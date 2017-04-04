₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by YoungB1a(m): 2:03pm
PHOTONEWS: Former Head Of State, Yakubu Gowon visits President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by Keneking: 2:03pm
On what account?
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by sorry1(m): 2:07pm
those that spoilt the country.
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by YoungB1a(m): 2:07pm
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:08pm
old an i mals
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by tellwisdom: 2:10pm
Keneking:
Diamond bank
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by TonyeBarcanista(m): 2:41pm
I hope Buhari has written his handover note
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by fuckyoumhen: 2:49pm
sorry1:u sabi! GEJ said corruption is more than stealing, any act of favouritism is part of corruption. Yakubu Gowon was made head of state over his senior in the military just because he is a Northerner! Northernization agenda has been part of the northerners mentality since the days of Ahmadu Bello!
Nonsense
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by kingzizzy: 3:01pm
Buhari is still looking like the dried up Bonga fish he lookwd like when he returned from London.
Gowon, the decietful Northern leader who killed over 3 million people just to keep the British colonial contraption called Nigeria together for the sole purpose of providing Oil money to his fellow Northerners. What a disgrace of a man
And then there is Buhari, the only African leader who cannot defend his secondary school qualifications and has managed to make Nigeria worse than he met it.
These two men are no role models
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by seunlayi(m): 3:09pm
I loved the spirit in this man called Gowon
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by Chillypelly(m): 3:10pm
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by maxiuc(m): 3:10pm
Two yam eaters
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by Praktikals(m): 3:10pm
CROWNWEALTH019:that adjective best suits your father
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by reyscrub(m): 3:10pm
The man still body pass pmb.
I don advise pmb to go rest and allow osinbajo to carry on simple
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by mantosa(m): 3:11pm
Buhari isn't looked healthy at all. Still looks very died up. This man needs rest. Please let's protest for Buhari's need to rest. Please he really needs to
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by Splashme: 3:13pm
Buhari is Nigeria's worst president since independence. I hope he will listen to advise from educated and exposed former heads of state
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by Onyeoguego: 3:13pm
our problem
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by hakeem4(m): 3:15pm
Why did Gowon visits buhari ?
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by Thisis2raw(m): 3:15pm
I hope it's for a better Nigeria...
Not for begging of money
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by brightisodje: 3:15pm
All the killer of our nija may u see ur result soon
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by DollarAngel(m): 3:16pm
Yakubu Gowon the architect and chief genocidist of the Biafra Genocide of 1967-1970 is gallivanting across Biafraland in the guise of a prayer warrior but his real motive is the continuous division of Biafrans. Yakubu Gowon is a failure and not trustworthy.
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by nelajayi(m): 3:16pm
Prof don borrow baba im cap
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by dabbyz(f): 3:17pm
Nice.
but Mr. president is getting too skinny these days.
Nice.
but Mr. president is getting too skinny these days.
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by Btruth: 3:18pm
Buhari look older than him sha! could be naa my eye.
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by kid23(m): 3:18pm
THE GENOCIDIST HIMSELF
NO BASIS FOR NIGERIA UNITY-GOWON 1966
TO KEEP NIGERIA ONE IS A TASK THAT MUST BE DONE-GOWON 1967
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by seunlayi(m): 3:19pm
sorry1:
Hey! he was not the first person to start the trend o, there were two people before him and the trend continues till now
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by ademusiwa3r: 3:19pm
I see
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by chimaobinelson(m): 3:20pm
Gowon to Awolowo: "Immediately after
the war is over, you will be the head of
Federal Government of Nigeria as elected
president." Awolowo was fooled.
Abacha to Abiola: "I will restore your
mandate after I take over from
Shonekan."Abiola was fooled.
Buhari to Tinubu: "We will return Nigeria
to True Federalism under a Hausa/Fulani
APC presidential candidate." Tinubu was
fooled.
Awolowo, Abiola, Tinubu were betrayed in
their very eyes. Have you also heard APC
caucus have said the name, "APC leader"
given to Tinubu is just a nickname?
Now you know.
Northern oligarchs fooling the Southern
leaders since 1641.
Now the question: Who will be the next
fool?
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by Newbiee: 3:22pm
Good people
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by Forta(m): 3:25pm
I wonder how people just comment just for the sake of commenting . I shake my head at the youths of today who ignorantly comment on issues without due recourse to history and the simplest of search (google). Yakubu Gowon never ate your yam. I'm fact he is the poorest president we ever had. He was overthrown and he had no personal house of his own and np money in his account. He went back to university in England with the support of other people and lined up in a cafeteria with other students . This became a shame to Nigeria ... he still refused assistance from the govt of the day then and only started getting his due pensions as a general during IBBs regime. He advocated for the late Ojukwu to be reinstated and given back his properties. YOUTHS PLS LEARN TO RESEARCH BEFORE EXPOSING YOUR IGNORANCE!!!
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by kenajonas: 3:27pm
Gowon looking fresh
|Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock by ekensi01(m): 3:28pm
I know what they discussed but for scams i will not post it. Quote me anywhere
