Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by unstableaswater: 11:16am On Apr 04
http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/amnesty-urges-nigerias-anambra-governor-investigate-pro-biafra-deaths-1614697
Security forces alleged to have killed 150 pro-Biafra supporters since August 2015, something army denies.
Biafran government in exile: We want the same right given to UK in Brexit referendum
Rights group Amnesty International is calling on the governor of Anambra state, south-eastern Nigeria, to investigate alleged killings of pro-Biafra secessionists. The pro-Biafra movement calls for the independence of territories forcibly annexed to modern-day Nigeria during British colonisation, ended in 1960.
Last year, Amnesty released a report documenting alleged abuses against supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) movement.
The group claimed security forces killed at least 150 people "and injured hundreds more during peaceful assemblies" since August 2015.
"On 30 May 2016, during the Biafra Remembrance Day, around 1,000 activists gathered for a rally in Onitsha, Anambra state, south east Nigeria. 60 IBOP were killed by security forces that day," Amnesty said.
At the time, an Ipob coordinator who witnessed some of the alleged violence on demonstrators told IBTimes UKsecurity forces used tear gas and fired shots in the air to intimidate people, who ran away.
The army denied the allegations, claiming it intervened to prevent "ethnic clashes" and accused Amnesty of trying to tarnish its image.
But Amnesty has now created a petition urging Anambra's governor, Willie Obiano, "to instruct a prompt, independent and impartial inquiry into the killings of Biafra activists and other serious human rights violations, committed by the security forces."
Obiano's spokesperson has not responded to a request for comments.
A Biafran Republic was established in 1967 but re-annexed to Nigeria in 1970, following a bloody civil war that claimed millions of lives.
Independence calls have gained renewed momentum following the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, one of the leaders of the movement, in October 2015. Kanu, Ipob leader and director of UK-based Radio Biafra, is standing trial on treasonable felony charges.
The Nigerian government has always maintained the country's unity was a priority and that although peaceful pro-Biafran protests were welcome, demanding the breakaway of the Biafran territories went against the constitution.
2 Likes
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by brostheo(m): 11:18am On Apr 04
Igbo leaders don't care about their masses,all they care about is the mulla. They can kill them all for all they care
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by Cjrane2: 11:20am On Apr 04
Those killings must be investigated and the people responsible for killing those boys brought to book.
Killing people in a church just because they were singing Pro-Biafra songs is too extreme even for a Nazi state.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by OfficialAwol(m): 11:21am On Apr 04
Obiano is good, but considering his ambition for second tenure, I doubt he would do any such thing, as not to step on toes that might endanger his dreams.
1 Like
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by Ezenwammadu(m): 11:22am On Apr 04
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by backtosender: 11:45am On Apr 04
Cjrane2:did that really happened
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by snika: 12:29pm On Apr 04
backtosender:
8 Likes
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by mizzytan(m): 12:40pm On Apr 04
Obiano the drunkard. He was the one that ordered the killing of Biafrans at Onitsha. Obiano you will never go unpunished.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by AllHailBiafra(m): 2:55pm On Apr 04
Why are they reminding him as if he was not the one who ordered for the killings? Assuming he did not issue the orders, did he even condemn the babaric blood bath? The worst of it is that those dead victims were among those who struggled to vote for the monster Obiano without knowing they actually signed their own death with their voters cards by empowering a blood thirster.
Obiano will pay an ultimate price for his immeasurable wickedness against those who sacrificed their energy and efforts that he may be in power and instead of compensating and protecting them, he ended up sending them to their early grave for no crime committed. Obiano will pay!!!!
^^^^^^My Monica please.
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by kingzizzy: 3:25pm On Apr 04
Obiano is a morron for hearing that his people people were gunned down but the Champaigne drinking drunkard was far more interested in going to see if Onitsha Mosque was damaged.
If it were not the fact that he belongs to the party of Ojukwu, I would have decided to vote against him.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by abouzaid: 4:08pm On Apr 04
my biggest fear is that obiano might get a second term because we haven't seen any serious opponent yet that is worth celebrating, ipob should consider joining Nigerian politics to provide the necessary leadership for biafrans.i understand why they're avoiding the highly corruptive Nigerian politics but uche mefor as an anambrarian should get involved.
2 Likes
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by AllHailBiafra(m): 4:13pm On Apr 04
kingzizzy:No matter any platform Obiano runs, Anyone who dares to cast their votes for Obiano after those he killed did same and got killed by the same Obiano they voted for, the faith of those innocent brothers will befall them. Obiano must not come back in Anambra State government house come 2018, else more people are bound to die, and mind you he does not know who voted for him, Obiano is unfortunate mistake that have called for correction. The lives of those he killed are greater than what ever he may have claimed to have done, if you're in doubt, imagine your self as one of the victims.
4 Likes
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by AllHailBiafra(m): 4:17pm On Apr 04
abouzaid:Do you breathe via Anus?
4 Likes
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by DocHMD: 4:24pm On Apr 04
abouzaid:
IPOB will have nothing to do with practical nigerian politics. You really think the Hausa-fulani umpires and their slaves like Orji kalu and Obiano will allow IPOB govern a single ward even if they win massively.
IPOB will get what it wants sooner or later and these pro-fulani politicians in East will soon lose their relevance and become useless.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by AustineE1: 5:08pm On Apr 04
Obiano dont have control over the Nigerian Army,so i found hard to agree with the above commentators that he ordered the shooting,however this is another opportunity for him to clear the air,he has to as a matter of neccessity institute an impartial committee of notable Anambarians to investigate the incident of that day and what led to the massacre. This is the only way he can win the november elections.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by abouzaid: 5:20pm On Apr 04
AustineE1:there's no proof but i like many others here believes that he can't claim ignorance of it.obiano have all along showed himself as a shameless buhari worshipper,now we have Fulani herdsmen to deal with in addition to the army.
2 Likes
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by abouzaid: 5:30pm On Apr 04
lalasticlala,mynd44,seun,this deserves the front-page.
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by FKO81(m): 5:34pm On Apr 04
mizzytan:My friend waiting concern you for this matter,
How about your beloved president and soldiers
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by kingzizzy: 5:56pm On Apr 04
AllHailBiafra:
You are right, however, the problem is that if our people reject Obiano, Anambra might fall to APC. That will be like jumping from frying pan to fire.
2 Likes
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by backtosender: 6:20pm On Apr 04
[quote author=snika post=55252879][/quote]My goodness me
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by backtosender: 6:28pm On Apr 04
Obiano might not win second term I heard from insider people of anambra will vote him out ngige should be a good lesson to him.....obiano will get a shock of his life
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by mizzytan(m): 7:54pm On Apr 04
FKO81:I'm trying to say what obiano did to his people is wrong!
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by nonsobaba: 8:38pm On Apr 04
mizzytan:Get ur facts right. Our able governor Obiano never did any wrong to 'his' people. The fact remains that those Ipods killed in Onitsha were actually miscreants and hoodlums, with no single Anambra indigene amongst them. They were mostly wawa people of enugu state while the rest were abakaliki people and Imo state indigenes. Anambra indigenes don't do Ipod.
Obiano will win his re-election by a landslide. Mark these words.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by Ikechu10: 8:44pm On Apr 04
brostheo:
That's why they are terrified of Biafra existance. They know once it's actualized, each and every one of them will know what the deepest part of hell looks like.
4 Likes
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by Yyeske(m): 9:08pm On Apr 04
mizzytan:Go punish him na, how did he order the killings of some miscreants, is he the commander of any security outfit in the country? Take your hate, spewed from your hate filled radio station back to it.
You call him a drunk, has anyone in your lineage ever been a governor
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by Yyeske(m): 9:12pm On Apr 04
backtosender:Obiano is coming back for his second term and there's absolutely nothing you and your likes can do about it
8 Likes
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by kingzizzy: 9:35pm On Apr 04
nonsobaba:
Dont bring that petty nonsense here. It doesnt matter if those who were killed were from Botsawana. What is important is that a Governor heard that several people were killed in his state and he did nothing. It is now Amnesty international that is telling Obiano to do what any sensible chief security officer of a state should do when unarmed people are killed in his domain
8 Likes
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by nonsobaba: 11:04pm On Apr 04
kingzizzy:Which unarmed? Those wawa and abakaliki hoodlums were shooting at soldiers and the soldiers responded in kind.
1 Like
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by unstableaswater: 3:04pm
lalasticlala fp matters
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by abiodunalasa: 3:15pm
Let us not oversimplify Nnamdi Kanu's offence by passing him as a mere "political prisoner". He committed treason in a way that could lead to, at best, anarchy, and at worst, genocide. He made it look like we are irrevocably bound to a tragic past.
We need to let him, and every one like him,in no oversimplified nor in overstated terms know that we will not allow our imperfect past sabotage our perfect future.
You have right to remain forever behind while we move on...but you have no right to hold us down with you !
1 Like
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by kingzizzy: 4:11pm
abiodunalasa:
Our imperfect past? You mean the one that cost Igbos over 3 million souls in the name of a meaningless colonial slogan called 'one Nigeria'?
Yeah, we know how simple that one is for you ', Nigerians', or should I say, the unfortunate West Africans Lugard named after a common River.
2 Likes
|Re: Amnesty Urges Nigeria's Anambra Governor To Investigate Pro-biafra Deaths by GrandGarcon: 4:15pm
Yyeske:Make I see any bastard wey dey go vote on that day. We will cut those hands off. Be warned! No election In Biafra Land.
2 Likes
