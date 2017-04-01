Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions (25066 Views)

In her own words, she's too beautiful to do house chores. Many of her friends were obviously displeased with her post with one of them suggesting that she would be beaten up by her husband for failing to do chores.



But come to think of it, must a woman always be the one to do chores?



Lol @ I shake bum bum for thee

End Time wife Olosho Slay mama Ashawo 15 Likes

Attention seeker 24 Likes

Take ur beauty and shove it down ur throat... we dnt care 10 Likes

29 Likes 1 Share

she don get am na Pamelayoung:

Attention seeker she don get am na

.If you read the initial post and her responses to people's comments, you will see that she is more of a troll . She looks more like average to me though Lol....If you read the initial post and her responses to people's comments, you will see that she is more of a troll. She looks more like average to me though 3 Likes

lol





continue deceiving yourself



Who washes the clothes and undies you put on.



Shameless lady 5 Likes

Ode lele yi sha!!! For all the good independent women out there that still do house chores, you see this one is disgrace to women at large. Na so feminist dey start, later she go enter shilloh at 40yrs praying to find a man. 5 Likes

Ok

Hahahahaha...she's only joking 2 Likes

It's not her fault. She is right cos a man will still marry her and pay a househelp to do the chores.

I have her type that is milking my brother dry. Common to cook indomie usai!!! Their house help is cooking porty for them and they are enjoying it.

I don't have a say cos it's their life. 16 Likes 1 Share

Make she pray say she no marry soldier ooh 1 Like





She's welcome to not do any house chores. She's also welcome to stop being a wife.



And the funny thing is, there will be 10 more beautiful babes lined up, ready to wash plate and take her place. oloshi "Is it by force the wife must do chores?" What kind of a question is that? The same person asking would probably have something to say if the man stopped performing his duties to her as a husband (showing her love, taking care of her and their kids, and in many cases providing for the family).She's welcome to not do any house chores. She's also welcome to stop being a wife.And the funny thing is, there will be 10 more beautiful babes lined up, ready to wash plate and take her place. oloshi 8 Likes





she is obviously joking

I guess she is bored trying to seeking attention 1 Like

you are too beautiful to be given money. Your stupidity is like "peak", it's ............ 2 Likes

FP? 1 Like

Its actually her opinion...so ya all sudnt get too worked up abt her post...its a free world dnt forget 1 Like



BUT...

If it's only sex u bringing to the table then u better go stay in a brothel cuz "no real African man" will take that from you.

Some fo.olish gals campaigning for gender "equality" forgetting "gender equity".



*Singing "Lady" by Fela* It's her life and opinionBUT...If it's only sex u bringing to the table then u better go stay in a brothel cuz "no real African man" will take that from you.Some fo.olish gals campaigning for gender "equality" forgetting "gender equity".*Singing "Lady" by Fela* 2 Likes

Attention seeker... 1 Like





How e take concern Nigerian economy and inflated price of garri What's the moral of the post now?How e take concern Nigerian economy and inflated price of garri 3 Likes

Attention sicker oloshe ; 1 Like

Hmmmmmmmmm. I Throw way nyash for u ooo madam.

Her life, her problem