It had got me thinking over time on what advanced course I can do as a microbiologist.



I just felt I should not be contented with my B.Sc certificate as my work cannot allow me to run a full time masters programme. It got to a time I think of even digressing from my line (microbiology) to either management line or computer tech line.



Please house, can you please enlighten me more on certified recognised courses I can do. Thanks.

tolulope2021:

if you already have a job that requires knowledge in microbiology, i would advise you join IPAN (the professional training is 3yrs) or get certified by NSLT (i think it takes 18 months). you can also get certified as an environmental health officer/industrial hygienist by ehorecon (this will take 2yrs). you can also try out bioinformatics, since you are a microbiologist. there are also quality management systems certifications you can go for. it all depends on you my dear!



if you already have a job that requires knowledge in microbiology, i would advise you join IPAN (the professional training is 3yrs) or get certified by NSLT (i think it takes 18 months). you can also get certified as an environmental health officer/industrial hygienist by ehorecon (this will take 2yrs). you can also try out bioinformatics, since you are a microbiologist. there are also quality management systems certifications you can go for. it all depends on you my dear!

by the way, where do you currently work?!

if you already have a job that requires knowledge in microbiology, i would advise you join IPAN (the professional training is 3yrs) or get certified by NSLT (i think it takes 18 months). you can also get certified as an environmental health officer/industrial hygienist by ehorecon (this will take 2yrs). you can also try out bioinformatics, since you are a microbiologist. there are also quality management systems certifications you can go for. it all depends on you my dear!



by the way, where do you currently work?!

Thanks Bro, where I work, I don't do microbiology work, but I work as a quality control officer where I ensure good quality of products dispatched from the company. I'm even the head of quality control section and we are into flexible packaging.

Thanks Bro, where I work, I don't do microbiology work, but I work as a quality control officer where I ensure good quality of products dispatched from the company. I'm even the head of quality control section and we are into flexible packaging.



ok! that's cool! then joining the institute of public analyst (IPAN) will be ideal for you. IPAN trains laboratory personnel for quality control! The quality management systems training is a bit expensive. you can Google SGS quality control training to get details of a company in Lagos that offers such training/certification exercise.

ok! that's cool! then joining the institute of public analyst (IPAN) will be ideal for you. IPAN trains laboratory personnel for quality control! The quality management systems training is a bit expensive. you can Google SGS quality control training to get details of a company in Lagos that offers such training/certification exercise.

ok! that's cool! then joining the institute of public analyst (IPAN) will be ideal for you. IPAN trains laboratory personnel for quality control! The quality management systems training is a bit expensive. you can Google SGS quality control training to get details of a company in Lagos that offers such training/certification exercise.

Thanks, I'm really grateful

Thanks, I'm really grateful

you're welcome

Let me learn, one of my bro is a biologist.

Be flexible pls, Nigeria don't have that field for microbiology.

Diversify, try your hand in technology field, creative business and Enterpreneurship, service based enterprise etc

so go and get some of these skills, it pays. 1 Like

Do a quick Google search

HSE

Dnt waste ur time go for ur Msc

Thank me later

You don't need any





Ask Buhari and Dino

Whaa

you are sexy, is that you in the DP?

Take a certification with ISO :Quality Management System. I think ISO 9001-2008

Go for your MSc and then PhD...

Thanks Bro, where I work, I don't do microbiology work, but I work as a quality control officer where I ensure good quality of products dispatched from the company. I'm even the head of quality control section and we are into flexible packaging. Quality Control is microbiological. Quality Control is microbiological.