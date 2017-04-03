Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / #BBNaija: "Woman Wrapper" - Miyonse Slammed By Nigerians Over This Photo (21595 Views)

More bashing were coming from fans who think it was stupid for him to apparently shade Efe when he said 'BBN is not a poverty alleviation scheme'.



Someone said 'He's dancing galala on that chair..see his legs '



Warning!! They comments is epic



Savage!



PLease dont forget to vote Efe. Na nairalander ooo. Text Vote Efe to 32052

I didn't have anything against the guy until he came out to attack my Efe.



Why so much hatred on a guy who had/has his card(s) close to his heart and he is playing them well. A guy who is hustling to give himself a better life and crawl out of the poverty line?



Did you hear what Efe said yesternight during the eviction show? He thought he was the one in his immediate family only God and Big Brother has helped, only for him to see his brother in SA.

It was touching. 25 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians can insult sha!

-Big Brother Naija records 11Million votes...

-1vote = 30naira...

-11,000,000 X 30 = N330,000,000 Million...

-And the winner goes home with 25Million...

-Voters stays at home with shi shi...



Some people gathered 14 persons kept them in one house in SA, and some other people in Nigeria are buying fuel with their money to watch them and still vote with their money.

#PrayerPoint

My father, Anywhere they have tied our sense, on top of coconut tree or inside lagoon, I release it by fire now

Oya Everybody begin to pray.

All these fans get bad mouth oo 1 Like

jeromzy:

Miyonse right now...... Nigerians and savagery

No be diz guy wey wan smell TBoss Toto den?











meanwhile I love my country. hit like if mad guy is beating d other guy.



who is he??meanwhile I love my country. hit like if mad guy is beating d other guy.

naija...we are too rude ...cyber bully

And so? Make the leave Miyonsi alone or abi you think say e easy to resist land mammy-water(Tboss)? 1 Like

tboss won't win. she never quite tick enough boxes. 1 Like

Stupid show for braindead monkeys

Nigga so gayy 5 Likes

The guy sha. He sha want make TBoss win.

Frustrated Nigerians always looking for who to transfer aggression on!! How is their life better than his?? Yeye dey smell