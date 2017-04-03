₦airaland Forum

#BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo

#BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo

#BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by Driftingking(m): 7:00pm
Nigerians have put ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Miyonse under a blasting platform after BBN fanpage shared his photo with the caption 'Miyonse looking like daddy yo... '.

More bashing were coming from fans who think it was stupid for him to apparently shade Efe when he said 'BBN is not a poverty alleviation scheme'.

www.fotor.com-2017-04-03-18-43-23.jpeg">

Someone said 'He's dancing galala on that chair..see his legs grin grin'

Warning!! They comments is epic

www.instagram.com-2017-04-03-18-47-36.jpeg">

www.instagram.com-2017-04-03-18-48-18.jpeg">

www.instagram.com-2017-04-03-18-48-43.jpeg">

www.instagram.com-2017-04-03-18-48-43.jpeg">

www.instagram.com-2017-04-03-18-49-10.jpeg">

www.instagram.com-2017-04-03-18-49-33.jpeg">

www.instagram.com-2017-04-03-18-49-53.jpeg">

www.instagram.com-2017-04-03-18-50-13.jpeg">

www.instagram.com-2017-04-03-18-50-37.jpeg">

www.instagram.com-2017-04-03-18-50-56.jpeg">

Savage!

Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by mglenny: 8:32pm
ok if e pursue men now na una go first hala GAYYYY!!! How can u please world people grin grin grin

PLease dont forget to vote Efe. Na nairalander ooo. Text Vote Efe to 32052

Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by zainabxel(f): 8:33pm
Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by ajoskele(m): 8:33pm
I didn't have anything against the guy until he came out to attack my Efe.

Why so much hatred on a guy who had/has his card(s) close to his heart and he is playing them well. A guy who is hustling to give himself a better life and crawl out of the poverty line?

Did you hear what Efe said yesternight during the eviction show? He thought he was the one in his immediate family only God and Big Brother has helped, only for him to see his brother in SA.
It was touching.

Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by jeromzy(m): 8:33pm
Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by abdulaz: 8:33pm
Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by OsitaJustice: 8:34pm
Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by segebase(m): 8:34pm
Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by kimond101: 8:34pm
Nigerians can insult sha!
Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by trendymarseey(f): 8:34pm
Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by chubbygal(f): 8:34pm
its a new week!!
wise up!!!

-Big Brother Naija records 11Million votes...
-1vote = 30naira...
-11,000,000 X 30 = N330,000,000 Million...
-And the winner goes home with 25Million...
-Voters stays at home with shi shi...

Some people gathered 14 persons kept them in one house in SA, and some other people in Nigeria are buying fuel with their money to watch them and still vote with their money.
#PrayerPoint
My father, Anywhere they have tied our sense, on top of coconut tree or inside lagoon, I release it by fire now
Oya Everybody begin to pray.

Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by Flexherbal(m): 8:34pm
All these fans get bad mouth oo

Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by emeijeh(m): 8:34pm
jeromzy:
Ftc
Eyah

Ftc na ftc sha but you are Fourth to comment grin cheesy

Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by mariamadenle(m): 8:35pm
-Big Brother Naija records 11Million votes... -1vote = 30naira... -11,000,000 X 30 = N330,000,000 Million... -And the winner goes home with 25Million... -Voters stays at home with shi shi... Some people gathered 14 persons kept them in one house in SA, and some other people in Nigeria are buying fuel with their money to watch them and still vote with their money. # PrayerPoint My Lord ! My Lord !! Anywhere they have tied our sense, on top of coconut tree or inside lagoon, I release it by fire now in the power of God amen. O God abeg give me the grace to borrow sense from oyibo people and even South Africa people wey dey hammer money for dis Naija make me too hammer for Naija Oya Everybody begin to pray.

Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by arosunshine(m): 8:35pm
Nigerians and savagery cheesy

Miyonse right now......

Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by mailingdgreat: 8:35pm
No be diz guy wey wan smell TBoss Toto den?

Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by Izecson3D(m): 8:35pm
who is he??




meanwhile I love my country. hit like if mad guy is beating d other guy.

wink

Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by salaboiz(m): 8:36pm
naija...we are too rude ...cyber bully
Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by smartty68(m): 8:36pm
And so? Make the leave Miyonsi alone or abi you think say e easy to resist land mammy-water(Tboss)?

Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by atuanso84: 8:36pm
tboss won't win. she never quite tick enough boxes.

Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by 1Rebel: 8:36pm
Stupid show for braindead monkeys
Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by burkingx(f): 8:36pm
Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by Jacksparr0w127: 8:37pm
Nigga so gayy

Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by jdstunt(m): 8:37pm
Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by unitysheart(m): 8:38pm
The guy sha. He sha want make TBoss win.
Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by ichommy(m): 8:38pm
grin grin
Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by Trina0936(f): 8:39pm
Frustrated Nigerians always looking for who to transfer aggression on!! How is their life better than his?? Yeye dey smell undecided
Re: #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo by Saheed9: 8:39pm
the agbada is nice tho

