Earth2Metahuman:

6 wins in a roll



Not bad.

They are officially out of Relegation

Which kind team be this tori olohun 1 Like

Earth2Metahuman:

6 wins in a roll



Not bad.

Those players actually sacked ranieri.



I am very upset This is surely going to be another drawI am very upset

bettercreature:

They are now in 10th position

mukina2:



Wetin?

I can't explain oooooo

no coach like sir Alex,.....all this over hyper coach jst dy waste d club cash....sack mouriho 2 Likes

bettercreature:

they still need like 3-4 more wins to be sure.

hardeycute:

what shall it profit man u to win lose.still got outstanding nah















#YNWA





laughing at all this ojoro mods.Merseyside derby was not on FP but man u vs westbrom not more than 2pages was there it really an insult to Liverpool fan #A whole Merseyside derby match did not make front page.

Punctual:





how we go share d money...make i dey pray for u here

Lol

aieromon:





I can't explain oooooo Be like you will be 7th before weekend o . If it stays like this



Be like you will be 7th before weekend o . If it stays like this

Cheerup

Ibolt4m:

sack mourinho again and bring in who

Earth2Metahuman:

They are out! 36 points is the minimum needed to avoid relegation,they just need like 1 draw out of their next 8 games

its like this man utd team don't practice corner kick in training...all rubbish crosses

Sergio ramosss

I said it...

luvola:

these mods on sports section no dey try at all...even Federer vs nadal final on the weekend they didn't cover...they only push man utd, arsenal, Chelsea and champions league matches to front page...no other sports

just look at this, even Arsenal fans are yabbing too

Griezeman can't really improve this team its going to be another waste of money

We need to enter Brazil to look for cheap players like Jesus of Man city

All these front 5 are garbages

Chaai penalty and airtel

Ibra thanks oh....mou be cooking draw soup every week. 1 Like

penalty!!!!

bettercreature:

They are out! 36 points is the minimum needed to avoid relegation,they just need like 1 draw out of their next 8 games they are not out mathematically.



they are not out mathematically.

Hull city still has 27 points with more than 7 games left.

I can't believe I'm praying for a draw



Zlatan please score



MUN 1-1 EVE

GOOOAL IBRA

hardeycute:

what shall it profit man u to win lose.still got outstanding nah















#YNWA





laughing at all this ojoro mods.Merseyside derby was not on FP but man u vs westbrom not more than 2pages was there

those mods dey Wear bra for face sometimes... its like dem just decide to push Man utd to top four with there FP things each time man utd get match..







we winning tomorrow...







those mods dey Wear bra for face sometimes... its like dem just decide to push Man utd to top four with there FP things each time man utd get match..

we winning tomorrow...

#YNWA





*Hugs and kisses mukina2*



*Hugs and kisses mukina2*

goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal

Full time



MUN 1-1 EVE

Ogbolo specialists 2 Likes