|President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by LivingHuman: 2:16pm
In furtherance of the current Administration's drive to sustain and build on the successes so far recorded in tackling corruption, improving security and re-revamping the economy, President Muhammadu Buhari, will Wednesday, April 5, 2017, formally launch the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/president-buhari-launches-economic.html
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by ekems2017(f): 2:59pm
Baba pls whatever that will make me buy garri at N4500 a bag like before pls do. Your children are hungry. We need to smile again.
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by kenajonas: 2:59pm
its been a long time coming
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by Jetleeee: 3:00pm
Lol. reminds me of vision 2020 and 7-point agenda. I just hope this doesn't end on paper
As expected, the people of Biafuro are already what they know how to do best.
Like the clown beneath me
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by 1Rebel: 3:01pm
He should grow a certificate and a brain first before thinking of growing the economy. Bastard
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by etebefia: 3:01pm
Most of the policies and programs launched by this administration have always been failures from change begins with me to school feeding program in Anambra to $5000 allowance to the vulnerable. Let us what till tomorrow to see what buhari and his team can actually come up with.
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by 1Rebel: 3:01pm
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by amas11: 3:01pm
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by Tazdroid(m): 3:01pm
OK na
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by mmsen: 3:02pm
After two years this slowpoke comes with a plan.
Just resign and die in peace.
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by OyeAjk(m): 3:02pm
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by Neduzze5(m): 3:02pm
After how many years of dilly dallying around?
Mr. Man please go and take a sit!!
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by Aghans(m): 3:02pm
Nice one
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by Tazdroid(m): 3:02pm
Jetleeee:hopefully it may not
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by Angelb4: 3:02pm
What's the name of this country sef?
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by TsaTrinity(m): 3:02pm
Another way to gather and chow.....and merry
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by WeRblessed: 3:03pm
What else he got? Same antiqueted, dogmatic, and chuvinistic recicled f..king policies. Next please
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by peteredo: 3:03pm
Hope it moves nigeria forward
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by usmanktg2(m): 3:03pm
The truth is, Nigeria can never develop any policy that wouldn't favor the cabals, period.
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by fSociety: 3:03pm
This vegetable should just take the awolowo/rat poison route and save nigerians from his stupidity.
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by Tazdroid(m): 3:03pm
1Rebel:
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by Beejay1117(m): 3:03pm
Buhari, we believe in you
do not let us down
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by Tazdroid(m): 3:03pm
ekems2017:so d price of garri be ya main problem
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by Lukasemela(m): 3:03pm
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by Chanchit: 3:03pm
Any recovery that won't return sachet milk to 10 naira, sugar 10 naira, garri 300/paint plastic, egg 25naira,indomie, hungry man/90naira. if not all this rubbish is waste of time.
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by ezeonlinebiz(m): 3:03pm
That's good but I know it's Osibanjo's handiwork.
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by SalamRushdie: 3:03pm
Nothing good can come out of this because Buhari doesn't have the vision or requisite intelligence to oversee a good economic plan
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by fSociety: 3:03pm
1Rebel:
people dey vex o
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by elitejosef: 3:04pm
I laugh
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by three: 3:04pm
Always launching and never actually doing anything
2 years in and you launch an economic recovery plan?
The only people that will clap for you are the people paid with Nigeria's money
|Re: President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow by morikee(m): 3:04pm
Nice move God bless FGN and Nigerians @ large
