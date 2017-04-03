₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by Driftingking(m): 6:36pm
Early online polls shows fans favorite, Efe leading other Big Brother Naija 2017 finalists.
www.fotor.com-2017-04-03-18-27-29.jpeg">
www.bigbrothernaija.net-2017-04-03-18-28-15.jpeg">
We've got just 5 housemates remaining and also competing for N25M and an SUV.
As we're close to the grand finale this Sunday
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by MJBOLT(m): 6:39pm
online poll is wack, Tboss for the money
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by divinehand2003(m): 6:40pm
-Big Brother Naija records 11Million votes...
-1vote = 30naira...
-11,000,000 X 30 = N330,000,000 Million...
-And the winner goes home with 25Million...
-Voters stays at home without shi shi...
Some people gathered 14 persons kept them in one house in SA, and some other people in Nigeria are buying fuel with their money to watch them and still vote with their money.
#PrayerPoint
My father, Anywhere they have tied our sense, on top of coconut tree or inside lagoon, I release it by fire now
Oya Everybody begin to pray.
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by Ashleydolls(f): 6:48pm
We can do this. #Team Efe all the way
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by Chimaritoponcho: 6:49pm
crown efe the winner already
Based on logistics
i have been efe-cted
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by Chimaritoponcho: 6:50pm
divinehand2003:Things we do for likes. smh
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by Giel: 6:51pm
Team tboss left those polls a long time ago
we don't care about the polls
we let our votes do the talking
#Bossnation
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by stephleena(f): 6:52pm
Nigerians and sympathy, no be here..that's why politicians,go continue to play,with people heads....if politician pose with Akara for 2secs,we go shout man of the people......pesin,wey no get talent,even rats inside iya basira kitchen, dey more talented to him,but simply becuz he claim street,naija Dom fall for the prank....
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by HIRAETH(f): 6:54pm
Giel:
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by Chimaritoponcho: 6:54pm
stephleena:Is it ur sympathy
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by stephleena(f): 6:55pm
Chimaritoponcho:lol....
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by kennybelle: 6:55pm
Nigerians av been easily deceived frm time immemorial. Started doubting d polls wen ttt left, deceit confirmed wen bally left last night. The polls never tallied. scammers
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by Northkendal(f): 6:56pm
Una neva learn say onlind poll na rubbish?
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by Moving4: 7:02pm
Any other result apart from what is showing on this poll DAT Efe is d Winner will & cannot be accepted.... He has won already & nothing can change dat
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by Moving4: 7:03pm
divinehand2003:What are u trying to say now, so people should not vote again?
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by divinehand2003(m): 7:43pm
Moving4:
Please feel free to vote, most especially for the sake of BASED ON LOGISTICS.
I'm a great fan too.
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by xxolisexx(m): 7:47pm
stephleena:you are the most timid human being i have ever seen on nairaland, bbnaija never said yu must have a talent when applying as a criteria to win the show, it is simply live your life the way yu are and let the fans choose, so why all dis issue of talent, and who told you he doesnt sing, he is also pursuing a career in music so think b4 yu talk, how many of the remaining housemates is showing their talent abi na talent we wan chop..hw will d talent affect dis our economy,
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by Akshow: 8:19pm
divinehand2003:copy and paste. We don see am every where so park well. Tell that to Nigerians who pay to watch premier League and develop European football.
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by smartty68(m): 8:19pm
Efe wins BBN; Like If you agree. Share if you disagree
Let the voting begin
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by mglenny: 8:20pm
who God don Bless
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by geekybabe(f): 8:20pm
Marvis. She practically has no fans. Just rode on borrowed glory all d way to d finals. She will now open her dirty eba eating mouth to judge others.
I bet she wont even av 4 % on sunday.
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by Ahmed99(m): 8:20pm
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by mattyboy007(m): 8:20pm
So! How does dat reduce d price of commodities in d market
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by LAFO(f): 8:21pm
Ahmed99:
Is BBnaija the only show people pay to watch? Do you pay for Dstv? Do you watch Champions League or any other type of english football?
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by skarz: 8:21pm
mtchew
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by Celestyn8213: 8:21pm
may the lucky man wins. Afterall how much them go dash me?
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by COdeGenesis: 8:21pm
Tboss na threat. EFE FANS NEED TO DO MORE OF VOTING. I SEE TBOSS WINNING
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by irynterri(f): 8:21pm
kennybelle:online polls don't count they are just opinions, what really counts is wechat and sms vote
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by darfay: 8:21pm
Efe my fellow warri brother for the mullah
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by Kaxmytex(m): 8:22pm
wetin b my own
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) by smartty68(m): 8:22pm
Bisola wins BBN; Like if you agree. Share if you disagree
Let the voting begin
