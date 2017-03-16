Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? (1938 Views)

See The Kind Of Picture A Guy Took With His Mom (photo) / Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be Dressing In Front Of Her Younger Brother? / Dangerous Risk (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mine was when i was in secondary school, i was about to enter my elder sister's room, (she.was talking with my Dad) and i saw the tail of a snake. The head had already entered the room but i guess my Dad and sister were too engrossed in their discussion and their.chat and didn't notice. So I was doubting if it was a Rope or Snake so i had to kick the 'rope' to be sure. When i saw the thing move, i screamed on top of my voice and ran away, my scream startled everybody including the snake and the snake ran inside the room. My elder sister ran out of the room and my Dad found a stick in the backyard. He came bace to the room and didn't find the snake in the same spot(obviously) it took him twenty minutes to find the snake but he eventually killed it and burnt the body outside.





Share your experience too what were the most dangerous risk you.ever took

When I was very young,I threw the house key into a River...

They ended up breaking the door that day...

I wasn't scolded anyway... Spoilt lastborn



Later on when i crossed train being just meters away my heart was racing at speed of train



Young age and stupidity



Dont quote me or hot sun today will burn you and no NEPA for you at night I crossed railway track when train was approaching station because somebody challenged me to do itLater on when i crossed train being just meters away my heart was racing at speed of trainYoung age and stupidityDont quote me or hot sun today will burn you and no NEPA for you at night 4 Likes

it was the day I decided to abandon all my sweet old ways which were already part of my daily lifestyle to surrendered my life to Christ. 3 Likes 1 Share

, then I started crying begging my friends who where buried in laughter to go and call my father to help me down, after laughing to heir fill they finally went to get my dad who used his tree climbing expertise to get me down from the tree.



See me thanking God and smiling sheepishly as me and my dad left, not knowing what was waiting for me at home



No I don't want to say it I climbed an iroko tree just to prove to my friends that I was a bad ass but after getting to the top i looked down and realized I could not get down from it because the height was so dreadful, then I started crying begging my friends who where buried in laughter to go and call my father to help me down, after laughing to heir fill they finally went to get my dad who used his tree climbing expertise to get me down from the tree.See me thanking God and smiling sheepishly as me and my dad left, not knowing what was waiting for me at homeNo I don't want to say it 5 Likes

almost similar situation to OP's, but i was like 12yrs then. i saw this black stuff in the wardrobe and wanted to use it as a rope on my head (i was a Rambo fan then), immediately i touched the "rope", behold it was a black cobra. scream alerted the neighbours, they came and got lala's friend killed. 3 Likes

Here to read lies



Fortunately it did not. But I remember how stupid a risk I was taking that day. I wanted to see if when you wear rubber slippers and touch live wire it would shock you.Fortunately it did not. But I remember how stupid a risk I was taking that day.

The " riskiest risk" I took while I was young was to woo one of the finest babe in my area



I thought she'd actually snob me, but she was actually friendly 3 Likes

My own be say i dey tamo any pickup Van wey pass my street. Me and my crew be chaps dem to hang vehicle. Till one night like that wey i wan tamo one 504 like that, na im the drive hold brake i come use face slam the vehicle. Na one total care hospital for satellite town i find myself plus i still chop beating join am on top. 6 Likes 1 Share

I am coming

Riding a bicycle which had no brakes on the express way.... my crash was epic. Its been more than 20 years since it happened and the marks of the accident are still on my body. 1 Like 1 Share

Here to read lies and fake copy and paste news that never happened 1 Like

hmmm

Diving into the pool when i couldn't swim cuz i saw everybody swimming enjoying themselves.som1 saved me from drowning tho 2 Likes

and the guy was a cultist. Uniport that year sha Making out with someone's girlfriendand the guy was a cultist. Uniport that year sha 2 Likes

I started impersonating SSS3 stds to write waec 4 dem wen I ws in SSS1 and 2,my proprietress got my back though

party with the maids 1 Like

I inserted a metal object into a wall socket and put it on. I did it in d living room. I was found in the dining section.



I can't still almost feel the numbness I carried in my arm for days after.



Second Risk: I didn't tell my parents for fear of being beaten. 3 Likes

Swimming in Riverside of river Niger lost my friend that day he drowned

Sleeping with amaka my neigbour sis without condom







I was restless

Am coming

Greatest risk was drinking garri without fish...

Hmm

maxiuc:

Sleeping with amaka my neigbour sis without condom







I was restless

Trying to sleep with all the area girls of my age. Na children metal

After watching how Judas died on TV, I tied a rope on my neck and also on a tree and climbed a fence and...... Weeeeee!!! I swung. I was just bleating like a goat before some neighbours rescued me 2 Likes

The guy above me hmmm any way that is what this thread is all about lies lies and lies

grinding bottles and rubbing it on my hands... *unto 'jass' things

maxiuc:

Sleeping with amaka my neigbour sis without condom







I was restless 1 Like