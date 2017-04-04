₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by Synord: 3:54pm
5) Terry Apala - The Champagne Shower crooner stated in a recent interview that he was surely going to bring the Grammy award to Nigeria..He claimed his unique blend of indigenous apala music fused with trap and hip hop element makes him stands out and increase his chances of winning the highest award in world music.
.4) Skales - Skalds declared his intention to win the Grammy several times ..He mentioned winning the Grammy in a track with dasuspekt and subsequently released the track " Heading for the Grammies " to assure Nigerians of the promise..The Artiste has releasing a string of successful singles and we hope they are worthy enough to one day bring home the award.
3) BlackMagic - Blackmagic. the Repete Crooner has stated that he would be the first Nigerian act to bring home the Grammy award in an interview with net Ng..The act has been off the scene for a while.
2) 9ice - Don't doubt me, I go bring home Grammy , ..The musician stated in his hit single " Street credibility... In three other singles ,Anytime and Energy and Lord's prayer, he further reiterated his quest to win the grammy..We hope he fulfills his promise
1) Vic O - Yop yop yop crooner has stated in several interviews that he was going to win a Grammy stating that its only a matter of time... The act claimed he is working on a remix of his hit song with jayz and we hope the track finally gets him the desired award..
Written by iansynord
twitter @Iamsynord
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by SNOWCREAM(m): 3:56pm
Grammy kor Grammar made easy ni
However the most sensible one of them all is 9ice undoubtedly. The rest are Dino melaye certificate
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by youngest85(m): 3:56pm
Na only 9ice achieve am
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by stephleena(f): 3:59pm
dream on...till una leave folake and caro...
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by SirAweezy(m): 4:02pm
Idris abdukareem. : that guy get mouthhhhh ehehehehe
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by Synord: 4:04pm
youngest85:u say ??
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by David25(m): 4:24pm
it's alright to dream big..
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by Rokia2(f): 4:43pm
Hahahahhahahahahahahahahahahahajahahahhaahhahahahahhahahahaahahah
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by richommie(m): 5:24pm
VIC-O too dey talk. . .
Then Airforce1 can also win Grammy na
#YOLO
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by Synord: 5:31pm
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by bukynkwuenu: 5:39pm
9Ice
I give up
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by Buking1: 5:40pm
Hi
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by Ogashub(m): 5:40pm
M.i , asa and some sensible people didint win u ar calling vic o nd skales... Who be Terry apkala
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by engrkaz(m): 5:40pm
Vic what?
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by obafemee80(m): 5:40pm
The only Nigerian that can achieve that fit is ASA
Respect to SEAL and Sade Adu
They truly deserved it
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by harffie(m): 5:41pm
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by dfrost: 5:41pm
Vic O Chai Cantonese weed is not okay.
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by Singapore1(m): 5:41pm
well grammy is now useless and worthless like HEADY
grammy was like diamond when 9ice sang the song
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by rheether(f): 5:41pm
Airforce1 said something like that too
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by smtx(m): 5:42pm
youngest85:
Under what category?
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by Jacksparr0w127: 5:42pm
Skale's 'heading for the grammy' for me, remains his best rap song
VicO is just a joker lol
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by bedspread: 5:42pm
Wat again
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by lifestyle1(m): 5:42pm
Grammy no be Nigerian award.
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by Divay22(f): 5:43pm
;DLet be looking at them na
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by Emekus92(m): 5:43pm
R all these once musicians?
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by winkmart: 5:43pm
Na lyrics now... and besides, not everything go the way we plan them.
8 years ago... when I left FUNAAB, I said I would never work for anyone... I just resigned this year at my work place and started my own business... how about that.
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by OMOTOWO(m): 5:43pm
All these ones except 9ice are not singer na...dem be ebinna ....If a no make sense,pls hit the like button for me..a wan rate my IQ
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by lammsohiman(m): 5:43pm
Tooth! Mk dem win am naa, Rkelly wey sing meaningful songs sef no smell am
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by tspun(m): 5:44pm
Grammy really? with those crap they are singing…?
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by kygo(m): 5:44pm
na nice own funny pass..... "don't doubt me I will bring home Grammy"
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by iamkingzlee(m): 5:44pm
Why dafuq is Vic O on that list Terry Apala, Yassss!!!
|Re: Five Nigerian Artistes That Promised Us The Grammy Awards by lampard01: 5:44pm
grammy ??
VIC O
9ICE
SKALES
Mtcheeeew
