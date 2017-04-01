₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by IntrovertedHuman(m): 4:57pm
In a country where a woman who does house chores properly is seen as a "wife material" a Nigerian lady has come out to say she doesn't like doing house chores at all.
In her own words, she's too beautiful to do house chores. Many of her friends were obviously displeased with her post with one of them suggesting that she would be beaten up by her husband for failing to do chores.
But come to think of it, must a woman always be the one to do chores?
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by IntrovertedHuman(m): 4:59pm
Lol @ I shake bum bum for thee
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by suso(m): 5:03pm
End Time wife Olosho Slay mama Ashawo
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by Pamelayoung: 5:04pm
Attention seeker
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by kenajonas: 5:09pm
Take ur beauty and shove it down ur throat... we dnt care
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by kateskitty(f): 5:10pm
Money will come your way this week
If you worked last week
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by Benita27(f): 5:10pm
This one has nothing upstairs. I am not even seeing the beauty. Her abode must be smelling right now.
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by DlawTECHY(m): 5:10pm
By 6pm the recharge cards will be available for all networks.
Mtn
Glo
Airtel
Etisalat....
Location Check Signature
Admins are not allowed to participate in the recharge card extravaganza...
Come one come all
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by AlexCk: 5:10pm
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by razakm: 5:11pm
she don get am na
Pamelayoung:
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by DoTheNeedful: 5:11pm
Lol... .If you read the initial post and her responses to people's comments, you will see that she is more of a troll . She looks more like average to me though
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by Lilyqueeny(f): 5:11pm
lol
continue deceiving yourself
Who washes the clothes and undies you put on.
Shameless lady
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by oviejnr(m): 5:11pm
Ode lele yi sha!!! For all the good independent women out there that still do house chores, you see this one is disgrace to women at large. Na so feminist dey start, later she go enter shilloh at 40yrs praying to find a man.
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by yeyeboi(m): 5:11pm
Ok
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by Divay22(f): 5:11pm
Hahahahaha...she's only joking
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by ekems2017(f): 5:11pm
It's not her fault. She is right cos a man will still marry her and pay a househelp to do the chores.
I have her type that is milking my brother dry. Common to cook indomie usai!!! Their house help is cooking porty for them and they are enjoying it.
I don't have a say cos it's their life.
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by calculator123(m): 5:12pm
Make she pray say she no marry soldier ooh
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by nextstep(m): 5:12pm
"Is it by force the wife must do chores?" What kind of a question is that? The same person asking would probably have something to say if the man stopped performing his duties to her as a husband (showing her love, taking care of her and their kids, and in many cases providing for the family).
She's welcome to not do any house chores. She's also welcome to stop being a wife.
And the funny thing is, there will be 10 more beautiful babes lined up, ready to wash plate and take her place. oloshi
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by Damilolababy(f): 5:12pm
ok
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by BBBlaze: 5:12pm
she is obviously joking
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by Kherry: 5:12pm
I guess she is bored trying to seeking attention
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by fernandooleku(m): 5:13pm
you are too beautiful to be given money. Your stupidity is like "peak", it's ............
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by Blessytee(f): 5:13pm
FP?
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by haleemwale(m): 5:13pm
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by opara28(m): 5:13pm
Its actually her opinion...so ya all sudnt get too worked up abt her post...its a free world dnt forget
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by AceRoyal: 5:13pm
It's her life and opinion
BUT...
If it's only sex u bringing to the table then u better go stay in a brothel cuz "no real African man" will take that from you.
Some fo.olish gals campaigning for gender "equality" forgetting "gender equity".
*Singing "Lady" by Fela*
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by TEEKAY2000: 5:13pm
Attention seeker...
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by adepeter26(m): 5:13pm
What's the moral of the post now?
How e take concern Nigerian economy and inflated price of garri
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by Chiomenwa: 5:14pm
Attention sicker oloshe ;
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by SeniorZato(m): 5:14pm
Hmmmmmmmmm. I Throw way nyash for u ooo madam.
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by hotspec(m): 5:14pm
Her life, her problem
|Re: "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions by fhranchez(m): 5:14pm
psyco
