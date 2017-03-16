₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by fowosteppy21(m): 1:47pm
Mine was when i was in secondary school, i was about to enter my elder sister's room, (she.was talking with my Dad) and i saw the tail of a snake. The head had already entered the room but i guess my Dad and sister were too engrossed in their discussion and their.chat and didn't notice. So I was doubting if it was a Rope or Snake so i had to kick the 'rope' to be sure. When i saw the thing move, i screamed on top of my voice and ran away, my scream startled everybody including the snake and the snake ran inside the room. My elder sister ran out of the room and my Dad found a stick in the backyard. He came bace to the room and didn't find the snake in the same spot(obviously) it took him twenty minutes to find the snake but he eventually killed it and burnt the body outside.
Share your experience too what were the most dangerous risk you.ever took
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by eezeribe(m): 1:49pm
When I was very young,I threw the house key into a River...
They ended up breaking the door that day...
I wasn't scolded anyway... Spoilt lastborn
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by pat1612(m): 2:38pm
I crossed railway track when train was approaching station because somebody challenged me to do it
Later on when i crossed train being just meters away my heart was racing at speed of train
Young age and stupidity
Dont quote me or hot sun today will burn you and no NEPA for you at night
4 Likes
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by seunlayi(m): 3:09pm
it was the day I decided to abandon all my sweet old ways which were already part of my daily lifestyle to surrendered my life to Christ.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by Japhet04(m): 3:09pm
I climbed an iroko tree just to prove to my friends that I was a bad ass but after getting to the top i looked down and realized I could not get down from it because the height was so dreadful , then I started crying begging my friends who where buried in laughter to go and call my father to help me down, after laughing to heir fill they finally went to get my dad who used his tree climbing expertise to get me down from the tree.
See me thanking God and smiling sheepishly as me and my dad left, not knowing what was waiting for me at home
No I don't want to say it
5 Likes
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by johnreh: 3:09pm
almost similar situation to OP's, but i was like 12yrs then. i saw this black stuff in the wardrobe and wanted to use it as a rope on my head (i was a Rambo fan then), immediately i touched the "rope", behold it was a black cobra. scream alerted the neighbours, they came and got lala's friend killed.
3 Likes
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by Japhet04(m): 3:10pm
Here to read lies
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by Crauxx(m): 3:10pm
I wanted to see if when you wear rubber slippers and touch live wire it would shock you.
Fortunately it did not. But I remember how stupid a risk I was taking that day.
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by hakeem4(m): 3:10pm
The " riskiest risk" I took while I was young was to woo one of the finest babe in my area
I thought she'd actually snob me, but she was actually friendly
3 Likes
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by lilfreezy: 3:10pm
My own be say i dey tamo any pickup Van wey pass my street. Me and my crew be chaps dem to hang vehicle. Till one night like that wey i wan tamo one 504 like that, na im the drive hold brake i come use face slam the vehicle. Na one total care hospital for satellite town i find myself plus i still chop beating join am on top.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by Benita27(f): 3:10pm
I am coming
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by Vickiweezy(m): 3:10pm
Riding a bicycle which had no brakes on the express way.... my crash was epic. Its been more than 20 years since it happened and the marks of the accident are still on my body.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by EricBloodAxe: 3:11pm
Here to read lies and fake copy and paste news that never happened
1 Like
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by alwayzonlyn(m): 3:11pm
hmmm
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by Naturalobserver(m): 3:11pm
Diving into the pool when i couldn't swim cuz i saw everybody swimming enjoying themselves.som1 saved me from drowning tho
2 Likes
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by 1Rebel: 3:11pm
Making out with someone's girlfriend and the guy was a cultist. Uniport that year sha
2 Likes
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by TINALETC3(f): 3:11pm
I started impersonating SSS3 stds to write waec 4 dem wen I ws in SSS1 and 2,my proprietress got my back though
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by soberdrunk(m): 3:11pm
party with the maids
1 Like
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by mjbaba: 3:12pm
I inserted a metal object into a wall socket and put it on. I did it in d living room. I was found in the dining section.
I can't still almost feel the numbness I carried in my arm for days after.
Second Risk: I didn't tell my parents for fear of being beaten.
3 Likes
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by princechurchill(m): 3:13pm
Swimming in Riverside of river Niger lost my friend that day he drowned
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by maxiuc(m): 3:13pm
Sleeping with amaka my neigbour sis without condom
I was restless
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by DollarAngel(m): 3:13pm
Am coming
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by gurunlocker: 3:13pm
Greatest risk was drinking garri without fish...
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by Tazdroid(m): 3:13pm
Hmm
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by Tazdroid(m): 3:14pm
maxiuc:
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by ekensi01(m): 3:14pm
Trying to sleep with all the area girls of my age. Na children metal
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by xynerise(m): 3:14pm
After watching how Judas died on TV, I tied a rope on my neck and also on a tree and climbed a fence and...... Weeeeee!!! I swung. I was just bleating like a goat before some neighbours rescued me
2 Likes
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by ekems2017(f): 3:14pm
The guy above me hmmm any way that is what this thread is all about lies lies and lies
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by sjchr57(m): 3:14pm
grinding bottles and rubbing it on my hands... *unto 'jass' things
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by TINALETC3(f): 3:14pm
maxiuc:
1 Like
|Re: What Was The Most Dangerous Risk You Took When You Were Younger? by fSociety: 3:15pm
Challenging a drunk nigerian police man
