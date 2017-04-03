Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt (12441 Views)

Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) / Man Swallows $115,000 At The Murtula Muhammed Airpot / Woman Bites Off , Swallows Neighbour’s Tip (Pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerian medical doctor and graduate of the Igbinedion University, Edo, Olutobi Ajao has been rescued after swallowing 80 tablets of different medicines.







In a vague post on Facebook, he informed friends of what he had done, but the post alerted friends who rallied to get him help.





www.facebook.com-2017-04-03-21-48-17.jpeg">



www.facebook.com-2017-04-03-21-49-23.jpeg">



www.facebook.com-2017-04-03-21-48-44.jpeg">



“Finally went through with it. Ingested about 80 tablets of different drugs. If and when I die, please do remember that it was oro that killed me,” he wrote in the post, a screen shot of which was uploaded by Instablog9ja.



His friends appealed to him to shelve the plan as whatever his problems could be solved however difficult they appear.



About six hours after his post, one of his friends indicated that he had been found and resuscitated.



Another of his friends later posted that the situation was under control but called for prayers.



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/just-in-another-doctor-swallows-80.html In a vague post on Facebook, he informed friends of what he had done, but the post alerted friends who rallied to get him help.www.facebook.com-2017-04-03-21-48-17.jpeg">www.facebook.com-2017-04-03-21-49-23.jpeg">www.facebook.com-2017-04-03-21-48-44.jpeg">“Finally went through with it. Ingested about 80 tablets of different drugs. If and when I die, please do remember that it was oro that killed me,” he wrote in the post, a screen shot of which was uploaded by Instablog9ja.His friends appealed to him to shelve the plan as whatever his problems could be solved however difficult they appear.About six hours after his post, one of his friends indicated that he had been found and resuscitated.Another of his friends later posted that the situation was under control but called for prayers.





If you've really got close friends, suicide might never be an option You can't attempt SUICIDE if you have a Legit SQUADIf you've really got close friends, suicide might never be an option 27 Likes

too bad.

80 tablets?





when 1 bottle of sniper could have done the job



u never ready to commit suicide 62 Likes 1 Share

D same people who are to help us with depression been depressed? Christ is truly d only way 18 Likes

Suicide is never an option. If say him really wan die e for no post am 4 social media. They have scatter his plan 3 Likes

Chai

Sheybi it's attention you want, we will gladly give you but spare us this bullcrap of a suicide story. 2 Likes

You didn't bring yourself to life yet you want to take it because life has become so unbearable.



I wonder why none of the IDPs have attempted suicide considering the fact that they have suffered what many may go through in ten lifetimes.



Many others have had it far much worse but are still breathing so suck it up and forge ahead



seunlayi:

Big Brother Naija records 11Million votes... -1vote = 30naira... -11,000,000 X 30 = N330,000,000 Million... -And the winner goes home with 25Million... -Voters stays at home without shi shi... Some people gathered 14 persons kept them in one house in South Africa, and some other people in Nigeria are buying fuel with their money to watch them and still vote with their money. # Now here is the PrayerPoint for today My father, Anywhere they have tied our sense, on top of coconut tree or inside lagoon, I release it by fire now Oya Everybody begin to pray.What nonsense!!!!!! 12 Likes 3 Shares







Suicide is now daily in NIgeria





was PDP right about this matter hmmmSuicide is now daily in NIgeriawas PDP right about this matter 1 Like

Why post of facebook if you really want to commit suicide

I trust Nigerians, once something becomes a 'trend' they must join the bandwagon, am sure we havent heard the last of this 'publicized' suicides.........

what is attacking our doctors Watin dey hapn this dayswhat is attacking our doctors

Dah!!....dis one is strong......

Big Brother Naija records 11Million votes... -1vote = 30naira... -11,000,000 X 30 = N330,000,000 Million... -And the winner goes home with 25Million... -Voters stays at home without shi shi... Some people gathered 14 persons kept them in one house in South Africa, and some other people in Nigeria are buying fuel with their money to watch them and still vote with their money. # Now here is the PrayerPoint for today My father, Anywhere they have tied our sense, on top of coconut tree or inside lagoon, I release it by fire now Oya Everybody begin to pray.What nonsense!!!!!! 6 Likes







Thank God he was rescued tho...the family and love ones could have bear the pain... This is what we call social media suicide...if u wanna commit suicide why not commit suicide silently?Thank God he was rescued tho...the family and love ones could have bear the pain...

After voting Buhari, people come dey wan run..... 2 Likes

You are not ready to die.



Coming to facebook to announce it. Smh

....





Uncle doctor suicide is never an option Always look forward to the Sweet side of life I thought suicide is when you kill yourself without letting others know what you're about doing....Uncle doctor suicide is never an option Always look forward to the Sweet side of life

Blogger and lies

just pulling Teebillz on us A good doctor wouldn't commit suicide buy swallowing plenty tablets nah, why can't him just inject 40 mmol of KCl by push...just pulling Teebillz on us 2 Likes

You were warned not to vote for Buhari and you refused, you see your life now. Ekenja! !

U won't die. U must follow us enjoy this kwantri 2 Likes

Hmmmmm

It was the actors and actresses, now doctors. Please whatever that is causing this, don't forget our Politicians o. 3 Likes

Na so he for take hin selfishness cause distress and embarrasment for hin innocent family.

; step 1: buy rope

step 2: find tree,

step3: tie rope in tree, climb stool,

step4: tie rope around neck.

step5:kick stool.

see its eazyyyyyy. mtcheww, everything is modernised even suicide,in my days, if u want to suicide its 5 simple steps; step 1: buy ropestep 2: find tree,step3: tie rope in tree, climb stool,step4: tie rope around neck.step5:kick stool.see its eazyyyyyy. 1 Like

. Awon attending seeker. Why dont u go and buy snipper and drink then post it on Facebook, before help would come ehn. Bro u would have made it Coward. Awon attending seeker. Why dont u go and buy snipper and drink then post it on Facebook, before help would come ehn. Bro u would have made it 2 Likes 1 Share

Suicide everywhere, God help us o

Attention seeking behaviour + attempted suicide.



I hope he didn't overdose on Paracetamol though.