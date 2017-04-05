Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths (3273 Views)

Dismiss & Prosecute Soldiers Who Murdered 348 Shiites – UK Urges Nigeria / "I Am Pro-Biafra" – Wole Soyinka / National Youth Concil Of Nigeria Anambra State Chapter. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/amnesty-urges-nigerias-anambra-governor-investigate-pro-biafra-deaths-1614697

Security forces alleged to have killed 150 pro-Biafra supporters since August 2015, something army denies.

Ludovica Iaccino By Ludovica Iaccino



Biafran government in exile: We want the same right given to UK in Brexit referendum

Biafran government in exile: We want the same right given to UK in Brexit referendum IBTimes UK

Rights group Amnesty International is calling on the governor of Anambra state, south-eastern Nigeria, to investigate alleged killings of pro-Biafra secessionists. The pro-Biafra movement calls for the independence of territories forcibly annexed to modern-day Nigeria during British colonisation, ended in 1960.



Last year, Amnesty released a report documenting alleged abuses against supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) movement.



More from IBTimes UK

South Sudan rebels attack foreigners to get them out of the country

Opposition in English Cameroon calls for federalism amid protests and internet shutdown

Kuwait employer filmed Ethiopian maid falling from 7th-floor window instead of helping



Why advertise with us

The group claimed security forces killed at least 150 people "and injured hundreds more during peaceful assemblies" since August 2015.



"On 30 May 2016, during the Biafra Remembrance Day, around 1,000 activists gathered for a rally in Onitsha, Anambra state, south east Nigeria. 60 IBOP were killed by security forces that day," Amnesty said.



At the time, an Ipob coordinator who witnessed some of the alleged violence on demonstrators told IBTimes UKsecurity forces used tear gas and fired shots in the air to intimidate people, who ran away.



The army denied the allegations, claiming it intervened to prevent "ethnic clashes" and accused Amnesty of trying to tarnish its image.



But Amnesty has now created a petition urging Anambra's governor, Willie Obiano, "to instruct a prompt, independent and impartial inquiry into the killings of Biafra activists and other serious human rights violations, committed by the security forces."



Obiano's spokesperson has not responded to a request for comments.



Nnamdi Kanu's wife: Even if it takes 20 years, we will not allow witness secrecy trial



A Biafran Republic was established in 1967 but re-annexed to Nigeria in 1970, following a bloody civil war that claimed millions of lives.



Independence calls have gained renewed momentum following the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, one of the leaders of the movement, in October 2015. Kanu, Ipob leader and director of UK-based Radio Biafra, is standing trial on treasonable felony charges.



The Nigerian government has always maintained the country's unity was a priority and that although peaceful pro-Biafran protests were welcome, demanding the breakaway of the Biafran territories went against the constitution. Security forces alleged to have killed 150 pro-Biafra supporters since August 2015, something army denies.Ludovica Iaccino By Ludovica IaccinoBiafran government in exile: We want the same right given to UK in Brexit referendumBiafran government in exile: We want the same right given to UK in Brexit referendum IBTimes UKRights group Amnesty International is calling on the governor of Anambra state, south-eastern Nigeria, to investigate alleged killings of pro-Biafra secessionists. The pro-Biafra movement calls for the independence of territories forcibly annexed to modern-day Nigeria during British colonisation, ended in 1960.Last year, Amnesty released a report documenting alleged abuses against supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) movement.More from IBTimes UKSouth Sudan rebels attack foreigners to get them out of the countryOpposition in English Cameroon calls for federalism amid protests and internet shutdownKuwait employer filmed Ethiopian maid falling from 7th-floor window instead of helpingWhy advertise with usThe group claimed security forces killed at least 150 people "and injured hundreds more during peaceful assemblies" since August 2015."On 30 May 2016, during the Biafra Remembrance Day, around 1,000 activists gathered for a rally in Onitsha, Anambra state, south east Nigeria. 60 IBOP were killed by security forces that day," Amnesty said.At the time, an Ipob coordinator who witnessed some of the alleged violence on demonstrators told IBTimes UKsecurity forces used tear gas and fired shots in the air to intimidate people, who ran away.The army denied the allegations, claiming it intervened to prevent "ethnic clashes" and accused Amnesty of trying to tarnish its image.But Amnesty has now created a petition urging Anambra's governor, Willie Obiano, "to instruct a prompt, independent and impartial inquiry into the killings of Biafra activists and other serious human rights violations, committed by the security forces."Obiano's spokesperson has not responded to a request for comments.Nnamdi Kanu's wife: Even if it takes 20 years, we will not allow witness secrecy trialA Biafran Republic was established in 1967 but re-annexed to Nigeria in 1970, following a bloody civil war that claimed millions of lives.Independence calls have gained renewed momentum following the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, one of the leaders of the movement, in October 2015. Kanu, Ipob leader and director of UK-based Radio Biafra, is standing trial on treasonable felony charges.The Nigerian government has always maintained the country's unity was a priority and that although peaceful pro-Biafran protests were welcome, demanding the breakaway of the Biafran territories went against the constitution. 2 Likes

Igbo leaders don't care about their masses,all they care about is the mulla. They can kill them all for all they care 6 Likes 1 Share

Those killings must be investigated and the people responsible for killing those boys brought to book.

Killing people in a church just because they were singing Pro-Biafra songs is too extreme even for a Nazi state. 29 Likes 1 Share

Obiano is good, but considering his ambition for second tenure, I doubt he would do any such thing, as not to step on toes that might endanger his dreams. 1 Like

Cjrane2:

Those killings must be investigated and the people responsible for killing those boys brought to book.

Killing people in a church just because they were singing Pro-Biafra songs is too extreme even for a Nazi state. did that really happened did that really happened

backtosender:

did that really happened 8 Likes

Obiano the drunkard. He was the one that ordered the killing of Biafrans at Onitsha. Obiano you will never go unpunished. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Why are they reminding him as if he was not the one who ordered for the killings? Assuming he did not issue the orders, did he even condemn the babaric blood bath? The worst of it is that those dead victims were among those who struggled to vote for the monster Obiano without knowing they actually signed their own death with their voters cards by empowering a blood thirster.



Obiano will pay an ultimate price for his immeasurable wickedness against those who sacrificed their energy and efforts that he may be in power and instead of compensating and protecting them, he ended up sending them to their early grave for no crime committed. Obiano will pay!!!!



^^^^^^My Monica please. 11 Likes 3 Shares

Obiano is a morron for hearing that his people people were gunned down but the Champaigne drinking drunkard was far more interested in going to see if Onitsha Mosque was damaged.



If it were not the fact that he belongs to the party of Ojukwu, I would have decided to vote against him. 19 Likes 1 Share

my biggest fear is that obiano might get a second term because we haven't seen any serious opponent yet that is worth celebrating, ipob should consider joining Nigerian politics to provide the necessary leadership for biafrans.i understand why they're avoiding the highly corruptive Nigerian politics but uche mefor as an anambrarian should get involved. 2 Likes

kingzizzy:

Obiano is a morron for hearing that his people people were gunned down but the Champaigne drinking drunkard was far more interested in going to see if Onitsha Mosque was damaged.



If it were not the fact that he belongs to the party of Ojukwu, I would have decided to vote against him. No matter any platform Obiano runs, Anyone who dares to cast their votes for Obiano after those he killed did same and got killed by the same Obiano they voted for, the faith of those innocent brothers will befall them. Obiano must not come back in Anambra State government house come 2018, else more people are bound to die, and mind you he does not know who voted for him, Obiano is unfortunate mistake that have called for correction. The lives of those he killed are greater than what ever he may have claimed to have done, if you're in doubt, imagine your self as one of the victims. No matter any platform Obiano runs, Anyone who dares to cast their votes for Obiano after those he killed did same and got killed by the same Obiano they voted for, the faith of those innocent brothers will befall them. Obiano must not come back in Anambra State government house come 2018, else more people are bound to die, and mind you he does not know who voted for him, Obiano is unfortunate mistake that have called for correction. The lives of those he killed are greater than what ever he may have claimed to have done, if you're in doubt, imagine your self as one of the victims. 4 Likes

abouzaid:

my biggest fear is that obiano might get a second term because we haven't seen any serious opponent yet that is worth celebrating, ipob should consider joining Nigerian politics to provide the necessary leadership for biafrans.i understand why they're avoiding the highly corruptive Nigerian politics but uche mefor as an anambrarian should get involved. Do you breathe via Anus? Do you breathe via Anus? 4 Likes

abouzaid:

my biggest fear is that obiano might get a second term because we haven't seen any serious opponent yet that is worth celebrating, ipob should consider joining Nigerian politics to provide the necessary leadership for biafrans.i understand why they're avoiding the highly corruptive Nigerian politics but uche mefor as an anambrarian should get involved.

IPOB will have nothing to do with practical nigerian politics. You really think the Hausa-fulani umpires and their slaves like Orji kalu and Obiano will allow IPOB govern a single ward even if they win massively.



IPOB will get what it wants sooner or later and these pro-fulani politicians in East will soon lose their relevance and become useless. IPOB will have nothing to do with practical nigerian politics. You really think the Hausa-fulani umpires and their slaves like Orji kalu and Obiano will allow IPOB govern a single ward even if they win massively.IPOB will get what it wants sooner or later and these pro-fulani politicians in East will soon lose their relevance and become useless. 11 Likes 1 Share

Obiano dont have control over the Nigerian Army,so i found hard to agree with the above commentators that he ordered the shooting,however this is another opportunity for him to clear the air,he has to as a matter of neccessity institute an impartial committee of notable Anambarians to investigate the incident of that day and what led to the massacre. This is the only way he can win the november elections. 4 Likes 1 Share

AustineE1:

Obiano dont have control over the Nigerian Army,so i found hard to agree with the above commentators that he ordered the shooting,however this is another opportunity for him to clear the air,he has to as a matter of neccessity institute an impartial committee of notable Anambarians to investigate the incident of that day and what led to the massacre. This is the only way he can win the november elections. there's no proof but i like many others here believes that he can't claim ignorance of it.obiano have all along showed himself as a shameless buhari worshipper,now we have Fulani herdsmen to deal with in addition to the army. there's no proof but i like many others here believes that he can't claim ignorance of it.obiano have all along showed himself as a shameless buhari worshipper,now we have Fulani herdsmen to deal with in addition to the army. 2 Likes

lalasticlala,mynd44,seun,this deserves the front-page.

mizzytan:

Obiano the drunkard. He was the one that ordered the killing of Biafrans at Onitsha. Obiano you will never go unpunished. My friend waiting concern you for this matter,

How about your beloved president and soldiers My friend waiting concern you for this matter,How about your beloved president and soldiers

AllHailBiafra:

No matter any platform Obiano runs, Anyone who dares to cast their votes for Obiano after those he killed did same and got killed by the same Obiano they voted for, the faith of those innocent brothers will befall them. Obiano must not come back in Anambra State government house come 2018, else more people are bound to die, and mind you he does not know who voted for him, Obiano is unfortunate mistake that have called for correction. The lives of those he killed are greater than what ever he may have claimed to have done, if you're in doubt, imagine your self as one of the victims.

You are right, however, the problem is that if our people reject Obiano, Anambra might fall to APC. That will be like jumping from frying pan to fire. You are right, however, the problem is that if our people reject Obiano, Anambra might fall to APC. That will be like jumping from frying pan to fire. 2 Likes

[quote author=snika post=55252879][/quote]My goodness me

Obiano might not win second term I heard from insider people of anambra will vote him out ngige should be a good lesson to him.....obiano will get a shock of his life

FKO81:



My friend waiting concern you for this matter,

How about your beloved president and soldiers I'm trying to say what obiano did to his people is wrong! I'm trying to say what obiano did to his people is wrong!

mizzytan:

I'm trying to say what obiano did to his people is wrong! Get ur facts right. Our able governor Obiano never did any wrong to 'his' people. The fact remains that those Ipods killed in Onitsha were actually miscreants and hoodlums, with no single Anambra indigene amongst them. They were mostly wawa people of enugu state while the rest were abakaliki people and Imo state indigenes. Anambra indigenes don't do Ipod.



Obiano will win his re-election by a landslide. Mark these words. Get ur facts right. Our able governor Obiano never did any wrong to 'his' people. The fact remains that those Ipods killed in Onitsha were actually miscreants and hoodlums, with no single Anambra indigene amongst them. They were mostly wawa people of enugu state while the rest were abakaliki people and Imo state indigenes. Anambra indigenes don't do Ipod.Obiano will win his re-election by a landslide. Mark these words. 5 Likes 1 Share

brostheo:

Igbo leaders don't care about their masses,all they care about is the mulla. They can kill them all for all they care

That's why they are terrified of Biafra existance. They know once it's actualized, each and every one of them will know what the deepest part of hell looks like. That's why they are terrified of Biafra existance. They know once it's actualized, each and every one of them will know what the deepest part of hell looks like. 4 Likes

mizzytan:

Obiano the drunkard. He was the one that ordered the killing of Biafrans at Onitsha. Obiano you will never go unpunished. Go punish him na, how did he order the killings of some miscreants, is he the commander of any security outfit in the country? Take your hate, spewed from your hate filled radio station back to it.



You call him a drunk, has anyone in your lineage ever been a governor Go punish him na, how did he order the killings of some miscreants, is he the commander of any security outfit in the country? Take your hate, spewed from your hate filled radio station back to it.You call him a drunk, has anyone in your lineage ever been a governor 6 Likes 1 Share

backtosender:

Obiano might not win second term I heard from insider people of anambra will vote him out ngige should be a good lesson to him.....obiano will get a shock of his life Obiano is coming back for his second term and there's absolutely nothing you and your likes can do about it Obiano is coming back for his second term and there's absolutely nothing you and your likes can do about it 8 Likes

nonsobaba:

Get ur facts right. Our able governor Obiano never did any wrong to 'his' people. The fact remains that those Ipods killed in Onitsha were actually miscreants and hoodlums, with no single Anambra indigene amongst them. They were mostly wawa people of enugu state while the rest were abakaliki people and Imo state indigenes. Anambra indigenes don't do Ipod.



Obiano will win his re-election by a landslide. Mark these words.

Dont bring that petty nonsense here. It doesnt matter if those who were killed were from Botsawana. What is important is that a Governor heard that several people were killed in his state and he did nothing. It is now Amnesty international that is telling Obiano to do what any sensible chief security officer of a state should do when unarmed people are killed in his domain Dont bring that petty nonsense here. It doesnt matter if those who were killed were from Botsawana. What is important is that a Governor heard that several people were killed in his state and he did nothing. It is now Amnesty international that is telling Obiano to do what any sensible chief security officer of a state should do when unarmed people are killed in his domain 8 Likes

kingzizzy:





Dont bring that petty nonsense here. It doesnt matter if those who were killed were from Botsawana. What is important is that a Governor heard that several people were killed in his state and he did nothing. It is now Amnesty international that is telling Obiano to do what any sensible chief security officer of a state should do when unarmed people are killed in his domain Which unarmed? Those wawa and abakaliki hoodlums were shooting at soldiers and the soldiers responded in kind. Which unarmed? Those wawa and abakaliki hoodlums were shooting at soldiers and the soldiers responded in kind. 1 Like

lalasticlala fp matters

Let us not oversimplify Nnamdi Kanu's offence by passing him as a mere "political prisoner". He committed treason in a way that could lead to, at best, anarchy, and at worst, genocide. He made it look like we are irrevocably bound to a tragic past.



We need to let him, and every one like him,in no oversimplified nor in overstated terms know that we will not allow our imperfect past sabotage our perfect future.

You have right to remain forever behind while we move on...but you have no right to hold us down with you ! 1 Like

abiodunalasa:

Let us not oversimplify Nnamdi Kanu's offence by passing him as a mere "political prisoner". He committed treason in a way that could lead to, at best, anarchy, and at worst, genocide. He made it look like we are irrevocably bound to a tragic past.



We need to let him, and every one like him,in no oversimplified nor in overstated terms know that we will not allow our imperfect past sabotage our perfect future.

You have right to remain forever behind while we move on...but you have no right to hold us down with you !

Our imperfect past? You mean the one that cost Igbos over 3 million souls in the name of a meaningless colonial slogan called 'one Nigeria'?



Yeah, we know how simple that one is for you ', Nigerians', or should I say, the unfortunate West Africans Lugard named after a common River. Our imperfect past? You mean the one that cost Igbos over 3 million souls in the name of a meaningless colonial slogan called 'one Nigeria'?Yeah, we know how simple that one is for you ', Nigerians', or should I say, the unfortunate West Africans Lugard named after a common River. 2 Likes