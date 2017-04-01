Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User (4522 Views)

However, @FulanNasrullah failed to name the senator. Read his posts after the cut...



Source;



Why is he not naming the APC senator?

Seems the only thing APC senators like more than money is anal sex.

APC senators are not tired of screwing their supporters everyday, now they've resorted to screwing 7yr olds, shameful, very shameful. 20 Likes 2 Shares

I hope the victim's family get deserved justice on this matter.



A whole senator's son!! Your father no dey give you money ni abi na how much dey kpansh ashi?! Peadophile from birth, what a shame. 2 Likes

Give us d name of the goat nd chicken that rape d girl nd name of d senate. 1 Like

TippyTop:

Mumu why do you take pride in being ignorant Mumu why do you take pride in being ignorant 10 Likes 1 Share

If you really want Justice for the girl give the name of the senator to the public. Without his name you're indirectly covering the crime. 11 Likes

Its all rituals Its all rituals 1 Like

Which kind incomplete magana be this again?







Anyways hit me up for your web designs and setup. This muslims sefAnyways hit me up for your web designs and setup.





Make i go continue my search for bitcoin... Sell to me biko... N380/$



It's LadyF again. The son and the father are animals...Make i go continue my search for bitcoin... Sell to me biko... N380/$It'sagain. 1 Like

All these northern Northerners wet no go school, dey talk set cattle rearing beta, u see wetin e dey cause. Dem suppose castrate the bastard

This is .... i mean.. i dont know the word to use.. evil seemed mild.. bad was a pet name.. devlish looked sexy... I just could not find words to qualify this act that even willd animals in thick forests will abhour..



Join me and seeks Justice please, please, share this in every whatsapp group you are, retweet it, share on facebook, blogs.. everywhere... contact human and civil rights activits through mails and calls.. I will start mine now now now...



My heart will never forgive me if i dont.. 1 Like

Haaa

Nigeria is a mad house.

oops

na wa oh

is the guy that broke that he can't afford to fvck prostituted

K..no need no crime, start been a superhero by giving up his name







R. I. P to the little girl, your innocent blood with fish out the bastard and his cahoot father.





Say no to rape and save a child

[color=#990000][/color] May God save this country, because the rate of wickedness and atrocities is just increasing by the day........[color=#990000][/color] 2 Likes

....guyz calm down.... 1 Like

let justice prevail please

See wickedness!



...he said God forbid it happens to his dawta.





Later if dey ask am he go say:

"Me sev wan go Heaven"







Politicians and Wickedness na 1 Like

Chai!!!!

All manners of atrocities and injustice committed in this country 1 Like

fear NORTH 1 Like

This is why Nigeria will never develop 1 Like

Too bad.... A hole senator son if konji dey worry u hw much for oloshi 1 Like 1 Share

mtscheeeeeew. Amebor gist. The guy is just looking for retweets. Moving on

Lies