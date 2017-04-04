5) Terry Apala - The Champagne Shower crooner stated in a recent interview that he was surely going to bring the Grammy award to Nigeria..He claimed his unique blend of indigenous apala music fused with trap and hip hop element makes him stands out and increase his chances of winning the highest award in world music.



.4) Skales - Skalds declared his intention to win the Grammy several times ..He mentioned winning the Grammy in a track with dasuspekt and subsequently released the track " Heading for the Grammies " to assure Nigerians of the promise..The Artiste has releasing a string of successful singles and we hope they are worthy enough to one day bring home the award.



3) BlackMagic - Blackmagic. the Repete Crooner has stated that he would be the first Nigerian act to bring home the Grammy award in an interview with net Ng..The act has been off the scene for a while.



2) 9ice - Don't doubt me, I go bring home Grammy , ..The musician stated in his hit single " Street credibility... In three other singles ,Anytime and Energy and Lord's prayer, he further reiterated his quest to win the grammy..We hope he fulfills his promise





1) Vic O - Yop yop yop crooner has stated in several interviews that he was going to win a Grammy stating that its only a matter of time... The act claimed he is working on a remix of his hit song with jayz and we hope the track finally gets him the desired award..





