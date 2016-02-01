Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi (5191 Views)

Muhammadu Buhari



President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that the country will overcome its myriad of problems and Nigerians will eventually laugh and celebrate at last.







He made this known in his message at the South-West zonal meeting of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG), held in Lagos, at the weekend.



Buhari, represented by Senator Boroffice Ajayi, however charged Nigerians to embrace the change mantra of his administration, admonishing that the positive message must be taken to all nooks and crannies of the country.



He thanked the various groups and individuals working for the success of his administration and for their unshaken believe in his ability to take the country out of the woods.



Passing a vote of confidence in the Federal Government, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, assured of the support of the people of the South-West for President Buhari.



Declaring that the support of the zone for the president remained unshaken, the former governor of Lagos State expressed concern over what he said was the level of decay in the national economy before the APC came board.



Represented at the meeting by the APC National Vice Chairman (South-West), Chief Pius Akinyelure, Tinubu therefore called on Nigerians to stay focused and support the president as he continued with the process of rebuilding the country.



He assured that the Buhari administration would not relent in its effort to ensure a turn around in the national economy.



“South-West support for Buhari is unshaken despite the various challenges in the country, which we believe the present government is addressing. There is no doubt that there is no party in Nigeria that can surpass APC achievement in office.



“We are doing the best we can with the little resources we have to move the nation forward. We need people support to turn things around in the country,” he said.



Also speaking, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi said the Buhari administration has done a lot to address some of the problems facing the country and implored Nigerians to continue to support the APC-led government.



At the meeting where zonal and state coordinators of NCBSG were presented with appointment letters, its national secretary, Chief Abiodun Ajiboye, said the mission of NCBSG is to galvanise the public towards identifying with the current administration.



“We are aware of the place of communication in governance and we want to be part of that process through which the public will be educated about the activities of government. It is important for people to understand and appreciate what government is doing before buying into it.



“The current administration is doing a lot to rebuild the economy, burst corruption and provide infrastructure, but for selfish interest, some individuals and organisations are bent on frustrating the effort. Time has therefore come to put the record straight by educating our people,” he added.



http://tribuneonlineng.com/nigerians-will-last-laugh-%e2%80%95buhari/

I hope & pray for that 2 Likes

Amen. Enemies of state right now, 5 Likes 1 Share

Amen. Enemies of state right now,







My Guy My Guy 3 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh says Buhari.



Buhari is really not well, I hope this insanity hasn't merged with his myriad of ailments.

Better join your brother in London. 7 Likes

"We are doing the best we can with the little resources we have to move the nation forward.We need people support to turn things around in the country," he said.









Zombies will yet again fall for this scam. 10 Likes 2 Shares

The High chief wailer I hail thee



The High chief wailer I hail thee

How are the boil doing in the camp ?

It's just like saying "children are the leaders of tomorrow" 3 Likes

I hope & pray for that

So shall it be IJMN So shall it be IJMN

Is he still promising? 3 Likes

He made this known in his message at the South-West zonal meeting of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG), held in Lagos, at the weekend.

NCBSG, BMC, BSO etc.

Meanwhile Bubu haven't been seen publicly for days.

NCBSG, BMC, BSO etc.

Meanwhile Bubu haven't been seen publicly for days.

Anyway let's see how many of these Buhari azz-licking groups survive till 2019.

Seeing is believing, until we see then we go hail u buh for now go dey look u like lukumon





Abi na dey senator dey campaign



Which one.. cos we don dey enter official political politics season.



Bubu still dey campaign?
Abi na dey senator dey campaign

Which one.. cos we don dey enter official political politics season.

APC..una no dey tire.. even lai don dey retire small small

Seeing is believing, until we see then we go hail u buh for now go dey look u like lukumon

Once he can take that bold step to fire just 3 people



Once he can take that bold step to fire just 3 people

Everything will fall in place

Since he came back I havnt set ma eyes on him, is he a bedroom president 4 Likes

Once he can take that bold step to fire just 3 people



Everything will fall in place

He should fire himself, he remains the greatest impediment to our development. He should fire himself, he remains the greatest impediment to our development. 4 Likes 1 Share

The High chief wailer I hail thee



Lol, seriously, your zombiesm is powered by the sun, it shines so bright in the morning

Once he can take that bold step to fire just 3 people



Everything will fall in place Which are? Which are?

A typical thread of zombies, by zombies and for the zombies... 7 Likes

A typical thread of zombies, by zombies and for the zombies...







Bloda kedu.....mazi chukwudi has been nabbed with consignment in far away Indonesia oh? Chimo! ...i had been looking for you but I did not have your new moniker but after seeing the pain in this your brilliant aba jewish post I knew I had found you!



Bloda kedu.....mazi chukwudi has been nabbed with consignment in far away Indonesia oh? Chimo! ...i had been looking for you but I did not have your new moniker but after seeing the pain in this your brilliant aba jewish post I knew I had found you!

Biko...notify his people! May amadioha grant them some respite! This is the photo I got from the embassy earlier today as proof! Kordi....

Ordinary JAMB registration that has been going on for decades is what this useless government could not get right and yet some people still have faith in them. 9 Likes

Bloda kedu.....mazi chukwudi has been nabbed with consignment in far away Indonesia oh? Chimo! ...i had been looking for you but I did not have your new moniker but after seeing the pain in this your brilliant aba jewish post I knew I had found you!



Biko...notify his people! May amadioha grant them some respite! This is the photo I got from the embassy earlier today as proof! Kordi....

Fake news! When did the bed ridden vegetable say this? Does he even know what day and time it is again? Mtcheew! That Boropit is speaking for himself. Nigeria can only get worse under the Evil ruler cos history has it he kills anything his hand touches.

Bloda kedu.....mazi chukwudi has been nabbed with consignment in far away Indonesia oh? Chimo! ...i had been looking for you but I did not have your new moniker but after seeing the pain in this your brilliant aba jewish post I knew I had found you!



This one is still better than the ritual killings witnessed everyday in all parts of SW. Its your choice to do hard drugs but the ritualists don't give you a choice. Next abeg.

Is that Mamman daura in that pics?

Is that Mamman daura in that pics?

No. Typical enemies of state, they know themselves.

No. Typical enemies of state, they know themselves.

So if that's not the pics of Mamman daura, I wonder how many enemies of state there is. Except and of course you are one if them.

So if that's not the pics of Mamman daura, I wonder how many enemies of state there is. Except and of course you are one if them.

The real enemies of state are the bunch who pray for the downfall of the state on daily basis. They always wish the president death, they are not happy with any good news associated with the state. They know themselves. Whenever good news is heard, this is their look,

Lion of BMC, Buhary is the greatest enemy of state there is, together with his clandestine cabal. Has there been any good news since buhary assumed power? Even in his first coming, was there anything good to be remembered? Your cluessless religious bigot has killed more dissenting voices than all past presidents put together. Your clueless tribal bigot unleashed his militia on the NC and the tribes there today has become an endangered specie. Which good news are you even talking about? Can anything good come out of the tyrant? See how he destroyed a fledging economy handed over to him and now he plans to destroy our democracy as well. In fact, no need to curse him because he got served already!

Lion of BMC, Buhary is the greatest enemy of state there is, together with his clandestine cabal. Has there been any good news since buhary assumed power? Even in his first coming, was there anything good to be remembered? Your cluessless religious bigot has killed more dissenting voices than all past presidents put together. Your clueless tribal bigot unleashed his militia on the NC and the tribes there today has become an endangered specie. Which good news are you even talking about? Can anything good come out of the tyrant? See how he destroyed a fledging economy handed over to him and now he plans to destroy our democracy as well. In fact, no need to curse him because he got served already!

Typical of wailers, they rarely make statements with substance. Now, what have you said different from the usual illogical rants associated with wailers?



Typical of wailers, they rarely make statements with substance. Now, what have you said different from the usual illogical rants associated with wailers?

Duck off my mention b4 I pee on that head joor. Nonsense.