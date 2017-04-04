₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by tunjijones(m): 4:18pm
Some of the Nigerian artists under the aegis of United Nigerian Artists for Peace and Justice have visited Nnamdi Kanu in Kuje prison - The artists call on the federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu from detention for the sake of peace.
Some Nigerian artists who visited the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu have given reasons for their visit to the Biafra agitator. One of the participants who spoke to NAIJ.com said the group under the aegis of United Nigerian Artists for Peace and Justice were in Kuje to pay homage and solidarity to Kanu and his co-accused.
One of them, Chinaka Greatson, said the purpose for their visit is to call for the release of Nnamdi Kanu and other political prisoners held in different facilities across Nigeria. Greatson said: "This group is a collaboration of artists from the movie and music industry. "The essence is to ensure that there is peace and tranquility in Nigeria especially the South-East. "Release Nnamdi Kanu today and you will find out that the South-East will become peace.
Greatson also blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the continuous detention of Kanu. He said: "This present judge was doing so well until the president returned from London, she then brought in Sharia Law, into this kind of matter." "The president's body language is what is causing the heat we are having. "President Buhari has made himself the judge and prosecutor at the same time; so we are calling for the immediate release of Kanu.
In a related news, IPOB members numbering over 3,000, on April 4, matched on the streets of Nnewi, Anambra state, with Biafran flags to protest against what they described as the Sharia trial of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu. NAIJ.com gathered that the protesters bearing placards with inscription and other Biafra related materials said they were against any secret trial of Nnamdi Kanu and called for the restoration of Biafra.
https://www.naij.com/1097590-release-nnamdi-kanu-nigerian-artists-fg.html?rs=r1
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by calculator123(m): 4:20pm
Nice from them.Where are those e-warriors,War start
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by ManMountain(m): 4:23pm
More like Biafran artistes.
I support his release anyway. Time to go see the wife and son
I'm sure he must have learn one or two lessons on the complexities and nuances of the Nigeria nation.
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by Agumbankembu: 5:08pm
ManMountain:
Are u tired of waiting for him to sing the National anthem of Nigeria and say Inshallahu at the end?
Are you tired of saying "kuje and watery beans"?
Are you weary of mounting on your rusted brown roof and shouting "sentence him to death by hanging"?
Say one more nasty stuff, and i will plank your skull into bicycle seat mode.
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by Agumbankembu: 5:09pm
Lalasticlala, food is done and tasty. Lets start the war already. I am sharp.
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by BreezyCB(m): 5:11pm
Tell em
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by razakm: 5:12pm
specify the artistes abeg... don't comman implicate me abeg, I never blow
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by Fabulosdave01: 5:12pm
H
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by kenajonas: 5:12pm
Abeg Airforce1 follow join MAke una chill biko ooo
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by berrystunn(m): 5:12pm
Buhari adviser.. On this issue please say no to drugs.
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by Fortune212(m): 5:13pm
Weather they like it or not, Biafra Nation must come true. To those of you out there abusing Nnamdi Kanu, it shall take you unaware.
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by link2ok22: 5:13pm
The continuous detention of Nnamdi Kanu transforms into a semi-god and gathering more support for himself and his fight.
I do not expect the notorious illiterate to listen to the voice of the masses and respect the rule of law. A so called soldier been controlled by the cabals.
To the smart and intelligent ones who could see the future and refused to b deceived by an illiterate soldier thumbs up.
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by jboy73: 5:13pm
Food for brown roof United... Where are u guys? Afonja come and masterbate on the azz of this thread
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by Fabulosdave01: 5:13pm
tunjijones:
That's how they are
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by dotcomnamename: 5:13pm
Release who? How can you release someone who promised to burn down a hole nation if he's arrested. He must fulfill his promises O!
I no tell una sey na prison he go end up if he dare enter 9ja? Arant chest beater leading empty barrels.
Enu o se enu o se
ariwo ko ni music oh
empty barrel lo ma pariwo
ariwo ko ni music oh
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by Tenim47(m): 5:13pm
yeye
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by BrutalJab: 5:13pm
Afonjas and Zombies will die of heart attack tonight o.
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by Fabulosdave01: 5:13pm
jboy73:
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by skarz: 5:14pm
OK?
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by whitering: 5:14pm
Have mercy on us o Lord, for we have sinned.
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by Lukasemela(m): 5:15pm
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by photoshoot(m): 5:15pm
Story..
He should enjoy his beans...
Radarada
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by Kutis2030(m): 5:15pm
Not nw
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by snika: 5:15pm
OK. But Shekau is greater than Awolowo, Abiola, Tinubu, Ooni of Ife and Oduduwa.
Abubakar Shekau is the president in-waiting once the South West gets Oduduwa Republic.
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu - Nigerian Artists Tell FG by divicoded: 5:15pm
These are fflatie artistes now, they campaigned for the Otuoke Ogogoro drinker who lost gallantly to PMB
