What Certification Course Can A Microbiologist Do?

What Certification Course Can A Microbiologist Do? by tolulope2021(m): 3:06pm On Apr 04
It had got me thinking over time on what advanced course I can do as a microbiologist.

I just felt I should not be contented with my B.Sc certificate as my work cannot allow me to run a full time masters programme. It got to a time I think of even digressing from my line (microbiology) to either management line or computer tech line.

Please house, can you please enlighten me more on certified recognised courses I can do. Thanks.
Re: What Certification Course Can A Microbiologist Do? by marvelling(m): 3:21pm On Apr 04
if you already have a job that requires knowledge in microbiology, i would advise you join IPAN (the professional training is 3yrs) or get certified by NSLT (i think it takes 18 months). you can also get certified as an environmental health officer/industrial hygienist by ehorecon (this will take 2yrs). you can also try out bioinformatics, since you are a microbiologist. there are also quality management systems certifications you can go for. it all depends on you my dear!

by the way, where do you currently work?!

Re: What Certification Course Can A Microbiologist Do? by tolulope2021(m): 3:52pm On Apr 04
Thanks Bro, where I work, I don't do microbiology work, but I work as a quality control officer where I ensure good quality of products dispatched from the company. I'm even the head of quality control section and we are into flexible packaging.
Re: What Certification Course Can A Microbiologist Do? by marvelling(m): 6:23pm On Apr 04
ok! that's cool! then joining the institute of public analyst (IPAN) will be ideal for you. IPAN trains laboratory personnel for quality control! The quality management systems training is a bit expensive. you can Google SGS quality control training to get details of a company in Lagos that offers such training/certification exercise.

Re: What Certification Course Can A Microbiologist Do? by tolulope2021(m): 6:31pm On Apr 04
Re: What Certification Course Can A Microbiologist Do? by tolulope2021(m): 6:32pm On Apr 04
Thanks, I'm really grateful
Re: What Certification Course Can A Microbiologist Do? by marvelling(m): 6:48pm On Apr 04
you're welcome
Let me learn, one of my bro is a biologist.
Be flexible pls, Nigeria don't have that field for microbiology.
Diversify, try your hand in technology field, creative business and Enterpreneurship, service based enterprise etc
so go and get some of these skills, it pays.

Some courses on food safety..you can google them online
HSE
why this poo on ftc, when the question is answered already
Dnt waste ur time go for ur Msc

NISLT


Thank me later
Take a certification with ISO :Quality Management System. I think ISO 9001-2008
Go for your MSc and then PhD...
Quality Control is microbiological.
Physics,chemistry,biology and english

