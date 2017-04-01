₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos
My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by dainformant(m): 7:49pm
Chukwuemeka Egbemude, one of the four suspects arrested by the operatives of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command for tricking expensive phone sellers to desolate locations and robbing them afterwards, has disclosed that his father warned him not to use his house as a base for cyber crime.
Egbemude, 22, a 200 level drop out of North American University, Cotonu, Benin Republic was arrested on Wednesday last week in company of three other accomplices, who were fingered in the shooting of a police officer, who attempted to arrest them in one of their botched robbery operations
The gang leader, Wilfred Ehis, a Chemical Engineering graduate of University of Benin, Benin City had in his confessional statement to police stated that his task as the leader of the group was to source for expensive phone sellers on online platforms, pose as a lawyer, order for expensive phones and accessories before waylaying the delivery man and rob him of the consignment at a designated location.
Egbemude, confessed to the police that all he did since dropping out of school was to pick fraud items for online fraudsters as well as put Ehis through on how to carry out online fraud.
He added that he had been lodging from one hotel and the other along with Ehis around LASU – Igando area because his father barred he and his elder brother from using his residence for as centre for online fraud.
According to him “I dropped out of school not because I wasn’t brilliant but for my inability to pay my school fees. And, since I returned to Nigeria, I started online fraud and picking fraud items for online fraudsters in and out of Nigeria”
The first picking job was for myself in 2016. Later, I did another job for a “yahoo boy” which fetched me $400. I have been into online fraud before I entered school in 2011”.
He continued “I have done a lot of transaction for boys including those that involved me travelling out of the country. Everybody in the neighbourhood (Afolabi Bus Stop, LASU – Isheri Road) knows the kind of job that I do.
I also help “yahoo boys” to pick money, expensive wristwatches and rings. I go to bank to pick up the money for them and I get my 10% or 15% commission on every transaction. I have helped more than 50 boys doing that kind of transaction”.
“My father got to know that I was into online fraud because he sees me carrying laptops and heard me whenever I make calls to my victims and trying to sound like an American.
He called me and told me point blank that, I should never in my life use his residence for such business. Since 2015, I have been moving with Ehis, lodging from one hotel to the other in LASU – Igando Area”, he added.
Sources disclosed that apart from being a very close associate of the ring leader of the gang, Egbemude is always with Ehis all the time and he had dealings with Nurudeen, alias Onyaebo, the notorious hit man of the group.
According to Wilfred Ehis, Nurudeen has the two guns used by the gang for their operations, and that he sneaked into Lagos through the creeks of Ogun whenever they have operations.
Two of the five victims of the group’s robbery, who identified themselves as Oluwaseyi Sanwo – Sunday and Alabede Habib on interview said that the group used okada for their operations with two guns.
They added that Iyana school Bus Stop, along LASU – Iba Road have been areas where they lured three of them to before dispossessing them of those consignments Ehis posing as Barrister Deji ordered for.
The suspect along with the gang leader, Wilfred Ehis and two others, Bright Eloho, 24 and Olanrewaju Kamilu, 33 has been transferred to Special Anti - Robbery Squad, Ikeja, Lagos for further investigations.
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by dainformant(m): 7:51pm
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by benzene00: 7:51pm
No need to carry guns
That head alone can serve as a weapon
just hit the head on the wall and everybody go think say na bomb
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by benzene00: 7:51pm
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by Judasjudas(m): 7:52pm
If say DM no catch u . u for remember fathers warning ?
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by crisycent: 7:56pm
Ciroc boy
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by SmartBug: 7:57pm
Karma runs a restaurant where you get served what you deserve. Dude will be going away for a long time now.
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by kennybelle: 7:59pm
but u were enjoying d game b4 u were caught ...crying over spilled milk
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by Kowor(f): 8:01pm
Crime pays with a cost.
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by babyfaceafrica: 8:01pm
Hmmm
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by umarshehu58: 8:04pm
Na now the boy remember say him papa warn am
eyyyyyahhhhh
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by emeijeh(m): 8:16pm
Fellow namecheckers,
You can see that of 3 wazobia tribes, 1 is
Crime does not pay
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by darfay: 8:17pm
Last picture tho as if they actually posed for it
Give oyibo laptop e go develop program but give naija e go do yahoo yahoo
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by beardlessdude(m): 8:34pm
Its now you know.
Please just hang the fool. See face
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by obafemee80(m): 9:08pm
pose as a lawyer, order for expensive phones and accessories before waylaying the delivery man and rob him of the consignment at a designated location
@ the bolded
Sound similar
Who knows the number of delivery men that would have been killed before the JUMIA's
God will surely deliver this Country..
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by annnikky(f): 9:09pm
Is d work of d devil, Devil is sleeping n someone somewhere is calling his name
Karma is a sure tin
Meanwhile
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by EricBloodAxe: 9:11pm
Guy u neva begin sing o...wen u reach sars for ikeja u go name all doz yahoo boys u dey pick money for...and many more revelations as deemed by d mode of torture wey sars go give u...sorry
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by Efostick(m): 9:15pm
Why is the dude at the extreme left smiling?
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by amiibaby(f): 9:23pm
And yet u did....
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by bercarray(m): 9:24pm
I guess the white garment guy was caught while waiting for the kid he asked to go and get him candle so that he can pray to God for more magas thank God he hasn't started with the prayer he wld have claimed to be a pastor
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by ekems2017(f): 9:24pm
See as the thing dey flow for his mouth like water dey flow for ocean. So now what is your gain? Kirikiri of course. Go enjoy watery beans till God knows when
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by Talk2Bella(f): 9:25pm
too late boy
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by LastSurvivor11: 9:25pm
WAZOBIA..
NCAN retreat!!
I repeat retreat!!
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by Akshow: 9:25pm
I resist the devil to check names
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by Ermacc: 9:26pm
but you choosed to be a stubborn he goat by ignoring you dad's advice. Now you gonna pay.
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by bercarray(m): 9:26pm
Efostick:e be like say Im maga just pay so he's very sure, he will settle dem
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by DCMIX(m): 9:26pm
Yeye boys
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by prince9851(m): 9:26pm
Akshow:and I resist d devil to keep starin at his suspiciously cone shaped skull
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by HenryDion: 9:26pm
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by Philinho(m): 9:27pm
that guy in d third pic na Cele? make I d go
Re: My Father Warned Me Not to Get Involved in Cyber Crime – 'Yahoo Boy'. Photos by wunmi590(m): 9:28pm
.
