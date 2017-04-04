Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) (12681 Views)

It’s the ad where a guy had his girlfriend’s uncle are in the car when she calls and the boyfriend (Bassey) puts her on speaker and she shares a bit too much information with her uncle there, unknowingly.



Watch!







Via: http://360jamng.net/watch-bassey-from-bbnaija-in-this-hilarious-gold-circle-advert/



DOWNLOAD BASSEY CONDOM ADVERT MP4-----> http://360jamng.net/watch-bassey-from-bbnaija-in-this-hilarious-gold-circle-advert/

lol! my stomach ooo



Mr Horse-power lol! my stomach ooo 9 Likes





Bassey be like "ewoooh aBASSEYmbom " Bassey be like "ewoooh aBASSEYmbom " 22 Likes

gobe oo



Lalasticlala come and see wahala 5 Likes 1 Share

lalasticlala na snake oo



lol

why everybody dey call lalasticlala?



oya seun & mynd44 step in







What an advert!



How many likes for it? LolWhat an advert!How many likes for it? 12 Likes

quite hilarious 4 Likes

Wait i am coming lemme watch before coming back to develop this plot of land







Very funny video.... Lol 1 Like

lemme zip my trouser, i'll comment later... 1 Like

Compensation Compensation

this guy ave join bad gang chaiii 3 Likes





Vickiweezy:







Them talk say make Arsene Wenger buy some to take protect him players. Horsepower Bassey! 10 Likes 1 Share

Gold circle is really the best and because is cheap, nobody cares to adulterate it! But Bassey dey try shaa 5 Likes

Stale news.

lol 1 Like

Too old.. I saw this last year 1 Like

Pretty cool



Meanwhile



u guys should post d step by step pictures with subtitles I don't have MB. 3 Likes





Although kemen would have been the best to be used in the advert...just my thought tho Hiliarous...Although kemen would have been the best to be used in the advert...just my thought tho

It's been around ever since na

Tazdroid:

Abeg, who watch d video? Wetin dem tok?



Them talk say make clueless Arsene Wenger buy some to take protect him players.





Them talk say makeArsene Wenger buy some to take protect him players. 7 Likes 1 Share

That advert supposed to be given to kemen.

Fuc k face

Please SMS Vote Efe to 32052.

We can do it 1 Like

old advert

Horsepower man



Okay kwantinue AgainOkay kwantinue

That beggar above me

go to d street n beg

i no watch am