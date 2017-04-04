Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yakubu Gowon Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock (3306 Views)

https://web.facebook.com/ReportYourself/posts/10154358427762703 PHOTONEWS: Former Head Of State, Yakubu Gowon visits President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock

those that spoilt the country. 1 Like

I hope Buhari has written his handover note 1 Like

those that spoilt the country. u sabi! GEJ said corruption is more than stealing, any act of favouritism is part of corruption. Yakubu Gowon was made head of state over his senior in the military just because he is a Northerner! Northernization agenda has been part of the northerners mentality since the days of Ahmadu Bello!

Buhari is still looking like the dried up Bonga fish he lookwd like when he returned from London.



Gowon, the decietful Northern leader who killed over 3 million people just to keep the British colonial contraption called Nigeria together for the sole purpose of providing Oil money to his fellow Northerners. What a disgrace of a man



And then there is Buhari, the only African leader who cannot defend his secondary school qualifications and has managed to make Nigeria worse than he met it.



These two men are no role models 2 Likes

I loved the spirit in this man called Gowon

old animals that adjective best suits your father that adjective best suits your father 2 Likes

I don advise pmb to go rest and allow osinbajo to carry on simple

Buhari isn't looked healthy at all. Still looks very died up. This man needs rest. Please let's protest for Buhari's need to rest. Please he really needs to

Buhari is Nigeria's worst president since independence. I hope he will listen to advise from educated and exposed former heads of state

Why did Gowon visits buhari ?

I hope it's for a better Nigeria...



Not for begging of money

All the killer of our nija may u see ur result soon

Yakubu Gowon the architect and chief genocidist of the Biafra Genocide of 1967-1970 is gallivanting across Biafraland in the guise of a prayer warrior but his real motive is the continuous division of Biafrans. Yakubu Gowon is a failure and not trustworthy.

but Mr. president is getting too skinny these days.





THE GENOCIDIST HIMSELF







NO BASIS FOR NIGERIA UNITY-GOWON 1966









TO KEEP NIGERIA ONE IS A TASK THAT MUST BE DONE-GOWON 1967

Hey! he was not the first person to start the trend o, there were two people before him and the trend continues till now Hey! he was not the first person to start the trend o, there were two people before him and the trend continues till now

Gowon to Awolowo: "Immediately after

the war is over, you will be the head of

Federal Government of Nigeria as elected

president." Awolowo was fooled.

Abacha to Abiola: "I will restore your

mandate after I take over from

Shonekan."Abiola was fooled.

Buhari to Tinubu: "We will return Nigeria

to True Federalism under a Hausa/Fulani

APC presidential candidate." Tinubu was

fooled.

Awolowo, Abiola, Tinubu were betrayed in

their very eyes. Have you also heard APC

caucus have said the name, "APC leader"

given to Tinubu is just a nickname?

Now you know.

Northern oligarchs fooling the Southern

leaders since 1641.

Now the question: Who will be the next

fool?

Good people

I wonder how people just comment just for the sake of commenting . I shake my head at the youths of today who ignorantly comment on issues without due recourse to history and the simplest of search (google). Yakubu Gowon never ate your yam. I'm fact he is the poorest president we ever had. He was overthrown and he had no personal house of his own and np money in his account. He went back to university in England with the support of other people and lined up in a cafeteria with other students . This became a shame to Nigeria ... he still refused assistance from the govt of the day then and only started getting his due pensions as a general during IBBs regime. He advocated for the late Ojukwu to be reinstated and given back his properties. YOUTHS PLS LEARN TO RESEARCH BEFORE EXPOSING YOUR IGNORANCE!!!

Gowon looking fresh