Are you tired of writing JAMB over and over again?



Do you want to know the secrets of how to pass JAMB with ease, the secrets of outstanding performers in JAMB?



Maybe this is your first time of writing JAMB, especially with the recent development of the Computer-Based Type and you want to avoid experiencing the same pitfalls others have experienced in the past.



THEN THIS IS THE BOOK FOR YOU. We hereby announce the release of this ebook named "JAMB EXAMS MADE EASY [JEME 2017]" which reveals how you too can score 300+ in the upcoming 2017 JAMB.



Introduction Excerpt



I am delighted to be sharing with you these rare ideas, tips and secrets that helped me and so many others in our pursuit for admission into the university. As we must be well aware, getting admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria has proven to be quite a menace to so many school leavers in recent years. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has for so many years been the Nigerian entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions and the examinations being administered have usually been available for most students who choose to apply for admission into Nigerian public and private colleges of education, polytechnics, and universities.



Scaling through this examination administered by JAMB has been the major challenge for students who have found themselves in this menace. When the board released her 2016/2017 UTME results statistics, it was revealed that out of the over 1 Million candidates who sat for the exam, only three candidates scored the highest with over 300 marks. What an alarming situation!



Why and How You Will Not Regret Getting This Book

Since I did not experience any difficulty such as waiting another year to rewrite JAMB, having to shop for another course or even having to wait for a second or supplementary list – having entered with my name in the primary merit list – some of you may think that I have no idea what it’s like to suffer for the sake of getting admission into the university. But, I must tell you that even though I may not understand experientially, I do have an idea having watched close relatives and friends spend so many years – ranging from three to yes, ten years – in pursuit of admission into the university. Trust me, as you may well know, it’s not in any wise funny to wait that much time to further your education.



I have gone through a number of books and articles on this same subject and it’s so shocking that very few of them present practical steps that can help you plan and prepare for outstanding success in JAMB. The majority of them are merely motivational barely practicable. Even though motivation is very important, I do believe that before a person can be motivated, he or she must have something he plans to do. Motivation is meant to spur an individual to action – to do something – and when that person has the slightest idea on what to do, then motivation becomes mere noise and utterly useless.



In this book, I will share with you my heart and the heart of many others that have applied these time-tested principles of academic success and have not regretted it. I strongly believe from experience that JAMB can be overcome and yes by you. I also do believe that if you will apply with discipline, diligence, determination and perseverance these things we will discuss here together, you will be the one sharing your own success story with others in the future.



Grab your copy NOW because it is only One Thousand Naira- #1,000.



How to get your copy of ‘JAMB EXAMS MADE EASY [JEME 2017]



To obtain a copy of JAMB EXAMS MADE EASY [JEME 2017] kindly call/text/whatsapp our hotline: 07064272729



THANKS