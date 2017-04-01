₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by Pseudonymous(f): 8:02am
Twitter User @FulanNasrullah has accused the son of a senator from Taraba State of anally raping a young girl to death. He claims that the senator made it possible for his son, 21, to evade arrest.
However, @FulanNasrullah failed to name the senator. Read his posts after the cut...
Source; http://www.coldgist.com/2017/04/twitter-user-accuses-son-of-taraba.html
https://mobile.twitter.com/FulanNasrullah/status/848984841819389952
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by Pseudonymous(f): 8:03am
More
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by TippyTop(m): 8:06am
Why is he not naming the APC senator?
Seems the only thing APC senators like more than money is anal sex.
APC senators are not tired of screwing their supporters everyday, now they've resorted to screwing 7yr olds, shameful, very shameful.
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by SuperSuave(m): 8:07am
I hope the victim's family get deserved justice on this matter.
A whole senator's son!! Your father no dey give you money ni abi na how much dey kpansh ashi?! Peadophile from birth, what a shame.
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by ojun50(m): 8:14am
Give us d name of the goat nd chicken that rape d girl nd name of d senate.
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by aminho(m): 8:42am
TippyTop:
Mumu why do you take pride in being ignorant
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by ewigmee: 9:13am
If you really want Justice for the girl give the name of the senator to the public. Without his name you're indirectly covering the crime.
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by SalamRushdie: 9:22am
SuperSuave:
Its all rituals
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by Funlordmaniac(m): 9:32am
Which kind incomplete magana be this again?
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by Mr2kay3: 10:03am
This muslims sef
This muslims sef
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by ladyF(f): 10:03am
The son and the father are animals...
The son and the father are animals...
It's LadyF again.
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by Crauxx(m): 10:03am
All these northern Northerners wet no go school, dey talk set cattle rearing beta, u see wetin e dey cause. Dem suppose castrate the bastard
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by sapientia(m): 10:03am
This is .... i mean.. i dont know the word to use.. evil seemed mild.. bad was a pet name.. devlish looked sexy... I just could not find words to qualify this act that even willd animals in thick forests will abhour..
Join me and seeks Justice please, please, share this in every whatsapp group you are, retweet it, share on facebook, blogs.. everywhere... contact human and civil rights activits through mails and calls.. I will start mine now now now...
My heart will never forgive me if i dont..
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by ArchyDesmond(m): 10:03am
Haaa
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by Mr2kay3: 10:03am
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by obowunmi(m): 10:05am
Nigeria is a mad house.
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by noetic5: 10:05am
oops
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by noetic5: 10:05am
na wa oh
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by skarz: 10:05am
is the guy that broke that he can't afford to fvck prostituted
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:06am
K..no need no crime, start been a superhero by giving up his name
R. I. P to the little girl, your innocent blood with fish out the bastard and his cahoot father.
Say no to rape and save a child
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by HARJANI9000(m): 10:06am
May God save this country, because the rate of wickedness and atrocities is just increasing by the day........ [color=#990000][/color]
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by koolcat: 10:06am
....guyz calm down....
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by Talk2Bella(f): 10:06am
let justice prevail please
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by victormartyn: 10:07am
See wickedness!
...he said God forbid it happens to his dawta.
Later if dey ask am he go say:
"Me sev wan go Heaven"
Politicians and Wickedness na
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by Pastafarian: 10:09am
Chai!!!!
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by ephi123(f): 10:10am
All manners of atrocities and injustice committed in this country
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by chinex276(m): 10:10am
fear NORTH
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by sanbells(f): 10:11am
This is why Nigeria will never develop
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by Louiscutedude(m): 10:13am
Too bad.... A hole senator son if konji dey worry u hw much for oloshi
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by TheEminentLaity: 10:13am
mtscheeeeeew. Amebor gist. The guy is just looking for retweets. Moving on
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by delishpot: 10:14am
Lies
|Re: Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User by kygo(m): 10:14am
make them Stone that boy watermelon till him die
