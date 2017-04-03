₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by DRIFTyKING(m): 9:56pm On Apr 03
Nigerian medical doctor and graduate of the Igbinedion University, Edo, Olutobi Ajao has been rescued after swallowing 80 tablets of different medicines.
In a vague post on Facebook, he informed friends of what he had done, but the post alerted friends who rallied to get him help.
“Finally went through with it. Ingested about 80 tablets of different drugs. If and when I die, please do remember that it was oro that killed me,” he wrote in the post, a screen shot of which was uploaded by Instablog9ja.
His friends appealed to him to shelve the plan as whatever his problems could be solved however difficult they appear.
About six hours after his post, one of his friends indicated that he had been found and resuscitated.
Another of his friends later posted that the situation was under control but called for prayers.
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by darioNaharis: 10:01pm On Apr 03
You can't attempt SUICIDE if you have a Legit SQUAD
If you've really got close friends, suicide might never be an option
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by stephleena(f): 10:03pm On Apr 03
too bad.
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by benzene00: 10:06pm On Apr 03
80 tablets?
when 1 bottle of sniper could have done the job
u never ready to commit suicide
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by Radiohead6(m): 10:08pm On Apr 03
D same people who are to help us with depression been depressed? Christ is truly d only way
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by Rtopzy(f): 10:11pm On Apr 03
Suicide is never an option. If say him really wan die e for no post am 4 social media. They have scatter his plan
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by Dottore: 10:13pm On Apr 03
Chai
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by BruzMoney(m): 10:13pm On Apr 03
Sheybi it's attention you want, we will gladly give you but spare us this bullcrap of a suicide story.
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by Tazdroid(m): 10:13pm On Apr 03
You didn't bring yourself to life yet you want to take it because life has become so unbearable.
I wonder why none of the IDPs have attempted suicide considering the fact that they have suffered what many may go through in ten lifetimes.
Many others have had it far much worse but are still breathing so suck it up and forge ahead
seunlayi:
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by rozayx5(m): 10:13pm On Apr 03
hmmm
Suicide is now daily in NIgeria
was PDP right about this matter
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by raumdeuter: 10:14pm On Apr 03
Why post of facebook if you really want to commit suicide
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by soberdrunk(m): 10:14pm On Apr 03
I trust Nigerians, once something becomes a 'trend' they must join the bandwagon, am sure we havent heard the last of this 'publicized' suicides.........
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by smilingjosh: 10:14pm On Apr 03
Watin dey hapn this days what is attacking our doctors
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by bro4u: 10:14pm On Apr 03
Dah!!....dis one is strong......
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by seunlayi(m): 10:14pm On Apr 03
Big Brother Naija records 11Million votes... -1vote = 30naira... -11,000,000 X 30 = N330,000,000 Million... -And the winner goes home with 25Million... -Voters stays at home without shi shi... Some people gathered 14 persons kept them in one house in South Africa, and some other people in Nigeria are buying fuel with their money to watch them and still vote with their money. # Now here is the PrayerPoint for today My father, Anywhere they have tied our sense, on top of coconut tree or inside lagoon, I release it by fire now Oya Everybody begin to pray.What nonsense!!!!!!
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by refiner(f): 10:14pm On Apr 03
This is what we call social media suicide...if u wanna commit suicide why not commit suicide silently?
Thank God he was rescued tho...the family and love ones could have bear the pain...
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by samyyoung(m): 10:15pm On Apr 03
After voting Buhari, people come dey wan run.....
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by beardlessdude(m): 10:15pm On Apr 03
You are not ready to die.
Coming to facebook to announce it. Smh
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by Divay22(f): 10:15pm On Apr 03
I thought suicide is when you kill yourself without letting others know what you're about doing ....
Uncle doctor suicide is never an option Always look forward to the Sweet side of life
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by martineverest(m): 10:15pm On Apr 03
Blogger and lies
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by Famocious(m): 10:16pm On Apr 03
A good doctor wouldn't commit suicide buy swallowing plenty tablets nah, why can't him just inject 40 mmol of KCl by push... just pulling Teebillz on us
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by depezee(m): 10:16pm On Apr 03
You were warned not to vote for Buhari and you refused, you see your life now. Ekenja! !
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by MrHighSea: 10:16pm On Apr 03
U won't die. U must follow us enjoy this kwantri
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by chuksjuve(m): 10:16pm On Apr 03
Hmmmmm
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by Shelloween(m): 10:16pm On Apr 03
It was the actors and actresses, now doctors. Please whatever that is causing this, don't forget our Politicians o.
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by frisky2good(m): 10:16pm On Apr 03
Na so he for take hin selfishness cause distress and embarrasment for hin innocent family.
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by dessz(m): 10:16pm On Apr 03
mtcheww, everything is modernised even suicide,in my days, if u want to suicide its 5 simple steps ; step 1: buy rope
step 2: find tree,
step3: tie rope in tree, climb stool,
step4: tie rope around neck.
step5:kick stool.
see its eazyyyyyy.
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by ajalawole(m): 10:16pm On Apr 03
Coward. Awon attending seeker. Why dont u go and buy snipper and drink then post it on Facebook, before help would come ehn. Bro u would have made it
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by clickbnkgod: 10:16pm On Apr 03
Suicide everywhere, God help us o
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by obamd: 10:17pm On Apr 03
Attention seeking behaviour + attempted suicide.
I hope he didn't overdose on Paracetamol though.
|Re: Another Doctor Swallows 80 Tablets Of Different Medicines In New Suicide Attempt by doctor306: 10:17pm On Apr 03
Y would he be drinking 80 tablets when there is lagoon he just wasted medicine DAT would have cured more that 5 people on his mumu self
