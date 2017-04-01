₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by Ezenwammadu(m): 11:19am
An Abuja High Court sitting at Apo, on Tuesday, struck out six-count charge the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, preferred against former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe over his alleged complicity in a N1.97billion contract fraud.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/breaking-court-acquits-orubebe-alleged-n1-97bn-contract-scam/
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by Nkemtreasure: 11:31am
After media trial...... The ineptitude of these people has no limit.
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by psucc(m): 11:35am
He should due them. After the much media trial
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by abouzaid: 11:58am
i would not stop blaming Jonathan~buhari.Nigerians enjoy your change.
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by TheFreeOne: 12:19pm
However, shortly after the defendants were arraigned, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, in a letter to Chairman of the ICPC, with Ref No. DPPA/MNDA/345/16, confirmed that the N1,965,576,153.46, which Orubebe allegedly diverted, “has not been expended, but is awaiting further contract decisions and directives from the Ministry of Niger-Delta Affairs”.
How can people be subjected to prosecutions and media trials without proper investigation?
And when this government is being accused of vendetta some brain cripple zombies will start foaming at the mouth like rabid dogs claiming it's corruption fighting back.
Useless and incompetent presidency.
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by BeardedMeat: 12:32pm
Nigerians una don take una eyes see am ooo! Anyway, God is a righteous God! He has already dispensed justice on the wicked king Buha. As we speak, he gnashes his teeth, his entire physiological make is ravaged by different diseases. He cannot eat, sit or drink and yet stools frequently! He has been served already!
Omenkalives, sarrki, modath, jesuslovesyou, ipobexposed, and all BMC zombie take note.
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by BeardedMeat: 12:39pm
TheFreeOne:Very very useless and incompetent! Baba body language indeed! He thought governing Nigeria was same as governing Almajiris in their Islamic schools.
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by dlondonbadboy: 12:40pm
BeardedMeat:
You forgot to add mynd44.
League of extraordinary zombies.
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by mbaboy(m): 12:54pm
APC there is God oooo
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by TheFreeOne: 12:57pm
BeardedMeat:
Orubebe is just being witch-hunted for going against APC fraudulent election victory with his famous "WE WILL NOT TAKE IT" outbursts during collation of 2015 presidential election results by Jega.
Nigerians must rise up against this fraud of a government before it kills the masses and downtrodden.
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by Keneking: 12:59pm
This government is useless
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by VISTIN(m): 1:01pm
A renown media outfit will now look for Orubebe's mistress and send her to a lawyer K F for another blackmail.
Now that apostle Suleiman's scandal didn't work and Dino isn't too easy to crack, it's Ekweremadu.
We are watching.
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by Gten(m): 1:14pm
APC supporters are obviously satisfied with media trial. The substantive matter however, cannot stand. God would give you guys another media victim.
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by Lusola15: 1:16pm
Nigeria, shoot first ask questions later
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by LordAdam: 1:39pm
The incompetence of Buhari's government is infinite.
-Lord
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by IpobExposed: 1:44pm
dlondonbadboy:
So Mynd44 is now the leader of extraordinary zombie if they ban u, u complain
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by eagleeye2: 1:48pm
Zone Bs will be like, We will not take it.... please help with picture of Orubebe.
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by Nbote(m): 1:49pm
When most of us saw dis whole sham of a corruption fight and rightfully called it a witch hunt hopeless zombies thought otherwise.. Any sane pesin knows U don't tender ur evidence to d public before going to court, u do dat in d courts to nail ur accused.. Now imagine d embarrassment, becos of lack of witnesses they demselves withdrew d case thereby leaving d courts no other choice but to strike it out... No witnesses, cooked up allegations and coerced statements and confessions have been d other of d day in d quest of dis clueless govt to kip Nigerians distracted with fictitious allegations and monies... 2019 is almost here
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by IpobExposed: 1:50pm
BeardedMeat:
Mynd44 he added my name directly as a zombie thank i
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by DrObum(m): 2:05pm
No! We cannot take this!
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by freeze001(f): 2:07pm
IpobExposed:
Sharrap! Wetin u be before?
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by BeardedMeat: 2:07pm
IpobExposed:Are you not a Zombie?? See me ooo...what will mynd44 do to me other than ban this moniker? You are even more clueless than I thought! Mtcheew..
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by BeardedMeat: 2:10pm
freeze001:I wonder o! Body dey pepper zombies so badly because their evil clueless master is making their jobs difficult here on NL. See how the guy is writing so incoherently! Everything just taya the guy.
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by BeardedMeat: 2:12pm
DrObum:You bet! He will sue this useless govt out of existence. Just wait..
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by BeardedMeat: 2:15pm
IpobExposed:All the rubbish you spew here, who has banned you? Majority of your fellow zombies have since quit stage but you have shamelessly swore to defend evil till your last breath! Even if your police bans all the opposing monikers here, it still won't shield you from e-bashing cos you are greatly outnumbered already!
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by fabre4: 2:23pm
After all the propaganda. Can't imagine the look on Sarrki's face.
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by Jeffboi(m): 2:24pm
The man that saw tomorrow, God bless you sir
If we had known
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by kenajonas: 2:24pm
we cant take this
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by weedtheweeds: 2:24pm
Is this government fighting corruption or farming corruption? I am not surprised. Nigerians just don't care about progress. Even when you try to help out no one cares.
Pls, check how our brothers are killed in Asia. Someone should share this till it gets to some authority that can help.
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by emenas1: 2:24pm
e pain them ooo
|Re: Court Acquits Orubebe Over N1.97bn Contract Scam by Tazdroid(m): 2:25pm
I hope a flood of apologies would be published by all the aproko media outlets and devilish blogs wey don judge Orubesco many times over
TheFreeOne:That's the world we live in now. Some people are judgmental hypocritical pricks who love to castigate without justification
