Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos

Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by Islie: 6:03pm
From earlier thread......

http://www.nairaland.com/3716360/man-dies-having-sex-4

This is the picture of the dead guy and the 4 sexmates of his..

By Chijioke Jannah

A 29-yr-old man, Olanimu Babatunde, also known as Kokomaster has died of exhaustion after having an all-night sex romp with no fewer than four ladies in his house on Thomas Street, Lagos Island.

His young sex partners, now answering questions on the man’s curious death from the police, claimed that they never knew Olanimu was dead until around 4am on the fateful day when they realized he no longer responded to their touch.

“We thought he was enjoying it, so we were taking turns and just having fun. It was when we realized he was no longer responding that we screamed,” one of the suspects told the police.

According to an eyewitness, identified as Jide, who rushed to the scene when he heard the girls screaming, Olanimu was confirmed dead same day.

He said: “The girls, who were already intoxicated at that time, said they thought he was enjoying it, so they kept going on taking turns and just having fun. It was when they noticed that he wasn’t breathing that they started screaming.

“People rushed into the deceased’s apartment to find the four undressed girls and his lifeless body. They immediately alerted the police, who came few minutes later to arrest the suspects.”

In their statement to the police, the ladies said: “We met Olanimu on Wednesday evening when we were coming from a friend’s birthday party which we attended at Surulere. We were at a bus stop when a car suddenly stopped in front of us.

“The driver asked where we were heading, we said we were going anywhere he was heading to. He smiled and asked us to get in. When we all got in, he enquired if we were hungry, we said yes, so he took us to a restaurant and we all ordered whatever we wanted to eat. While we ate white rice and pepper soup, Olanimu ate pounded yam and egusi soup.

“After we finished eating, we continued our journey.

Now, it was dark, when we arrived at Olanimu’s residence. We got out of the car and entered his apartment. While we were seated, he asked us what we wanted and we said we wanted to get high and that he should turn on the music, so he did and afterwards arranged drinks for everyone. While we drank and danced Olanimu, started touching us, kissing and spraying money. Overwhelmed by happiness, we responded and equally caressed him.”

They later ended up in his room and continued what they had started doing in the sitting room, handling one another, and having sex.

Police investigation, it was gathered, ruled out initial suspicion that Olanimu probably died of poison.

Rather, it was linked to sex induced exhaustion. The girls were released on bail last Saturday morning, while the remains of the deceased had since been buried by his family in line with Muslim rites.


http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/01/man-dies-exhaustion-sex-romp-four-ladies-lagos/

Pics credits: http://sunnewsonline.com/fatal-sex/

Pictures of the dead man and the sex mates

lalasticlala

Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by emeijeh(m): 6:03pm
Only you.... 5some


Igwe!


He died in real-time active service


Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by kennygee(f): 6:04pm
Koko master indeed. He died in active service.

Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by ijustdey: 6:05pm
just having two of those ladies is enough to drain someone life not to talk of 4......






this guy just killed himself because of greediness

Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by soberdrunk(m): 6:06pm
How can you expect to 'satisfy' 'four Lagos street girls'!!!?? Are you Mr Rosco? angry

Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by stephleena(f): 6:07pm
stale news...strong man...baddoo....four kitten, only one dick??na greed kill you.

Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by SmartBug: 6:11pm
He went out the same way he came into the world.

Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by Lilyqueeny(f): 6:12pm
serves him right
Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by Safiaa(f): 6:12pm
Is it really worth it in the end?
Stupidity and konji mixed together. I'm sure he achieved some things in his life but he will always be remembered as the guy that died from fucckk''ng beyond his means.

I really do hope he is resting in peace.

Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by Yinkey6(m): 6:15pm
smiley

Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by obiorathesubtle: 6:18pm
grin


Kokomaster?
Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by MrBrownJay1(m): 6:19pm
Islie:


While we drank and danced Olanimu, started touching us, kissing and spraying money. Overwhelmed by happiness, we responded and equally caressed him.”

@bold
The only type of happiness that money can bring out of an olosho.

What kind of nonsense exhaustion is this?! Are they saying that the coochie was so good that he couldn't even go and get a drink between rounds?! This fake "kokomaster" probably took Viagra or some similar BS drug, and his heart couldn't take it. Case closed!

Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by Chanchit: 6:19pm
kokomaster! strongman, they fuvked him to his grave.

Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by Rtopzy(f): 6:20pm
Kokomaster

Kokolets have sent you to your koko-grave

Weh done sir

Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by reyscrub(m): 6:21pm
That guy be idiot though I wish him to RIP nevertheless shey he think sey he no go see pussy enter again?

Why four gals in one nait? Konji nah devil menh
Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by Iyelinkonomilo(m): 6:21pm
Olaminu, what will u tell ur creator?

I believe ur eyes are now open in eternity.

Rip.

Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by Tazdroid(m): 6:29pm
To all those married to more than two wives, do not take them all at the same time.

They are all there for you. Your heart cannot handle so much romping in one day, it would give out

Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by IMASTEX: 6:29pm
And the women continue to enjoy their lives ever after. There is a difference between making love and having Sexx.

Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by Divay22(f): 6:30pm
Alright
Home he has finally gone

Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by gabazin080(m): 6:30pm
just 4 women and he died?
Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by Danialuone: 6:30pm
Ite has wa okay,isorite ...oh make sense.
Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by sukkot: 6:31pm
shocked

na wetin he like kill am lol
Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by Tazdroid(m): 6:31pm
kennygee:
Koko master indeed. He died in active service.
he would go down in history as the first false Kokomaster, the first 5-some practitioner, the first Nigerian man under 30 to be fvcked to death

Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by ladyF(f): 6:31pm
Chai... What will he tell God he was doing when he died? shocked

Make i go continue my search for bitcoin... Sell to me biko... N380/$

It's LadyF again. grin grin grin
Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by ReaLFuckingOG: 6:31pm
RIP ( Rest In Pussy)
Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by Jengem: 6:31pm
Wor wor creatures

Eeww
Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by BiafranPound: 6:31pm
this guy na mkpi! how can you fuçk 4 women without calling for help? angry
Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by potbelly(m): 6:31pm
You said see the picture... Yet you blur the faces? undecided
What is left to see again? Their clothes?

Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by buffalowings: 6:31pm
wehdonsah
Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by VanBommel(m): 6:31pm
Odogwu!!!...I hope you'll continue the orgy with those virgins they promised those f00lish boko boys grin grin

Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by olumaxi(m): 6:32pm
Useless Motherfucker
Re: Photo Of The Man Who Died After Sex With Four Ladies In Lagos by lpiffy: 6:32pm
what is life

