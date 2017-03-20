₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by tyokunbo(m): 5:52pm
Source:http://towncrieronline.net/2017/04/03/jamb-registration-turns-bloody-in-makurdi-as-police-suspected-to-have-shot-1-person/
As shared by Tion Tyover ...
JAMB REGISTRATION TURNS BLOODY AS POLICE GUN SHOT IS SUSPECTED TO HAVE INJURED ASOM SILAS.
I was at the timber shade this morning where I came to buy some building materials for my house project, then I heard some gun shots (2) from the direction of Mt St Camel girls college where I was made to understand is a Jamb registration center.
On my arrival I saw this person by name Asom Silas who has been injured, some are saying is a gun shot or others have given me different accounts as to what happened. I tried talking to one of the police men in the Zenda patrol car but refused to reply to my questions.
How can a police officer open fire on this children remains a mystery to me. I request relevant authorities give attention to this situation before it escalates.
I have called police emergency line...
More Details As I Get Them....
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by soberdrunk(m): 5:59pm
Some people have mind sha!! So you went to interview a "Nigerian policeman" on why he shot someone? Are you a reporter? Did you just come into Nigeria for the first time?
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by psucc(m): 6:02pm
Another future wasted.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by anotherydz(m): 6:05pm
Na Jamb dabaru everything from the scratch. Make people dey use their scratch card jeje dem no gree. Na jamb get fault.
3 Likes
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by Statsocial: 6:08pm
The Senate needs to invite Oloyede. He has messed up Jamb with his bad policies. I just hope they would eventually allow the Cyber cafes to continue the registration because the so called CBT centers are just crappy.
30 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by oldfoolnigger(m): 7:00pm
Nigeria my country. a minute of prayers please
1 Like
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by momodub: 8:02pm
Which king wahala be this
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by smartty68(m): 8:03pm
Maybe the police man won follow register for Jamb but the frustration of Jamb this year make am lose fire. Can you imagine that my lil cousin spent a week registering Jamb and with all the heat and discomfort could make someone go gaga. OP abeg give correct details mbok
2 Likes
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by emeijeh(m): 8:03pm
But wait o,
Is this jamb different from the one we wrote over a decade ago? Why is JAMB always on the news unlike then
12 Likes
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by skarz: 8:03pm
embarrassing...Nigeria is almost like a wasteland...God save us
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by Whoeppme(m): 8:03pm
This days news of Benue And murder commited by policemen or Herdsmen are like this
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by Sharon6(f): 8:03pm
Ha!
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by Biafrawillcome: 8:03pm
The JAMB this year is too stressful a Nairalander is complaining how JAMB keep sending invalid code.
in this thread so pitiful.
http://www.nairaland.com/3719720/see-what-jamb-did-nairalander
They should live it as be4 well police can kill children a zoo is a zoo
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by alipostads: 8:04pm
Chat with friends from over 200,000 thousand Universities.
Worldwide!
www.university-friends.com
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by saccie1162: 8:04pm
Kai dis ur mind strong oo.. You go interview police?? Next thing dem go put gun for ur hand put u for boot say na u shoot... Abeg oo if u hear gunshot my brother just run
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by jdstunt(m): 8:05pm
What a country
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by spartan50(m): 8:05pm
I wonder when our minds would be open in this country.. It's a pity.. Lawlessness everywhere
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by Jasmine4(f): 8:06pm
All because of one crazy policy by this werrey man...oga oh!
1 Like
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by hardbody: 8:07pm
oldfoolnigger:
Lemme know when to say amen
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by Drazeen(m): 8:07pm
Hi
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by Kaxmytex(m): 8:07pm
Men In Black
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by Alariwo2: 8:08pm
JAMB wey people dey re-sit anyhow that year?
nkan ma ti baje gan nilu yi o
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by GloriaNinja(f): 8:08pm
Everything is always turning bloody in this country, election time wahala, Exam time wahala, buhari why?
1 Like
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by kinngie(m): 8:08pm
soberdrunk:Is the officer not human?
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by persius555: 8:08pm
The police now recruit lunatics
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by Nma27(f): 8:09pm
Only in Nigeria
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by SmartJrv(m): 8:10pm
Hmmmm this country ehh only God will help us all in the name of technology
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by GoldEnyong(m): 8:10pm
Now that they want to embrace western education the minister won't allow them. Ask Dasuki how much he got for weapons just to send them back to school....
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by Vickiweezy(m): 8:11pm
|Re: Jamb Registration Turns Bloody In Makurdi As 1 Person Said To Be Shot By Police by donnie(m): 8:11pm
The crowd of people I see sitting helplessly around one jamb centre makes me wonder weda suffering is part of the criteria for registration.
3 Likes 2 Shares
