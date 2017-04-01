₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by informant001: 8:54am
Rather than resort to begging or depending on others for his survival, this physically challenged man works as an ice cream seller at Fan Milk despite not having his two legs. According to an online report, the man discharges his work with happiness and is well known in his area due to his hard work.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/inspiring-see-what-this-man-without-two.html
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by emeijeh(m): 8:57am
See the hardworking man?
If na some na, dem go pose like the beggar àt the gate called beautiful for bible, dey beg.
God bless this man, his family and his tribe.
Namecheckers, backoff, no names to check... . Just commend him
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by informant001: 8:57am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by Swegzfreak: 8:58am
Inspiring
BTW
Swegzfreak:
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by adorablepepple(f): 9:04am
Hard working man, at least he won't kill himself
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by Judasjudas(m): 9:11am
And some educated ones will come here and create thread and title it "" I want to kill myself am fed up with life"" ..
.
God bless ur hustle sire
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by VolTOxic(m): 9:25am
Wow. He concentrated on the things he could do rather than on what he couldn't do. He'll definitely make it.
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by NightRains(m): 10:44am
And so ?
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by lexoft(m): 10:45am
its better than begging
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:45am
K.. Aliyu and his cahoot make una go hustke , una get two hands and legs, una dey see n talk.... So go work for ur own or better still go back to ur states
Cos what I'm seeing here is real hustle... No food for lazy man
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by Moving4: 10:45am
Wow God is great
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by Valeriano(m): 10:45am
Hardworking pays....
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by brainpulse: 10:45am
Better than some people from an area that wail there is no job, still carry hard drugs to Malaysia, Indonesia, do fraud and robbery just to show off they have monies and leave beyond their means.
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by Oblitz(m): 10:45am
amazing
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by tossedbae(f): 10:46am
May God bless his hustle.amen
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by Louiscutedude(m): 10:46am
Wow...gud 1 dre
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by MadCow1: 10:47am
Why did I click this link?
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by crazyABO(m): 10:47am
Will rather buy from him n tell him to keep d change
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by pmc01(m): 10:47am
And Payporte will rather goan blow millions on some good for nothing "role models", rather than support this mind and his kind, even with #1 million each.
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by blogwriterz(m): 10:48am
wonderful... God bless you hustling sir
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by Dindondin(m): 10:48am
This is what I tell handicapped peeps that begs around. I
We wey normal sef neva belle full.
So...do trade, biz with money wey you don make from beg biz. Don't be an eternal begger!
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by napoleon77(m): 10:49am
informant001:
He won't jump in the lagoon nor come to Nairaland and threaten to commit suicide if he doesn't get a job.
His girlfriend won't come to Nairaland to beg people to give him a job!
Keep it up!
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by kpoins(m): 10:52am
Nice one sir.God bless your Labour .
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by Goldenheart(m): 10:54am
...
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by Idydarling(f): 10:55am
awwww
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by Sirheny007(m): 10:56am
I hope these able bodied but lazy hausa men and women who litter the streets of Lagos are watching...
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by ibkgab001: 10:58am
Developer won't see it as anything
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by Icecomrade: 11:00am
Two set of people I don't hesitate to give alms.
The blind and Those without hands.
Only few in the categories above really able to survive on their own.
The fellow above should be a learning example to those who run into the streets and traffic lights to beg alms because of incapacitation.
Disability is not completely inability
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by Obodo999(m): 11:00am
Now the question to you Ladies: will you date this man ?
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by sirusX(m): 11:02am
When FAN Ice Cream gave him the job...there was no Olajumoke publicity stunt
Neither where there corporations jumping on him for endorsement
Indeed, when it comes to corporate business, it's all about making money...by any means necessary
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by Moreoffaith(m): 11:03am
God bless his hustle..
|Re: Man Without Two Legs Sells Ice Cream For A Living. Photo by burkingx(f): 11:04am
.... Ghana
