



Some Nigerian artists who visited the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu have given reasons for their visit to the Biafra agitator. One of the participants who spoke to NAIJ.com said the group under the aegis of United Nigerian Artists for Peace and Justice were in Kuje to pay homage and solidarity to Kanu and his co-accused.



One of them, Chinaka Greatson, said the purpose for their visit is to call for the release of Nnamdi Kanu and other political prisoners held in different facilities across Nigeria. Greatson said: "This group is a collaboration of artists from the movie and music industry. "The essence is to ensure that there is peace and tranquility in Nigeria especially the South-East. "Release Nnamdi Kanu today and you will find out that the South-East will become peace.



Greatson also blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the continuous detention of Kanu. He said: "This present judge was doing so well until the president returned from London, she then brought in Sharia Law, into this kind of matter." "The president's body language is what is causing the heat we are having. "President Buhari has made himself the judge and prosecutor at the same time; so we are calling for the immediate release of Kanu.



In a related news, IPOB members numbering over 3,000, on April 4, matched on the streets of Nnewi, Anambra state, with Biafran flags to protest against what they described as the Sharia trial of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu. NAIJ.com gathered that the protesters bearing placards with inscription and other Biafra related materials said they were against any secret trial of Nnamdi Kanu and called for the restoration of Biafra.



https://www.naij.com/1097590-release-nnamdi-kanu-nigerian-artists-fg.html?rs=r1 Some of the Nigerian artists under the aegis of United Nigerian Artists for Peace and Justice have visited Nnamdi Kanu in Kuje prison - The artists call on the federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu from detention for the sake of peace.Some Nigerian artists who visited the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu have given reasons for their visit to the Biafra agitator. One of the participants who spoke to NAIJ.com said the group under the aegis of United Nigerian Artists for Peace and Justice were in Kuje to pay homage and solidarity to Kanu and his co-accused.One of them, Chinaka Greatson, said the purpose for their visit is to call for the release of Nnamdi Kanu and other political prisoners held in different facilities across Nigeria. Greatson said: "This group is a collaboration of artists from the movie and music industry. "The essence is to ensure that there is peace and tranquility in Nigeria especially the South-East. "Release Nnamdi Kanu today and you will find out that the South-East will become peace.Greatson also blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the continuous detention of Kanu. He said: "This present judge was doing so well until the president returned from London, she then brought in Sharia Law, into this kind of matter." "The president's body language is what is causing the heat we are having. "President Buhari has made himself the judge and prosecutor at the same time; so we are calling for the immediate release of Kanu.In a related news, IPOB members numbering over 3,000, on April 4, matched on the streets of Nnewi, Anambra state, with Biafran flags to protest against what they described as the Sharia trial of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu. NAIJ.com gathered that the protesters bearing placards with inscription and other Biafra related materials said they were against any secret trial of Nnamdi Kanu and called for the restoration of Biafra. 10 Likes 2 Shares