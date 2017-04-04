₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by iamVirus(m): 9:59pm On Apr 03
We found Bassey from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show and he is the lead character in this Gold Circle advert that is going viral.
It’s the ad where a guy had his girlfriend’s uncle are in the car when she calls and the boyfriend (Bassey) puts her on speaker and she shares a bit too much information with her uncle there, unknowingly.
Watch!
Via: http://360jamng.net/watch-bassey-from-bbnaija-in-this-hilarious-gold-circle-advert/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-pIDTwGdA0
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by iamVirus(m): 9:59pm On Apr 03
DOWNLOAD BASSEY CONDOM ADVERT MP4-----> http://360jamng.net/watch-bassey-from-bbnaija-in-this-hilarious-gold-circle-advert/
lol! my stomach ooo
Mr Horse-power
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by darioNaharis: 10:06pm On Apr 03
Bassey be like "ewoooh aBASSEYmbom "
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by WAECFlyer1: 10:12pm On Apr 03
gobe oo
Lalasticlala come and see wahala
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by examhall(f): 10:13pm On Apr 03
lalasticlala na snake oo
lol
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by queenstl(f): 10:15pm On Apr 03
why everybody dey call lalasticlala?
oya seun & mynd44 step in
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by decatalyst(m): 10:17pm On Apr 03
Lol
What an advert!
How many likes for it?
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by 360jamng(m): 10:19pm On Apr 03
quite hilarious
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by clickbnkgod: 10:19pm On Apr 03
Wait i am coming lemme watch before coming back to develop this plot of land
Very funny video.... Lol
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by LOGDAN(m): 10:19pm On Apr 03
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by bro4u: 10:19pm On Apr 03
lemme zip my trouser, i'll comment later...
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by Divay22(f): 10:19pm On Apr 03
Compensation
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by smilingjosh: 10:19pm On Apr 03
this guy ave join bad gang chaiii
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by Tazdroid(m): 10:19pm On Apr 03
Horsepower Bassey!
Vickiweezy:
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by Nwodosis(m): 10:19pm On Apr 03
Gold circle is really the best and because is cheap, nobody cares to adulterate it! But Bassey dey try shaa
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by solid3(m): 10:20pm On Apr 03
Stale news.
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by BruzMoney(m): 10:20pm On Apr 03
lol
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by TrapHedges(m): 10:20pm On Apr 03
Too old.. I saw this last year
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by Holatunde007(m): 10:20pm On Apr 03
Pretty cool
Meanwhile
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by ekanDamie: 10:21pm On Apr 03
u guys should post d step by step pictures with subtitles I don't have MB.
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by refiner(f): 10:21pm On Apr 03
Hiliarous...
Although kemen would have been the best to be used in the advert...just my thought tho
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by blessme2019: 10:21pm On Apr 03
It's been around ever since na
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by Vickiweezy(m): 10:22pm On Apr 03
Tazdroid:
Them talk say make
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by nkemdi89(f): 10:22pm On Apr 03
That advert supposed to be given to kemen.
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by Lilaex: 10:22pm On Apr 03
Fuc k face
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by Sweetestrose(f): 10:22pm On Apr 03
Please SMS Vote Efe to 32052.
We can do it
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by mglenny: 10:22pm On Apr 03
old advert
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by Goahead(m): 10:22pm On Apr 03
Horsepower man
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by Lesky3(m): 10:22pm On Apr 03
Again
Okay kwantinue
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by Young03: 10:22pm On Apr 03
That beggar above me
go to d street n beg
i no watch am
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by dessz(m): 10:22pm On Apr 03
Re: Bassey Of BBNaija In Gold Circle Advert (Hilarious Video) by emenas1: 10:22pm On Apr 03
nice one bassey
