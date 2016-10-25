Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss (12331 Views)

BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) / Bbnaija: Tboss, Debbie-rise, Bally And Marvis Nominated For Eviction / Soma & Marvis Kissing In Bed On Big Brother Naija (Photos/Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)









This is coming after the housemate pulled the biggest votes, from the 11million votes that was cast last week for housemates put up for eviction. TBoss said she's

going to give this week her all, as this is her last chance of being on a platform where everyone gets to see you at the same time.



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/bbnaija-marvis-is-my-biggest-challenge.html Just few days to the end of Big Brother Naija reality TV show, TBoss has revealed that she sees Marvis as her biggest challenge to winning the competition's N25M cash prize and an SUV. The housemate who disclosed this in her diary session, went further to disclose that she prays she or Debbie wins.This is coming after the housemate pulled the biggest votes, from the 11million votes that was cast last week for housemates put up for eviction. TBoss said she'sgoing to give this week her all, as this is her last chance of being on a platform where everyone gets to see you at the same time. 1 Like

1 Like

marvis is bae but Tboss is the queen

#TeamTboss



This are the type of ladies we need representing naija not ofuneka or bisola 42 Likes 1 Share

thought she didnt need the money? 17 Likes 1 Share

You people among the 11million that voted in #BBNaija should be ready to vote Buhari out in 2019.

Thanks 65 Likes 2 Shares

Wow...she no even regard Efe as competition...BBN really fall male housemates hands diz year...am done watching d scam show till d final day. 8 Likes 1 Share

I love their friendship



TBoss for the money



#Bossnation 36 Likes 4 Shares

My support goes to Efe as the only guy in the house now. E no easy for am to get to this final stage 19 Likes

she no know say na efe be the main man 29 Likes 2 Shares

thank God i dont watch this Forcking show

ztanleechima:

You people among the 11million that voted in #BBNaija should be ready to vote Buhari out in 2019.

Thanks

Abi na?

Bisola or Efe for the money 7 Likes 1 Share

unfortunately, neither you, marvis nor Debby are anywhere close to winning. 17 Likes

The sad truth....



I've often held that a few smart people will continue to make money especially in hard times. A few facts show I am right. How do I mean?



Multichoice/DSTV comes up with a bunch of crap/lowlifers bunched in a house for 90 days. Open subscription lines for the unintelligent to "vote" and we still do. They offer a prize of N25 million to its winner and some cash (plus maintenance fee/logistics for all contestants and support staff to the tune of about N100-150 million. Allow you to vote multiple times at N30/vote. The receive about 20 million votes (or more) and make a cool N400 million in profit.



Mind you, you still need to subscribe to their services to watch and vote. They target the jobless and the dunces. Because they know you're unintelligent enough to watch it, form alliances and even discuss it. Whoever wins, walks away without knowing you even exist.



Have you asked yourself, why don't they have such shows in Asia? Why was it stopped in Europe? Are you the only lazy one to come and watch jobless people sit around for three whole months? Cos if these people had a job... Even if it pays just N50,000 a month, you won't resign to go and compete in such tomfoolery.



Wake up young people and be productive... Big Brother Naija is just another way of telling you you're dumb .... And you're agreeing and nodding your head! 29 Likes 4 Shares



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATCrRn74Iu4 1 Like

Tb Joshua

Her wish though. I don't see her winning it 1 Like

Far from it

bros na EFE or BISOLA U sppose dey fear 3 Likes

she doesn't even know what's up. Efe for the money.



Stamped concrete............ check my signature 5 Likes

Her biggest challenge for the last position. #mumuism 1 Like 1 Share

3 Likes

T bosssssssss all d way 3 Likes 1 Share





she doesn't want to admit it



Efe yaff win it already she knows who the real challenger is ?Efe yaff win it already 5 Likes

So sad she doesn't know what's happening outside. Tbass fear efe and bisola. 1 Like

DIFFERENCE BTW AN AMERICAN FACEBOOK POST

AND A NIGERIAN FACEBOOK POST.

AMERICAN POST:

Hello, my name is Sandra Stone, I am from New

York, I love my husband so much and I can do

Anything to please him...But recently I am falling for his cousin, what should I do?

COMMENTS:

*James Silva : I think u need to talk to your husband

because marriage is all about communication.

*Sarah water : Oh my dear,sorry abt that.. Have

been in your shoes before, I had to wake up and face the fact that I am married.

*Michael paper : well just take your mind off

him and make your husband do the things you like

in his cousin..

NIGERIAN POST:

My name is Hannatu, i stay in Abuja, married with a kid, I think I am falling for my husband's cousin!

What should I do?

NIGERIAN COMMENTS:

*Dayo muyiwa : Fool, love na food?

*Nkiru joy :You are a disgrace to womanhood..shame

on u. *Idris kunle : Any news about ASUU strike?

*Toheeb sule : If u want to fall for me too, call my

no: 08103394696

*Funmi Leye: I no blame u at all, better go find

something do with your life, fall koor, stand nii

*Richard oke : Abeg who get bb charger (pin mouth) *Tony Big boy: Gaskiya u r so cute pls Add me

*Amaka Achebe: U r a prostitute, u need

deliverance! 13 Likes

MrRichy:

she knows who the real challenger is ?



she doesn't want to admit it



Efe yaff win it already GBAM!!



Truly, if the votes do count...Efe has a solid amount of likes from people GBAM!!Truly, if the votes do count...Efe has a solid amount of likes from people 3 Likes

MJBOLT:

marvis is bae but Tboss is the queen

#TeamTboss



This are the type of ladies we need representing naija not ofuneka or bisola

Leave Bisola alone!! You guys hate on her a lot but y'all are all quick to point out that TBoss is the victim..



I am #Team Efe but you people should leave Bisola..Please... No one is perfect,you can't be pulling others down just cos U want to uplift yours..

Have you ever asked yourself what TBoss would have done with Miyonse if Miyonse had not left the house Leave Bisola alone!! You guys hate on her a lot but y'all are all quick to point out that TBoss is the victim..I am #Team Efe but you people should leave Bisola..Please... No one is perfect,you can't be pulling others down just cos U want to uplift yours..Have you ever asked yourself what TBoss would have done with Miyonse if Miyonse had not left the house 10 Likes 1 Share