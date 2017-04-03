₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by Incognito101: 6:28pm
My name is Tope. I am 26 and have had problems with hemorrhoids for years. It was getting to where I was spending several hours indoor due to the pains and discomfort. I don't socialize, don't go out, always behind closed doors.
I got referred to a surgeon recently and he said I had bad case and set me up for surgery. They decided to do a colenistimy (colon probe. where I guess they pump you full of air and put a tube all the way up) and I was told afterwards that I had some of the largest they had seen.
I will be going back for the main surgery in few days and I am scared to death the risk and complications that might follows.
Any advice, suggestions, what to do and what not to do from you all will be well appreciated. Thanks.
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by greenmonk: 8:03pm
There are herbal practitioners that cure pile without surgery.
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by Incognito101: 8:47pm
greenmonk:
I've tried different herbal products, from West to North all to no avail. Is as if I waste my time and money thinking it will be cured through that medium. Tbt, the herbal products didn't work on me.
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by uboma(m): 8:59pm
@ Incognito101,
It is natural to be apprehensive about the planned surgery.
However it is wise to discuss your concerns/reservations with your doctor before the actual surgery. Your doctors expert responses should guide you accordingly.
But I am positive that you will come out fine.
Good health to you
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by Incognito101: 9:05pm
uboma:
Aww.... Sound good. Thanks for the words sir..
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by uboma(m): 9:11pm
Incognito101:
You are welcome Sir.
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by okonja(m): 9:22pm
Incognito101:
Have you visit Yemkem or Oko Oloyun?
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by emmabest2000(m): 9:22pm
Keep a positive mindset
Nothing kill faster than a defeated mindset
Cheers !
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by Dottore: 9:22pm
I wish u quick recovery
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by iykofias(m): 9:23pm
Were you ever gay?
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by siraj1402(m): 9:25pm
Incognito101:To God Almighty you don't need any surgery and within 7 days you will be OK.
08036534549
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by willjoe: 9:25pm
Have faith in God. May He heal you.
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by Bhadmus77(m): 9:26pm
iykofias:your brain is in recession
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by catherineokezie(f): 9:26pm
speedy recovery bro
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by Bhadmus77(m): 9:26pm
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by henrydadon(m): 9:26pm
oga relax..you no go know wetin go touch you by the time dem apply anathestic and pain killer drug give you
but i don't trust nigerian doctors..they probably don't have things like that here..
if you have the money i will advise you to travel out for treatment..nigerian doctor no get joy..dem fix say oxygen finish now if dem dey for bad mood..abeg carry your own oxygen go that hospital just to be safe..
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by ChubbychummyICE(f): 9:27pm
D only advice I HV for u pray 2 God to give u d strength, den dnt ever have any doubt of nt surviving it u must fight death with ur life. God wud keep nd protect u, Amen
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by olrotimi(m): 9:27pm
@incognito101,
I believe you're in safe hands. Allay yourself of anxiety as being anxious before surgery is a contributory factor to anaesthetic failure and ultimately poor surgical prognosis.
This should also be a lesson and warning to those who don't watch what they eat esp junk eaters and those who are water shy.
Also to those who think because their toilet is sparkling, they can sit there for an hour.
And lastly, for the gays. One day one day, y'all would go through this. Trust me.
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by Goodplace: 9:27pm
Tope You are healed in The Name Of Jesus Christ
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by Blessgod30: 9:27pm
Have Faith in God...it will be safely done.
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by olate: 9:27pm
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by originalKsp(m): 9:28pm
Bro, I would advise you discuss with your doctor because they are the ones that know what they saw before suggesting a surgery. Let them know your fears and your concerns and they will respond to them according.
You should be careful of health advice you recieve online, your doctors know better than nairalanders.
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by joa2013: 9:28pm
Bhadmus77:LMAO
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by iykofias(m): 9:28pm
Bhadmus77:your brain is in Buhari's kneecap
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by hotspec(m): 9:28pm
I dont kno d gravity of ur case. But i'd still advice u seek herbal remedy. Try to find out local people like those that sells @ d market. Pls, hold on abt d surgery 1st
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by olrotimi(m): 9:29pm
Incognito101:There, right there is what worsened your condition. Otherwise, a 26yr old has no business with Grade 4 hemorrhoids.
Let's also pray your liver and kidneys don't misbehave 10-15yrs from now
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by monimekaz(m): 9:29pm
Pile wey I dey get anyhow ...dey drink agbo - herbal and the thing go disappear. Surgery? I'm surprised that herbal medicine can't cure pile
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by kevinberry(m): 9:29pm
Here we go again....
U either choose 1
Either your god or science
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by TINO26: 9:29pm
just trust in God and be positive! I had same surgery sometimes ago and it was successful , If i can make u too will definitely make it!
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by Talk2Bella(f): 9:29pm
don't worry dear everything will turn out fine
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by ukeleh: 9:29pm
Just be positive, that the surgery will be successful. By the grace of God, everything will be alright. Pile surgery is usually not a big deal.
|Re: Help! I Will Be Having Hemorrhoids (pile) Surgery In Few Days by latosin: 9:30pm
I know about two different people that have done it and came out successful. Don't be scared about the surgery. It is normal to be apprehensive but I would advise that you discuss your concerns with your Doctor, and pray about it.
