Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sunday Aghaeze Visits Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram Enclave (5871 Views)

Soldiers In High Spirits After Recapture Of Boko Haram Enclave In Sambisa.Photos / Sabiu Yusuf Who Lives At The Glass House, Buhari's PA / How Nigerian Army Chief Spent Night In Former Boko Haram Enclave (PHOTOS) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; The personal assistant to the President, state photographer, Mr Sunday Aghaeze, has shared photos from his visit to Boko Haram enclave at Camp Zairo in the dreaded and vast Sambisa forest in Borno state. This was during the Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship which was held in the forest on Monday March 27.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/my-visit-to-boko-haram-enclave-in.html

Where is the enclave ? 6 Likes 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala

I wan join army... my mama no gree...these people day sweet me 4 Likes

Whenever i hear SAMBISA FOREST I always imagine a huge thick forest.



But here, It seems more than just what we all think

Oh!! I can see now 3 Likes

okay oo...do we really need photos now??and since when sambisa don turn to tourist center? am not understanding,the man is the personal assistant to buhari photographerokay oo...do we really need photos now??and since when sambisa don turn to tourist center? 2 Likes

stephleena:

am not understanding,the man is the personal assistant to buhari photographer okay oo...do we really need photos now??and since when sambisa don turn to tourist center?

..

wat da phuk are u really saying ? ..

ma dear its not all threads u need to comment on .. ..wat da phuk are u really saying ? ..ma dear its not all threads u need to comment on .. 3 Likes

I bet that his jacket is lined with Kevlar to prevent the unthinkable

if buhari was still in london, Osinbajo would proudly led this team to the forest.

I don't get it Personal assistant to the president state photographer. Ok you went to supervise the snapping. Well done. 2 Likes

Ftc

God bless u.. what buhari cudnt do

You for tell us say you go for excursion in sambisa forest

Zaheertyler:

I wan join army... my mama no gree...these people day sweet me you never seriouse to join. me the post me go Afaighimstain now. you never seriouse to join. me the post me go Afaighimstain now.

Impressed





These people looks well kept just like their foreign counterparts..



LONG LUVR THE NAIJA ARMY Army is good especially when you re at the rank of a commander or a generalThese people looks well kept just like their foreign counterparts..LONG LUVR THE NAIJA ARMY





Now someone bring on Egypt army That surface to aire missile is baeNow someone bring on Egypt army

Chai God Bless me and my family and the whole world

Shekau be like "am dead meat"

Enclave? where is it?



I love those shots tho!

Where is the part where the chibok girls were held?

Kenzico:

Whenever i hear SAMBISA FOREST I always imagine a huge thick forest.





But here, It seems more than just what we all think



Oh!! I can see now 3 Likes

nice one.. we are winning

All i see here is jamboree. If not, why then are BH boys still killing ppl in borno, and neighbouring states.

I can't imagine you to be in agbada gown and match dancing in the great sambisa kingdom.



Kudos to buhari for creating an amusement park in sambisa.



I'm thinking of bringing my family to sambisa this April for touring and amusement.

military has swag

Sai Burutai!!! The able General!! Galant soldier!! All the way sir!!! Not that over fed Alex Badeh with his tummy like Geepee tank that calls himself an Airman...... Ole oshi!! 1 Like

old pics, nigeria reporters self 1 Like

The north will exploded one day. High illiteracy level plus religious extremism plus poor human development index. It's a matter of time. 1 Like