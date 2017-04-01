₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by dainformant(m): 2:10pm
The personal assistant to the President, state photographer, Mr Sunday Aghaeze, has shared photos from his visit to Boko Haram enclave at Camp Zairo in the dreaded and vast Sambisa forest in Borno state. This was during the Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship which was held in the forest on Monday March 27.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/my-visit-to-boko-haram-enclave-in.html
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by AntiWailer: 2:11pm
Where is the enclave ?
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by dainformant(m): 2:11pm
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by dainformant(m): 2:13pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by Zaheertyler(m): 2:17pm
I wan join army... my mama no gree...these people day sweet me
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by Kenzico(m): 2:21pm
Whenever i hear SAMBISA FOREST I always imagine a huge thick forest.
But here, It seems more than just what we all think
Oh!! I can see now
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by stephleena(f): 2:36pm
am not understanding,the man is the personal assistant to buhari photographer okay oo...do we really need photos now??and since when sambisa don turn to tourist center?
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by Judasjudas(m): 2:46pm
stephleena:
..
wat da phuk are u really saying ? ..
ma dear its not all threads u need to comment on ..
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by adorablepepple(f): 2:52pm
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by Tazdroid(m): 2:58pm
I bet that his jacket is lined with Kevlar to prevent the unthinkable
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by johnreh: 2:59pm
if buhari was still in london, Osinbajo would proudly led this team to the forest.
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by ekems2017(f): 2:59pm
I don't get it Personal assistant to the president state photographer. Ok you went to supervise the snapping. Well done.
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by sameni123(m): 3:00pm
Ftc
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by kenajonas: 3:00pm
God bless u.. what buhari cudnt do
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by reyscrub(m): 3:00pm
You for tell us say you go for excursion in sambisa forest
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by ekensi01(m): 3:01pm
Zaheertyler:you never seriouse to join. me the post me go Afaighimstain now.
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by KINGwax007(m): 3:01pm
Impressed
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by krattoss(m): 3:01pm
Army is good especially when you re at the rank of a commander or a general
These people looks well kept just like their foreign counterparts..
LONG LUVR THE NAIJA ARMY
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by krattoss(m): 3:02pm
That surface to aire missile is bae
Now someone bring on Egypt army
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by morikee(m): 3:02pm
Chai God Bless me and my family and the whole world
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by PunterTim(m): 3:02pm
Shekau be like "am dead meat"
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by gurunlocker: 3:02pm
Enclave? where is it?
I love those shots tho!
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by Dandsome: 3:02pm
Where is the part where the chibok girls were held?
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by goingape1: 3:02pm
Kenzico:
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by emenas1: 3:02pm
nice one.. we are winning
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by deolu2000(m): 3:02pm
All i see here is jamboree. If not, why then are BH boys still killing ppl in borno, and neighbouring states.
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by reyscrub(m): 3:02pm
I can't imagine you to be in agbada gown and match dancing in the great sambisa kingdom.
Kudos to buhari for creating an amusement park in sambisa.
I'm thinking of bringing my family to sambisa this April for touring and amusement.
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by propanet(m): 3:03pm
military has swag
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by soberdrunk(m): 3:03pm
Sai Burutai!!! The able General!! Galant soldier!! All the way sir!!! Not that over fed Alex Badeh with his tummy like Geepee tank that calls himself an Airman...... Ole oshi!!
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by CFC1(m): 3:03pm
old pics, nigeria reporters self
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by onyenze123(m): 3:03pm
The north will exploded one day. High illiteracy level plus religious extremism plus poor human development index. It's a matter of time.
|Re: Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave by SamuelAnyawu(m): 3:05pm
Lol Oga just visit Damboa/Biu road
