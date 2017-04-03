Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) (5772 Views)

Below are images taken from the ongoing second term examinations at the American University of Nigeria (AUN) Academy (Secondary) in Yola, Adamawa State.



Students are seen sitting afar from each other which makes it difficult for the students to cheat nor copy answers from their friends.



What was/is the sitting arrangement in your school? 1 Like

mtcheew. old story..still yet the sharp mind,go still carry bullet enter..and dis Kain hall,the bullet go flow peacefully,invigilator go dey na one side, dey sleep... 4 Likes





IF na like this e b sef i go like m....the formation mk sense to carry expo, i go just com ova nyt con nail towel under d desk n put textbook for the towel IF na like this e b sef i go like m....the formation mk sense to carry expo, i go just com ova nyt con nail towel under d desk n put textbook for the towel 1 Like

With all that school fees it's suppose to be one student one class with one teacher... 7 Likes

this one na secondary schoola abi wetin 1 Like

thank God op said American university of Nigeria because i trust my unilag brothers even if you put them in different countries they would still cheat

That school has no joy at all 1 Like

So?

How this one take affect the Price of Garri?

See spacing!! Jez like my dept back in the days when I was an undergraduate... Jez 13 of us for one Dept... EDM Geography... 13 of us inside one big hall during exams

Ok

.I can see they are all wearing same colour of cloth,is it that they have school uniform or maybe is just a dept unifirm

K, seen



With white socks and "cortina" Is that school uniform that they are wearing?With white socks and "cortina" 1 Like





If you read...you die



You have to read and pass your exam and still die If you don't read...you dieIf you read...you dieYou have to read and pass your exam and still die 1 Like

Na real O Y O

The hall no bright Naa...bullet go still flow

Americans don't write like this

Nothing new here

Show me how they write exams when they're over a thousand. The reason they're well spaced is because they're few writing the exam.

This one no follow. Their father go give them work in Cbn, Firs and other juicy organizations wether they pass or not

they will still cheat

Olodo



Oga seun if you and ur mods no get better news to push to FP make u find better buyer wey go buy this site Wetin make we con do ?Oga seun if you and ur mods no get better news to push to FP make u find better buyer wey go buy this site

'chukuli' will never cease, if you like arrange each person to sit on separate clouds in the sky, que sera sera...u can't coman be causing headache for uniben boiz ni!!





Modified ni!



I no tell you?...see dat boy for the alst seat, as him carry book up for the two girls for front and back...no ask me as dem take dey see am ni...

NENigeria:

Op don't mislead us abeg..

This is probably ABTI's secondary school