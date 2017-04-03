Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days (5280 Views)

I Am Looking For Drugs That Cure Jedi Jedi/hemorrhoids/pile/ Permanently / Are You Going For Hemorrhoid (pile) Surgery?

My name is Tope. I am 26 and have had problems with hemorrhoids for years. It was getting to where I was spending several hours indoor due to the pains and discomfort. I don't socialize, don't go out, always behind closed doors.



I got referred to a surgeon recently and he said I had bad case and set me up for surgery. They decided to do a colenistimy (colon probe. where I guess they pump you full of air and put a tube all the way up) and I was told afterwards that I had some of the largest they had seen.



I will be going back for the main surgery in few days and I am scared to death the risk and complications that might follows.



Any advice, suggestions, what to do and what not to do from you all will be well appreciated. Thanks.

There are herbal practitioners that cure pile without surgery. 3 Likes

There are herbal practitioners that cure pile without surgery.

I've tried different herbal products, from West to North all to no avail. Is as if I waste my time and money thinking it will be cured through that medium. Tbt, the herbal products didn't work on me.

It is natural to be apprehensive about the planned surgery.



However it is wise to discuss your concerns/reservations with your doctor before the actual surgery. Your doctors expert responses should guide you accordingly.



But I am positive that you will come out fine.





Good health to you

Aww.... Sound good. Thanks for the words sir..

I've tried different herbal products, from West to North all to no avail. Is as if I waste my time and money thinking it will be cured through that medium. Tbt, the herbal products didn't work on me.

Have you visit Yemkem or Oko Oloyun? Have you visit Yemkem or Oko Oloyun? 2 Likes

Keep a positive mindset



Nothing kill faster than a defeated mindset









Cheers !

I wish u quick recovery

Were you ever gay?

To God Almighty you don't need any surgery and within 7 days you will be OK.

To God Almighty you don't need any surgery and within 7 days you will be OK.
08036534549

Have faith in God. May He heal you.

your brain is in recession

speedy recovery bro

oga relax..you no go know wetin go touch you by the time dem apply anathestic and pain killer drug give you









but i don't trust nigerian doctors..they probably don't have things like that here..



if you have the money i will advise you to travel out for treatment..nigerian doctor no get joy..dem fix say oxygen finish now if dem dey for bad mood..abeg carry your own oxygen go that hospital just to be safe..

D only advice I HV for u pray 2 God to give u d strength, den dnt ever have any doubt of nt surviving it u must fight death with ur life. God wud keep nd protect u, Amen 4 Likes

I believe you're in safe hands. Allay yourself of anxiety as being anxious before surgery is a contributory factor to anaesthetic failure and ultimately poor surgical prognosis.

This should also be a lesson and warning to those who don't watch what they eat esp junk eaters and those who are water shy.

Also to those who think because their toilet is sparkling, they can sit there for an hour.

And lastly, for the gays. One day one day, y'all would go through this. Trust me. 1 Like 1 Share

Tope You are healed in The Name Of Jesus Christ 3 Likes

Have Faith in God...it will be safely done.

Bro, I would advise you discuss with your doctor because they are the ones that know what they saw before suggesting a surgery. Let them know your fears and your concerns and they will respond to them according.



You should be careful of health advice you recieve online, your doctors know better than nairalanders. 2 Likes

LMAO

I dont kno d gravity of ur case. But i'd still advice u seek herbal remedy. Try to find out local people like those that sells @ d market. Pls, hold on abt d surgery 1st 1 Like

I've tried different herbal products, from West to North all to no avail. Is as if I waste my time and money thinking it will be cured through that medium. Tbt, the herbal products didn't work on me. There, right there is what worsened your condition. Otherwise, a 26yr old has no business with Grade 4 hemorrhoids.

Let's also pray your liver and kidneys don't misbehave 10-15yrs from now There, right there is what worsened your condition. Otherwise, a 26yr old has no business with Grade 4 hemorrhoids.Let's also pray your liver and kidneys don't misbehave 10-15yrs from now

Pile wey I dey get anyhow ...dey drink agbo - herbal and the thing go disappear. Surgery? I'm surprised that herbal medicine can't cure pile

Here we go again....



U either choose 1



Either your god or science

just trust in God and be positive! I had same surgery sometimes ago and it was successful , If i can make u too will definitely make it! 3 Likes

don't worry dear everything will turn out fine 2 Likes

Just be positive, that the surgery will be successful. By the grace of God, everything will be alright. Pile surgery is usually not a big deal. 1 Like