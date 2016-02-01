₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,776,979 members, 3,458,325 topics. Date: Tuesday, 04 April 2017 at 03:30 PM

Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi (5191 Views)

Photo Of President Muhammadu Buhari And Osinbajo As He Arrives From UK / President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow / Seeing Dis Pic Must make u laugh. President BUHARI &GARBA SHEHU.Pic Must See (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by sarrki(m): 8:42am
Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that the country will overcome its myriad of problems and Nigerians will eventually laugh and celebrate at last.



He made this known in his message at the South-West zonal meeting of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG), held in Lagos, at the weekend.

Buhari, represented by Senator Boroffice Ajayi, however charged Nigerians to embrace the change mantra of his administration, admonishing that the positive message must be taken to all nooks and crannies of the country.

He thanked the various groups and individuals working for the success of his administration and for their unshaken believe in his ability to take the country out of the woods.

Passing a vote of confidence in the Federal Government, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, assured of the support of the people of the South-West for President Buhari.

Declaring that the support of the zone for the president remained unshaken, the former governor of Lagos State expressed concern over what he said was the level of decay in the national economy before the APC came board.

Represented at the meeting by the APC National Vice Chairman (South-West), Chief Pius Akinyelure, Tinubu therefore called on Nigerians to stay focused and support the president as he continued with the process of rebuilding the country.

He assured that the Buhari administration would not relent in its effort to ensure a turn around in the national economy.

“South-West support for Buhari is unshaken despite the various challenges in the country, which we believe the present government is addressing. There is no doubt that there is no party in Nigeria that can surpass APC achievement in office.

“We are doing the best we can with the little resources we have to move the nation forward. We need people support to turn things around in the country,” he said.

Also speaking, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi said the Buhari administration has done a lot to address some of the problems facing the country and implored Nigerians to continue to support the APC-led government.

At the meeting where zonal and state coordinators of NCBSG were presented with appointment letters, its national secretary, Chief Abiodun Ajiboye, said the mission of NCBSG is to galvanise the public towards identifying with the current administration.

“We are aware of the place of communication in governance and we want to be part of that process through which the public will be educated about the activities of government. It is important for people to understand and appreciate what government is doing before buying into it.

“The current administration is doing a lot to rebuild the economy, burst corruption and provide infrastructure, but for selfish interest, some individuals and organisations are bent on frustrating the effort. Time has therefore come to put the record straight by educating our people,” he added.

http://tribuneonlineng.com/nigerians-will-last-laugh-%e2%80%95buhari/

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by sarrki(m): 8:43am
Amen IJM and wonderful Name

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by Bashnigga(m): 8:45am
I hope & pray for that

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by LionDeLeo: 8:45am
Amen. Enemies of state right now,

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by sarrki(m): 8:46am
LionDeLeo:
Amen. Enemies of state right now,


grin grin grin

My Guy

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by TippyTop(m): 8:48am
Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh says Buhari.

Buhari is really not well, I hope this insanity hasn't merged with his myriad of ailments.
Better join your brother in London.

7 Likes

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by CplusJason(m): 8:49am
“We are doing the best we can with the little resources we have to move the nation forward.We need people support to turn things around in the country,” he said.




Zombies will yet again fall for this scam.

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by sarrki(m): 8:50am
CplusJason:
.


The High chief wailer I hail thee

How are the boil doing in the camp ?

3 Likes

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by DjAndroid: 8:50am
It's just like saying "children are the leaders of tomorrow"

3 Likes

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by sarrki(m): 8:50am
Bashnigga:
I hope & pray for that

So shall it be IJMN
Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by Nwodosis(m): 8:52am
Is he still promising?

3 Likes

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by TippyTop(m): 8:52am
He made this known in his message at the South-West zonal meeting of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG), held in Lagos, at the weekend.

NCBSG, BMC, BSO etc.
Meanwhile Bubu haven't been seen publicly for days.
Anyway let's see how many of these Buhari azz-licking groups survive till 2019.

10 Likes

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by annnikky(f): 8:54am
Seeing is believing, until we see then we go hail u buh for now go dey look u like lukumon undecided

3 Likes

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by bounty007(m): 8:56am
Bubu still dey campaign? undecided

Abi na dey senator dey campaign embarassed

Which one.. cos we don dey enter official political politics season.

APC..una no dey tire.. even lai don dey retire small small grin

8 Likes

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by sarrki(m): 8:56am
annnikky:
Seeing is believing, until we see then we go hail u buh for now go dey look u like lukumon undecided

Once he can take that bold step to fire just 3 people

Everything will fall in place
Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by chimerase2: 8:57am
Since he came back I havnt set ma eyes on him, is he a bedroom president

4 Likes

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by TippyTop(m): 8:58am
sarrki:


Once he can take that bold step to fire just 3 people

Everything will fall in place

He should fire himself, he remains the greatest impediment to our development.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by CplusJason(m): 9:00am
sarrki:



The High chief wailer I hail thee

How are the boil doing in the camp ?
Lol, seriously, your zombiesm is powered by the sun, it shines so bright in the morning

8 Likes

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by annnikky(f): 9:09am
sarrki:


Once he can take that bold step to fire just 3 people

Everything will fall in place
Which are?
Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by Nbote(m): 9:21am
A typical thread of zombies, by zombies and for the zombies...

7 Likes

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by Funlordmaniac(m): 9:29am
Nbote:
A typical thread of zombies, by zombies and for the zombies...


cry

Bloda kedu.....mazi chukwudi has been nabbed with consignment in far away Indonesia oh? Chimo! ...i had been looking for you but I did not have your new moniker but after seeing the pain in this your brilliant aba jewish post I knew I had found you!

Biko...notify his people! May amadioha grant them some respite! This is the photo I got from the embassy earlier today as proof! Kordi.... grin

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by overall90: 9:29am
Ordinary JAMB registration that has been going on for decades is what this useless government could not get right and yet some people still have faith in them.

9 Likes

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by LionDeLeo: 9:31am
Funlordmaniac:



cry

Bloda kedu.....mazi chukwudi has been nabbed with consignment in far away Indonesia oh? Chimo! ...i had been looking for you but I did not have your new moniker but after seeing the pain in this your brilliant aba jewish post I knew I had found you!

Biko...notify his people! May amadioha grant them some respite! This is the photo I got from the embassy earlier today as proof! Kordi.... grin

grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by BeardedMeat: 11:54am
sarrki:
Amen IJM and wonderful Name
Fake news! When did the bed ridden vegetable say this? Does he even know what day and time it is again? Mtcheew! That Boropit is speaking for himself. Nigeria can only get worse under the Evil ruler cos history has it he kills anything his hand touches.

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by BeardedMeat: 11:57am
Funlordmaniac:



cry

Bloda kedu.....mazi chukwudi has been nabbed with consignment in far away Indonesia oh? Chimo! ...i had been looking for you but I did not have your new moniker but after seeing the pain in this your brilliant aba jewish post I knew I had found you!

Biko...notify his people! May amadioha grant them some respite! This is the photo I got from the embassy earlier today as proof! Kordi.... grin
This one is still better than the ritual killings witnessed everyday in all parts of SW. Its your choice to do hard drugs but the ritualists don't give you a choice. Next abeg.

4 Likes

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by BeardedMeat: 11:59am
LionDeLeo:
Amen. Enemies of state right now,
Is that Mamman daura in that pics? grin

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by LionDeLeo: 12:05pm
BeardedMeat:
Is that Mamman daura in that pics? grin

No. Typical enemies of state, they know themselves.
Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by BeardedMeat: 12:19pm
LionDeLeo:


No. Typical enemies of state, they know themselves.
So if that's not the pics of Mamman daura, I wonder how many enemies of state there is. Except and of course you are one if them.

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by LionDeLeo: 12:28pm
BeardedMeat:
So if that's not the pics of Mamman daura, I wonder how many enemies of state there is. Except and of course you are one if them.

The real enemies of state are the bunch who pray for the downfall of the state on daily basis. They always wish the president death, they are not happy with any good news associated with the state. They know themselves. Whenever good news is heard, this is their look,

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by BeardedMeat: 12:51pm
LionDeLeo:


The real enemies of state are the bunch who pray for the downfall of the state on daily basis. They always wish the president death, they are not happy with any good news associated with the state. They know themselves. Whenever good news is heard, this is their look,
Lion of BMC, Buhary is the greatest enemy of state there is, together with his clandestine cabal. Has there been any good news since buhary assumed power? Even in his first coming, was there anything good to be remembered? Your cluessless religious bigot has killed more dissenting voices than all past presidents put together. Your clueless tribal bigot unleashed his militia on the NC and the tribes there today has become an endangered specie. Which good news are you even talking about? Can anything good come out of the tyrant? See how he destroyed a fledging economy handed over to him and now he plans to destroy our democracy as well. In fact, no need to curse him because he got served already! embarassed

5 Likes

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by LionDeLeo: 12:57pm
BeardedMeat:
Lion of BMC, Buhary is the greatest enemy of state there is, together with his clandestine cabal. Has there been any good news since buhary assumed power? Even in his first coming, was there anything good to be remembered? Your cluessless religious bigot has killed more dissenting voices than all past presidents put together. Your clueless tribal bigot unleashed his militia on the NC and the tribes there today has become an endangered specie. Which good news are you even talking about? Can anything good come out of the tyrant? See how he destroyed a fledging economy handed over to him and now he plans to destroy our democracy as well. In fact, no need to curse him because he got served already! embarassed

Typical of wailers, they rarely make statements with substance. Now, what have you said different from the usual illogical rants associated with wailers?

Duck off my mention b4 I pee on that head joor. Nonsense.

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Will Have The Last Laugh ― Senator Boroffice Ajayi by BeardedMeat: 1:08pm
LionDeLeo:


Typical of wailers, they rarely make statements with substance. Now, what have you said different from the usual illogical rants associated with wailers?

Duck off my mention b4 I pee on that head joor. Nonsense.
Hahahahaha...pee on my head keh? With what nau? That uncircumcised tiny little jimjim inside your pants?? Abegii...


Truth hurts BMC like a two edged sword!

3 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

How Colonial Powers Empowered The North / Abia Govt Recalls Sacked Non-indigenes Workers / Occupy Nigeria - One Year Later

Viewing this topic: urchcam(m), alipostads, smsk, onyeogalu1(m), Donemmy(m), makan85(m), johnadex28(m), akins56(m), malabite3, OYAY(m), Suntzung, TheRealestGuy(m), Lordsocrates, davodyguy, Olamyyde(m), Brightology2(m), teebaxy(m), harmless011 and 41 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 99
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.