happened to the guy that says I am





"BARBING" "IDIOT MAN, YOU GO OUT HOPELESS YOU COME BACK HOPELESS"



"GOVERNMENT HELP MY SOLUTION"? 92 Likes 4 Shares

It's high time people speak out their mind. I gave kudos to him. 6 Likes 1 Share

Why is he smiling so sheepishly?

He too wants to make name abi?

Creating awareness for his foundation

Like the big church ish!! 2 Likes





This foundation needs to visit the politics section of Nairaland. His passion paid off.This foundation needs to visit the politics section of Nairaland. 7 Likes 1 Share

Ask him same question tomorrow

He will tell you Nigerian leaders are the best in the world



Who knew femi adesina before will marvel when he sees and hears from today's femi adesina



Nigeria is doomed 24 Likes 4 Shares

'There will nuh be a thief' 11 Likes

Why is this semi jewish child of hate always weeping profusely all over nairaland? Why is this semi jewish child of hate always weeping profusely all over nairaland? 10 Likes 3 Shares

Oh Lord connect me to my helper!!!! 5 Likes

just like that

lol..i agree with him

mass burial for all dem corrupt mofo

No Photoshop jo

hmmmm

One at a time.....

They should call Mii when they want to dig the pit to bury them in 2 Likes

God has different ways of blessing people. Abeg make my own time come o! I still dey wait 1 Like





Africans and associating every good thing to God, if these politicians killed this outspoken confident guy and make him the example of the mass burial, Una no go involve God but Satan. I watched the video on Facebook, the dude English sounds good and his points were very valid.Africans and associating every good thing to God, if these politicians killed this outspoken confident guy and make him the example of the mass burial, Una no go involve God but Satan. 2 Likes 1 Share

Don't let this distract you from the fact that I thought today was Sunday 1 Like

Wow!!! I love his boldness and outspokenness....pls anyone know how i can reach out to him pls, we need people like this in this country....... I already felt like it was 2pac shakur talking 2 Likes 1 Share

Rice and posing with a car? Bunch of opportunists feeding oFf one's media popularity like vampire bats. 4 Likes

ur rice no go burn ijn. ur rice no go burn ijn. 1 Like

This fake ass kokun foundation dude again 2 Likes

The senseless apc government in action.



They cant buy every nigerians. 1 Like

yes ofcourse they spiritual cleansing

Wen I av bn sayin same tin sinx forever?













Come n give me my job too oooo











#ucankeeptherice 1 Like

This is what I call patriotism just that it's a pity we have a lot of people with same mind set who have been bribed/silenced today. The blame should not be shared on our leaders alone as some blind followers have become dundee due to peanuts given to them.