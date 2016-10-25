₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by DRIFTyKING(m): 7:04pm
Just few days to the end of Big Brother Naija reality TV show, TBoss has revealed that she sees Marvis as her biggest challenge to winning the competition's N25M cash prize and an SUV. The housemate who disclosed this in her diary session, went further to disclose that she prays she or Debbie wins.
This is coming after the housemate pulled the biggest votes, from the 11million votes that was cast last week for housemates put up for eviction. TBoss said she's
going to give this week her all, as this is her last chance of being on a platform where everyone gets to see you at the same time.
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by ladyF(f): 7:06pm
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by MJBOLT(m): 7:07pm
marvis is bae but Tboss is the queen
#TeamTboss
This are the type of ladies we need representing naija not ofuneka or bisola
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by alabiyemmy(m): 7:20pm
thought she didnt need the money?
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by ztanleechima(m): 7:23pm
You people among the 11million that voted in #BBNaija should be ready to vote Buhari out in 2019.
Thanks
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by EricBloodAxe: 7:28pm
Wow...she no even regard Efe as competition...BBN really fall male housemates hands diz year...am done watching d scam show till d final day.
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by Giel: 7:41pm
I love their friendship
TBoss for the money
#Bossnation
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by smartty68(m): 8:46pm
My support goes to Efe as the only guy in the house now. E no easy for am to get to this final stage
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by mglenny: 8:46pm
she no know say na efe be the main man
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by Godprotectigbo5(f): 8:47pm
thank God i dont watch this Forcking show
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by emeijeh(m): 8:47pm
ztanleechima:
Abi na?
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by Pearly255(f): 8:47pm
Bisola or Efe for the money
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by Papiikush: 8:48pm
unfortunately, neither you, marvis nor Debby are anywhere close to winning.
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by Memphis357(m): 8:48pm
The sad truth....
I've often held that a few smart people will continue to make money especially in hard times. A few facts show I am right. How do I mean?
Multichoice/DSTV comes up with a bunch of crap/lowlifers bunched in a house for 90 days. Open subscription lines for the unintelligent to "vote" and we still do. They offer a prize of N25 million to its winner and some cash (plus maintenance fee/logistics for all contestants and support staff to the tune of about N100-150 million. Allow you to vote multiple times at N30/vote. The receive about 20 million votes (or more) and make a cool N400 million in profit.
Mind you, you still need to subscribe to their services to watch and vote. They target the jobless and the dunces. Because they know you're unintelligent enough to watch it, form alliances and even discuss it. Whoever wins, walks away without knowing you even exist.
Have you asked yourself, why don't they have such shows in Asia? Why was it stopped in Europe? Are you the only lazy one to come and watch jobless people sit around for three whole months? Cos if these people had a job... Even if it pays just N50,000 a month, you won't resign to go and compete in such tomfoolery.
Wake up young people and be productive... Big Brother Naija is just another way of telling you you're dumb .... And you're agreeing and nodding your head!
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by agborodun: 8:48pm
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by oneda(m): 8:48pm
Tb Joshua
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by Desdola(m): 8:48pm
Her wish though. I don't see her winning it
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by darfay: 8:49pm
Far from it
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by emenas1: 8:49pm
bros na EFE or BISOLA U sppose dey fear
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by Oblitz(m): 8:50pm
she doesn't even know what's up. Efe for the money.
Stamped concrete............ check my signature
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by Misterdhee1(m): 8:50pm
Her biggest challenge for the last position. #mumuism
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by arosunshine(m): 8:50pm
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by wakikky: 8:50pm
T bosssssssss all d way
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by MrRichy(m): 8:51pm
she knows who the real challenger is ?
she doesn't want to admit it
Efe yaff win it already
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by chyy5(m): 8:54pm
So sad she doesn't know what's happening outside. Tbass fear efe and bisola.
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by uminem02(m): 8:54pm
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by sirusX(m): 8:54pm
MrRichy:GBAM!!
Truly, if the votes do count...Efe has a solid amount of likes from people
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by Effiezynews: 8:55pm
MJBOLT:
Leave Bisola alone!! You guys hate on her a lot but y'all are all quick to point out that TBoss is the victim..
I am #Team Efe but you people should leave Bisola..Please... No one is perfect,you can't be pulling others down just cos U want to uplift yours..
Have you ever asked yourself what TBoss would have done with Miyonse if Miyonse had not left the house
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by Vickiweezy(m): 8:55pm
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Is My Biggest Challenge, But I Hope I Or Debbie Wins - Tboss by Laveda(f): 8:55pm
Misterdhee1:
TeamEfe. Keep voting.. Text Vote Efe to 32052
Let your vote count.
