|2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by DONSMITH123(m): 5:35pm
The Senate on March 30, passed the Electoral Act No 6 2010 (Amendment) Bill 2017 and one of the things it will do when signed into law, is abolish arbitrary fees for nomination forms fixed by political parties.
Before now, the parties demanded high fees for nomination forms from aspirants, fixing a price as it deemed fit.
President Muhammadu Buhari famously claimed he borrowed money to pay for his nomination form which cost N25 Million, in the build up to the 2015 general elections.
However, the Bill has now put a N10 Million limit on the forms.
The Bill is also aimed at instituting reforms in the electoral process by making it more free, fair and credible.
HERE ARE 17 HIGHLIGHTS OF THE BILL
– It stipulates that “there shall now be full biometric accreditation of voters with smart card readers and/or other technological devices, as INEC may introduce for elections from time to time”.
– It provides that “presiding officers must now instantly transmit accreditation data and results from polling units to various collation centres. Presiding officer who contravene this shall be imprisoned for at least five years (no option of fine)”.
– It states that “all presiding officer must now first record accreditation data and polling results on INEC’s prescribed forms before transmitting them. The data/result recorded must be the same with what they transmitted”.
– INEC now has unfettered powers to conduct elections by electronic voting.
Besides manual registers, INEC is now mandated to keep electronic registers of voters.
– INEC is now mandated to publish voters’ registers on its official website(s) for public scrutiny at least 30 days before a general election and any INEC staff that is responsible for this but fails to act as prescribed shall be liable on conviction to six months’ imprisonment.
– INEC is now mandated to keep a national electronic register of election results as a distinct database or repository of polling unit by polling unit results for all elections conducted by INEC.
Collation of election result is now mainly electronic, as transmitted unit results will help to determine final results on real time basis.
– INEC is now mandated to record details of electoral materials – quantities, serial numbers used to conduct elections (for proper tracking).
– A political party whose candidate dies after commencement of an election and before the declaration of the result of that election now has a 14-day window to conduct a fresh primary in order for INEC to conduct a fresh election within 21 days of the death of the party’s candidate.
Political parties’ polling agents are now entitled to inspect originals of electoral materials before commencement of election and any presiding officer who violates this provision of the law shall be imprisoned for at least one year.
– No political party can impose qualification/disqualification criteria, measures or conditions on any Nigerian for the purpose of nomination for elective offices, except as provided in the 1999 constitution.
– The election of a winner of an election can no longer be challenged on grounds of qualification, if he, the (winner) satisfied the applicable requirements of sections 65, 106, 131 or 177 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and he is not, as may be applicable, in breach of sections 66, 107, 137 or 182 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999. (For example, a person’s election cannot be challenged on the grounds that he did not pay tax, as this is not a qualifying condition under the constitution.)
– All members of political parties are now eligible to determine the ad-hoc delegates to elect candidates of parties in indirect primaries. The capacity of party executives to unduly influence or rig party primaries has been reasonably curtailed, if not totally removed.
Parties can no longer impose arbitrary nomination fees on political aspirants. The bill passed prescribes limits for each elective office as follows:
(a) N150, 000 for a ward councillorship aspirant in the FCT;
(b) N250, 000 for an area council chairmanship aspirant in the FCT;
(c) N500, 000 for a house of assembly aspirant;
(d) N1, 000, 000 for a house of representatives aspirant;
(e) N2, 000, 000 for a senatorial aspirant;
(f) N5, 000, 000) for a governorship aspirant; and
(g) N10, 000, 000) for a presidential aspirant.
– Relying on the powers of the national assembly in Paragraph 11 of Part II (Concurrent Legislative List) of the Second Schedule (Legislative Powers) to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the senate also passed measures reforming procedures regulating local government elections. State independent electoral commissions can no longer conduct elections that do not meet minimum standards of credibility.
Also, any INEC official who disobeys a tribunal order for inspection of electoral materials shall be imprisoned for two years, without an option of a fine.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/03/2019-presidential-nomination-forms-cost-n10million/
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by Nwodosis(m): 5:47pm
I hope our president will not borrow again for the 2019 nomination form!
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by Igboesika: 5:53pm
Zoo election. Mtchewwwwwwwww !!!.
When God must have answered the prayers of Umuchineke.......
Political offices won't be attractive hence no need to scramble for it unlike what is obtainable in this zoo where people spill blood for ordinary state house of assembly position.
#Thezoomustfall.
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by anotherydz(m): 5:54pm
Gimme two presidential tickets, and 1 senatorial ticket. Take your money and give me my change.
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by lampard01: 6:18pm
and one iDiot go say Na only 70 cows him get
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by campusflavour: 6:18pm
DOLLAR FOLLOW AFFECT ELECTION FORM? NOW HOW POOR MAN GO TAKE BE PRESIDENT?
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by icestrings(m): 6:19pm
Again ooh
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by Mentcee(m): 6:19pm
By the time the idiotic Buhari finishes with this economy those amounts will be like chewing gum change in 2019.
I laugh.
Abeg click like.
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by Zoharariel(m): 6:20pm
Missy89, Ishilove, houseofglam7, Nightie & Sinaj; this is a very rare opportunity for you to become a Nigerian first lady & dazzle like Aisha Buhari, all you need to do is wire 10Million Naira into my FCMB or Diamond Bank Account.
Once my account is credited with the said amount, I will immediately float a party called “ZHDP” - Zircon Hypersonic Democratic Party
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by wiloy2k8(m): 6:20pm
vote me
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by princechurchill(m): 6:21pm
Lower the cost of the tickets, for the price of canvassing will be doubled because citizens are angry
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by samhay: 6:21pm
Samhay is typing
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by HawkToBar(m): 6:21pm
Sigh****
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by soberdrunk(m): 6:21pm
I am willing to sponsor 10 Senetorial aspirants......
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by ychris: 6:22pm
Aye awon Sinator yi ti ta sha!
Most of these amendment Bills defined the crimes one or some of 'em is/are facing.
All they had to do is to changed it to their favour?
Awon wherey!
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by Young03: 6:22pm
Waiting for those one's that will still claim they borrowed money to buy d form
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by Danny287(m): 6:22pm
If this will curtail rigging then am in atleast this is good
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by sod09(m): 6:23pm
how cows did buhari used to pay his form
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by lpiffy: 6:23pm
make i begine gather money... e be like say i go run for president
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by emeka2847: 6:24pm
Na dollar cause am
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by Swaggzkid: 6:25pm
Lol
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by abatisegun: 6:25pm
Nwodosis:. Borrow ke after controlling money belong to a whole nation
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by HIRAETH(f): 6:27pm
Investment...
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by opius: 6:27pm
No provision for independent candidates
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by jerryaji(m): 6:28pm
dey got it wrong in d aspect dey remove payment of tax as a means of disqualification of a candidate
i see dem protecting demselves from any unforseen payback from dere actions against buhari
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by teemanbastos(m): 6:28pm
Lmaoooooo
soberdrunk:Lmaoooooo
Abeg epp me buy presidential form.. I wan buy form
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by legendte(m): 6:29pm
Good move
Lawyers right now will be studying this to see some loopholes which some times are intentionally created by mischief makers.
Nigeria will grow with more Democrats like GEJ.
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by restored2016(m): 6:30pm
Naija makes me laugh anytime I have a bad day. We should take this as good news, what is all those big grammar section this and section that attached to it. It was so burdensome, I couldn't read on.
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by Chiboyz40(m): 6:32pm
Issorait
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by wellmax(m): 6:33pm
This is the change we wan to see
|Re: 2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million by IMASTEX: 6:34pm
Nija. . .we claim to do early preparation yet. Yet, we are always never ready
