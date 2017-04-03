Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) (18776 Views)

We've got just 5 housemates remaining and also competing for N25M and an SUV.



As we're close to the grand finale this Sunday



Early online polls shows fans favorite, Efe leading other Big Brother Naija 2017 finalists.

online poll is wack, Tboss for the money

We can do this. #Team Efe all the way



Based on logistics

crown efe the winner already
Based on logistics
i have been efe-cted

divinehand2003:

Things we do for likes. smh

Team tboss left those polls a long time ago

we don't care about the polls

we let our votes do the talking
#Bossnation



#Bossnation 26 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians and sympathy, no be here..that's why politicians,go continue to play,with people heads....if politician pose with Akara for 2secs,we go shout man of the people......pesin,wey no get talent,even rats inside iya basira kitchen, dey more talented to him,but simply becuz he claim street,naija Dom fall for the prank....

Giel:

team tboss left those polls a long time ago

we let our votes do the talking



#Bossnation 3 Likes

stephleena:

Is it ur sympathy

Chimaritoponcho:

Is it ur sympathy lol.... lol.... 4 Likes

Nigerians av been easily deceived frm time immemorial. Started doubting d polls wen ttt left, deceit confirmed wen bally left last night. The polls never tallied. scammers

Una neva learn say onlind poll na rubbish?

Any other result apart from what is showing on this poll DAT Efe is d Winner will & cannot be accepted.... He has won already & nothing can change dat

Moving4:



What are u trying to say now, so people should not vote again?

Please feel free to vote, most especially for the sake of BASED ON LOGISTICS.

Please feel free to vote, most especially for the sake of BASED ON LOGISTICS.
I'm a great fan too.

stephleena:

you are the most timid human being i have ever seen on nairaland, bbnaija never said yu must have a talent when applying as a criteria to win the show, it is simply live your life the way yu are and let the fans choose, so why all dis issue of talent, and who told you he doesnt sing, he is also pursuing a career in music so think b4 yu talk, how many of the remaining housemates is showing their talent abi na talent we wan chop..hw will d talent affect dis our economy,

Let the voting begin Efe wins BBN; Like If you agree. Share if you disagree

who God don Bless

Marvis. She practically has no fans. Just rode on borrowed glory all d way to d finals. She will now open her dirty eba eating mouth to judge others.

I bet she wont even av 4 % on sunday.



I bet she wont even av 4 % on sunday. 2 Likes

So! How does dat reduce d price of commodities in d market

Is BBnaija the only show people pay to watch? Do you pay for Dstv? Do you watch Champions League or any other type of english football?

mtchew

mtchew
may the lucky man wins. Afterall how much them go dash me?

Tboss na threat. EFE FANS NEED TO DO MORE OF VOTING. I SEE TBOSS WINNING

kennybelle:

online polls don't count they are just opinions, what really counts is wechat and sms vote

Efe my fellow warri brother for the mullah

wetin b my own