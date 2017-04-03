₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by NENigeria: 3:38pm
Below are images taken from the ongoing second term examinations at the American University of Nigeria (AUN) Academy (Secondary) in Yola, Adamawa State.
Students are seen sitting afar from each other which makes it difficult for the students to cheat nor copy answers from their friends.
What was/is the sitting arrangement in your school?
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by stephleena(f): 3:39pm
mtcheew. old story..still yet the sharp mind,go still carry bullet enter..and dis Kain hall,the bullet go flow peacefully,invigilator go dey na one side, dey sleep...
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by showlight101(m): 4:16pm
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by GreenMavro: 4:16pm
IF na like this e b sef i go like m....the formation mk sense to carry expo, i go just com ova nyt con nail towel under d desk n put textbook for the towel
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by adorablepepple(f): 4:16pm
With all that school fees it's suppose to be one student one class with one teacher...
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by lpiffy: 4:16pm
this one na secondary schoola abi wetin
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by Vicboi1(m): 4:16pm
thank God op said American university of Nigeria because i trust my unilag brothers even if you put them in different countries they would still cheat
That school has no joy at all
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by nickxtra(m): 4:16pm
So?
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by slimderek(m): 4:17pm
How this one take affect the Price of Garri?
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by wintersnow(m): 4:17pm
See spacing!! Jez like my dept back in the days when I was an undergraduate... Jez 13 of us for one Dept... EDM Geography... 13 of us inside one big hall during exams
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by admax(m): 4:17pm
Ok
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by jashar(f): 4:17pm
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by chyima(f): 4:17pm
.I can see they are all wearing same colour of cloth,is it that they have school uniform or maybe is just a dept unifirm
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by Ayoswit(f): 4:17pm
K, seen
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by flyca: 4:17pm
Is that school uniform that they are wearing?
With white socks and "cortina"
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by Frank3n2(m): 4:17pm
If you don't read...you die
If you read...you die
You have to read and pass your exam and still die
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by tolexy007(m): 4:17pm
Na real O Y O
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by kelvinUchiha: 4:18pm
The hall no bright Naa...bullet go still flow
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 4:18pm
Americans don't write like this
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by fmlala: 4:18pm
Nothing new here
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by Richie0974: 4:18pm
Show me how they write exams when they're over a thousand. The reason they're well spaced is because they're few writing the exam.
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by Mouthgag: 4:18pm
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by sylvestre56: 4:18pm
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 4:19pm
This one no follow. Their father go give them work in Cbn, Firs and other juicy organizations wether they pass or not
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by chinex276(m): 4:19pm
they will still cheat
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by Sisqoman(m): 4:19pm
Olodo
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by goryorhal(m): 4:20pm
Wetin make we con do ?
Oga seun if you and ur mods no get better news to push to FP make u find better buyer wey go buy this site
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by oscaruzie(m): 4:20pm
'chukuli' will never cease, if you like arrange each person to sit on separate clouds in the sky, que sera sera...u can't coman be causing headache for uniben boiz ni!!
Modified ni!
I no tell you?...see dat boy for the alst seat, as him carry book up for the two girls for front and back...no ask me as dem take dey see am ni...
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by Segadem(m): 4:20pm
NENigeria:hmmmm, the master has spoken
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by Jaynom(m): 4:20pm
Op don't mislead us abeg..
This is probably ABTI's secondary school
|Re: How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) by wacoj(m): 4:20pm
This reminds me of our ICAN days at (ICAN center) Amuwo Odofin Lagos.
