http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/inspiring-see-what-this-man-without-two.html Rather than resort to begging or depending on others for his survival, this physically challenged man works as an ice cream seller at Fan Milk despite not having his two legs. According to an online report, the man discharges his work with happiness and is well known in his area due to his hard work. 1 Like

See the hardworking man?







If na some na, dem go pose like the beggar àt the gate called beautiful for bible, dey beg.







God bless this man, his family and his tribe.





Namecheckers, backoff, no names to check... . Just commend him 11 Likes 1 Share

Hard working man, at least he won't kill himself

And some educated ones will come here and create thread and title it "" I want to kill myself am fed up with life"" ..



God bless ur hustle sire 2 Likes

Wow. He concentrated on the things he could do rather than on what he couldn't do. He'll definitely make it. 2 Likes

its better than begging

K.. Aliyu and his cahoot make una go hustke , una get two hands and legs, una dey see n talk.... So go work for ur own or better still go back to ur states









Cos what I'm seeing here is real hustle... No food for lazy man 1 Like

Wow God is great

Hardworking pays....

Better than some people from an area that wail there is no job, still carry hard drugs to Malaysia, Indonesia, do fraud and robbery just to show off they have monies and leave beyond their means.

amazing



May God bless his hustle.amen

Wow...gud 1 dre

Why did I click this link?

Will rather buy from him n tell him to keep d change 1 Like

And Payporte will rather goan blow millions on some good for nothing "role models", rather than support this mind and his kind, even with #1 million each. 2 Likes

wonderful... God bless you hustling sir

This is what I tell handicapped peeps that begs around. I

We wey normal sef neva belle full.

So...do trade, biz with money wey you don make from beg biz. Don't be an eternal begger!

informant001:

Rather than resort to begging or depending on others for his survival, this physically challenged man works as an ice cream seller at Fan Milk despite not having his two legs. According to an online report, the man discharges his work with happiness and is well known in his area due to his hard work.



http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/inspiring-see-what-this-man-without-two.html

He won't jump in the lagoon nor come to Nairaland and threaten to commit suicide if he doesn't get a job.



His girlfriend won't come to Nairaland to beg people to give him a job!



Nice one sir.God bless your Labour .

I hope these able bodied but lazy hausa men and women who litter the streets of Lagos are watching... 1 Like

Two set of people I don't hesitate to give alms.



The blind and Those without hands.



Only few in the categories above really able to survive on their own.



The fellow above should be a learning example to those who run into the streets and traffic lights to beg alms because of incapacitation.



Disability is not completely inability





Now the question to you Ladies: will you date this man ?

When FAN Ice Cream gave him the job...there was no Olajumoke publicity stunt



Neither where there corporations jumping on him for endorsement



Indeed, when it comes to corporate business, it's all about making money...by any means necessary

God bless his hustle..