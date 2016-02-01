₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by sarrki(m): 8:42am
Muhammadu Buhari
http://tribuneonlineng.com/nigerians-will-last-laugh-%e2%80%95buhari/
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by sarrki(m): 8:43am
Amen IJM and wonderful Name
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by Bashnigga(m): 8:45am
I hope & pray for that
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by LionDeLeo: 8:45am
Amen. Enemies of state right now,
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by sarrki(m): 8:46am
LionDeLeo:
My Guy
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by TippyTop(m): 8:48am
Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh says Buhari.
Buhari is really not well, I hope this insanity hasn't merged with his myriad of ailments.
Better join your brother in London.
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by CplusJason(m): 8:49am
“We are doing the best we can with the little resources we have to move the nation forward.We need people support to turn things around in the country,” he said.
Zombies will yet again fall for this scam.
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by sarrki(m): 8:50am
CplusJason:
The High chief wailer I hail thee
How are the boil doing in the camp ?
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by DjAndroid: 8:50am
It's just like saying "children are the leaders of tomorrow"
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by sarrki(m): 8:50am
Bashnigga:
So shall it be IJMN
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by Nwodosis(m): 8:52am
Is he still promising?
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by TippyTop(m): 8:52am
He made this known in his message at the South-West zonal meeting of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG), held in Lagos, at the weekend.
NCBSG, BMC, BSO etc.
Meanwhile Bubu haven't been seen publicly for days.
Anyway let's see how many of these Buhari azz-licking groups survive till 2019.
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by annnikky(f): 8:54am
Seeing is believing, until we see then we go hail u buh for now go dey look u like lukumon
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by bounty007(m): 8:56am
Bubu still dey campaign?
Abi na dey senator dey campaign
Which one.. cos we don dey enter official political politics season.
APC..una no dey tire.. even lai don dey retire small small
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by sarrki(m): 8:56am
annnikky:
Once he can take that bold step to fire just 3 people
Everything will fall in place
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by chimerase2: 8:57am
Since he came back I havnt set ma eyes on him, is he a bedroom president
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by TippyTop(m): 8:58am
sarrki:
He should fire himself, he remains the greatest impediment to our development.
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by CplusJason(m): 9:00am
sarrki:Lol, seriously, your zombiesm is powered by the sun, it shines so bright in the morning
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by annnikky(f): 9:09am
sarrki:Which are?
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by Nbote(m): 9:21am
A typical thread of zombies, by zombies and for the zombies...
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by Funlordmaniac(m): 9:29am
Nbote:
Bloda kedu.....mazi chukwudi has been nabbed with consignment in far away Indonesia oh? Chimo! ...i had been looking for you but I did not have your new moniker but after seeing the pain in this your brilliant aba jewish post I knew I had found you!
Biko...notify his people! May amadioha grant them some respite! This is the photo I got from the embassy earlier today as proof! Kordi....
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by overall90: 9:29am
Ordinary JAMB registration that has been going on for decades is what this useless government could not get right and yet some people still have faith in them.
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by LionDeLeo: 9:31am
Funlordmaniac:
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by BeardedMeat: 11:54am
sarrki:Fake news! When did the bed ridden vegetable say this? Does he even know what day and time it is again? Mtcheew! That Boropit is speaking for himself. Nigeria can only get worse under the Evil ruler cos history has it he kills anything his hand touches.
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by BeardedMeat: 11:57am
Funlordmaniac:This one is still better than the ritual killings witnessed everyday in all parts of SW. Its your choice to do hard drugs but the ritualists don't give you a choice. Next abeg.
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by BeardedMeat: 11:59am
LionDeLeo:Is that Mamman daura in that pics?
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by LionDeLeo: 12:05pm
BeardedMeat:
No. Typical enemies of state, they know themselves.
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by BeardedMeat: 12:19pm
LionDeLeo:So if that's not the pics of Mamman daura, I wonder how many enemies of state there is. Except and of course you are one if them.
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by LionDeLeo: 12:28pm
BeardedMeat:
The real enemies of state are the bunch who pray for the downfall of the state on daily basis. They always wish the president death, they are not happy with any good news associated with the state. They know themselves. Whenever good news is heard, this is their look,
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by BeardedMeat: 12:51pm
LionDeLeo:Lion of BMC, Buhary is the greatest enemy of state there is, together with his clandestine cabal. Has there been any good news since buhary assumed power? Even in his first coming, was there anything good to be remembered? Your cluessless religious bigot has killed more dissenting voices than all past presidents put together. Your clueless tribal bigot unleashed his militia on the NC and the tribes there today has become an endangered specie. Which good news are you even talking about? Can anything good come out of the tyrant? See how he destroyed a fledging economy handed over to him and now he plans to destroy our democracy as well. In fact, no need to curse him because he got served already!
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by LionDeLeo: 12:57pm
BeardedMeat:
Typical of wailers, they rarely make statements with substance. Now, what have you said different from the usual illogical rants associated with wailers?
Duck off my mention b4 I pee on that head joor. Nonsense.
|Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by BeardedMeat: 1:08pm
LionDeLeo:Hahahahaha...pee on my head keh? With what nau? That uncircumcised tiny little jimjim inside your pants?? Abegii...
Truth hurts BMC like a two edged sword!
