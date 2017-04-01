Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow (2192 Views)

Buhari Launches Calabar-Kastina-Ala Super Highway Project / Aisha Buhari Launches Sickle Cell Awareness In Abuja, Today (photos) / Buhari Launches Website To Counter PDP Attacks (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

In furtherance of the current Administration's drive to sustain and build on the successes so far recorded in tackling corruption, improving security and re-revamping the economy, President Muhammadu Buhari, will Wednesday, April 5, 2017, formally launch the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020.



The ceremony will take place in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, at 11 am, according to his special adviser, Femi Adesina.



The Medium-Term ERGP, which had earlier been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), has amongst its broad strategic objectives, restoring sustainable, accelerated inclusive growth and development; investing in the people; and building a globally competitive economy

Source: Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/president-buhari-launches-economic.html

Baba pls whatever that will make me buy garri at N4500 a bag like before pls do. Your children are hungry. We need to smile again. 4 Likes

its been a long time coming





As expected, the people of Biafuro are already what they know how to do best.



Like the clown beneath me Lol. reminds me of vision 2020 and 7-point agenda. I just hope this doesn't end on paperAs expected, the people of Biafuro are already what they know how to do best.Like the clown beneath me 5 Likes 1 Share

He should grow a certificate and a brain first before thinking of growing the economy. Bastard 6 Likes

Most of the policies and programs launched by this administration have always been failures from change begins with me to school feeding program in Anambra to $5000 allowance to the vulnerable. Let us what till tomorrow to see what buhari and his team can actually come up with. 5 Likes

OK na

After two years this slowpoke comes with a plan.



Just resign and die in peace. 8 Likes

Call for your solar/Inverter installation, maintenance and repair. 08162294635[color=#990000][/color]

After how many years of dilly dallying around?



Mr. Man please go and take a sit!!

Nice one

Jetleeee:

Lol. reminds me of vision 2020 and 7-point agenda. I just hope this doesn't end on paper hopefully it may not hopefully it may not

What's the name of this country sef?

Another way to gather and chow.....and merry

What else he got? Same antiqueted, dogmatic, and chuvinistic recicled f..king policies. Next please 2 Likes

Hope it moves nigeria forward

The truth is, Nigeria can never develop any policy that wouldn't favor the cabals, period.

This vegetable should just take the awolowo/rat poison route and save nigerians from his stupidity.

1Rebel:

He should grow a certificate and a brain first before thinking of growing the economy. Bastard

Buhari, we believe in you



do not let us down

ekems2017:

Baba pls whatever that will make me buy garri at N4500 a bag like before pls do. Your children are hungry. We need to smile again. so d price of garri be ya main problem so d price of garri be ya main problem

Any recovery that won't return sachet milk to 10 naira, sugar 10 naira, garri 300/paint plastic, egg 25naira,indomie, hungry man/90naira. if not all this rubbish is waste of time. 2 Likes

That's good but I know it's Osibanjo's handiwork.

Nothing good can come out of this because Buhari doesn't have the vision or requisite intelligence to oversee a good economic plan 2 Likes

1Rebel:

He should grow a certificate and a brain first before thinking of growing the economy. Bastard



people dey vex o people dey vex o 5 Likes

I laugh 4 Likes

Always launching and never actually doing anything



2 years in and you launch an economic recovery plan?



The only people that will clap for you are the people paid with Nigeria's money 2 years in and you launch an economic recovery plan?The only people that will clap for you are the people paid with Nigeria's money 2 Likes