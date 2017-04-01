Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam (5957 Views)

An Abuja High Court sitting at Apo, on Tuesday, struck out six-count charge the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, preferred against former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe over his alleged complicity in a N1.97billion contract fraud.





Trial Justice Olukayode Adeniyi further discharged and acquitted the defendants, after the charge was withdrawn by the prosecution.





Th charge was withdrawn on a day the court earlier gave the anti-graft agency to produce its witnesses to establish that Orubebe, who served under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, diverted funds meant for the compensation of owners of properties on Eket Urban section of the East-West Road in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.



Other defendants in the charge were an Assistant Director at the Ministry of Niger-Delta Affairs, Mr. Oludare Davis Alaba, and the Director of Contracts, Gitto Costruzioni Generali Nig. Ltd., Mr. Ephraim Towede Zari.



However, shortly after the defendants were arraigned, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, in a letter to Chairman of the ICPC, with Ref No. DPPA/MNDA/345/16, confirmed that the N1,965,576,153.46, which Orubebe allegedly diverted, “has not been expended, but is awaiting further contract decisions and directives from the Ministry of Niger-Delta Affairs”.



According to the AGF in the letter that was signed by the Director of Public Prosecution and dated December 16, 2016: “In view of the above, the basis for the prosecution of the accused persons for misappropriation does not exist and thus, further prosecution cannot be justified”.



Though ICPC counsel, Mr. Ekoi Akpos, applied to withdraw the charge, he however insisted that the decision was not premised on the letter from the AGF.



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/breaking-court-acquits-orubebe-alleged-n1-97bn-contract-scam/ 5 Likes

After media trial...... The ineptitude of these people has no limit. 48 Likes 1 Share

He should due them. After the much media trial 6 Likes

i would not stop blaming Jonathan~buhari.Nigerians enjoy your change. 5 Likes

How can people be subjected to prosecutions and media trials without proper investigation?



And when this government is being accused of vendetta some brain cripple zombies will start foaming at the mouth like rabid dogs claiming it's corruption fighting back.



Nigerians una don take una eyes see am ooo! Anyway, God is a righteous God! He has already dispensed justice on the wicked king Buha. As we speak, he gnashes his teeth, his entire physiological make is ravaged by different diseases. He cannot eat, sit or drink and yet stools frequently! He has been served already!



Omenkalives, sarrki, modath, jesuslovesyou, ipobexposed, and all BMC zombie take note. 13 Likes

How can people be subjected to prosecutions and media trials without proper investigation?



And when this government is being accused of vendetta some brain cripple zombies will start foaming at the mouth like rabid dogs claiming it's corruption fighting back.



You forgot to add mynd44.

League of extraordinary zombies. You forgot to add mynd44.League of extraordinary zombies. 10 Likes

APC there is God oooo 5 Likes 1 Share

Orubebe is just being witch-hunted for going against APC fraudulent election victory with his famous "WE WILL NOT TAKE IT" outbursts during collation of 2015 presidential election results by Jega.



This government is useless 13 Likes 1 Share

A renown media outfit will now look for Orubebe's mistress and send her to a lawyer K F for another blackmail.



Now that apostle Suleiman's scandal didn't work and Dino isn't too easy to crack, it's Ekweremadu.



We are watching. 7 Likes

APC supporters are obviously satisfied with media trial. The substantive matter however, cannot stand. God would give you guys another media victim. 4 Likes

Nigeria, shoot first ask questions later 4 Likes

The incompetence of Buhari's government is infinite.



-Lord 5 Likes

So Mynd44 is now the leader of extraordinary zombie if they ban u, u complain So Mynd44 is now the leader of extraordinary zombie if they ban u, u complain 3 Likes

Zone Bs will be like, We will not take it.... please help with picture of Orubebe. 4 Likes

When most of us saw dis whole sham of a corruption fight and rightfully called it a witch hunt hopeless zombies thought otherwise.. Any sane pesin knows U don't tender ur evidence to d public before going to court, u do dat in d courts to nail ur accused.. Now imagine d embarrassment, becos of lack of witnesses they demselves withdrew d case thereby leaving d courts no other choice but to strike it out... No witnesses, cooked up allegations and coerced statements and confessions have been d other of d day in d quest of dis clueless govt to kip Nigerians distracted with fictitious allegations and monies... 2019 is almost here 5 Likes

Mynd44 he added my name directly as a zombie thank i Mynd44 he added my name directly as a zombie thank i

No! We cannot take this! 3 Likes

Sharrap! Wetin u be before? Sharrap! Wetin u be before? 6 Likes

After all the propaganda. Can't imagine the look on Sarrki's face. 5 Likes











If we had known The man that saw tomorrow, God bless you sirIf we had known 6 Likes

we cant take this

Is this government fighting corruption or farming corruption? I am not surprised. Nigerians just don't care about progress. Even when you try to help out no one cares.



Pls, check how our brothers are killed in Asia. Someone should share this till it gets to some authority that can help. 2 Likes

e pain them ooo