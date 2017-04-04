₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by tourphland(m): 9:30pm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by bettercreature(m): 9:31pm
Earth2Metahuman:They are officially out of Relegation
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by mukina2: 9:32pm
aieromon:Wetin?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by DoctorStrange: 9:34pm
Which kind team be this tori olohun
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by nepapole(m): 9:34pm
Earth2Metahuman:Those players actually sacked ranieri.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by bettercreature(m): 9:34pm
This is surely going to be another draw
I am very upset
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by OVA200(m): 9:35pm
bettercreature:They are now in 10th position
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by aieromon(m): 9:36pm
mukina2:
I can't explain oooooo
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by Ibolt4m(m): 9:36pm
no coach like sir Alex,.....all this over hyper coach jst dy waste d club cash....sack mouriho
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by Earth2Metahuman: 9:36pm
bettercreature:they still need like 3-4 more wins to be sure.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by luvola(m): 9:37pm
hardeycute:it really an insult to Liverpool fan #A whole Merseyside derby match did not make front page.
3 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by Freethought(m): 9:39pm
Punctual:
Lol
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by mukina2: 9:43pm
aieromon:Be like you will be 7th before weekend o . If it stays like this
Cheerup
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by Judolisco(m): 9:43pm
Ibolt4m:sack mourinho again and bring in who
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by bettercreature(m): 9:44pm
Earth2Metahuman:They are out! 36 points is the minimum needed to avoid relegation,they just need like 1 draw out of their next 8 games
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by hiroz(m): 9:45pm
its like this man utd team don't practice corner kick in training...all rubbish crosses
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by mukina2: 9:46pm
Sergio ramosss
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by Cesc001(m): 9:47pm
I said it...
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by hiroz(m): 9:48pm
luvola:these mods on sports section no dey try at all...even Federer vs nadal final on the weekend they didn't cover...they only push man utd, arsenal, Chelsea and champions league matches to front page...no other sports
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by sirvvy: 9:48pm
just look at this, even Arsenal fans are yabbing too
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by bettercreature(m): 9:50pm
Griezeman can't really improve this team its going to be another waste of money
We need to enter Brazil to look for cheap players like Jesus of Man city
All these front 5 are garbages
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by mukina2: 9:51pm
Chaai penalty and airtel
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by hiroz(m): 9:51pm
Ibra thanks oh....mou be cooking draw soup every week.
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by hiroz(m): 9:51pm
penalty!!!!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by Earth2Metahuman: 9:51pm
bettercreature:they are not out mathematically.
Hull city still has 27 points with more than 7 games left.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by aieromon(m): 9:51pm
I can't believe I'm praying for a draw
Zlatan please score
MUN 1-1 EVE
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by mukina2: 9:52pm
GOOOAL IBRA
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by emmanuelpopson(m): 9:52pm
hardeycute:
those mods dey Wear bra for face sometimes... its like dem just decide to push Man utd to top four with there FP things each time man utd get match..
we winning tomorrow...
#YNWA
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 9:52pm
goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal
*Hugs and kisses mukina2*
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by aieromon(m): 9:53pm
Full time
MUN 1-1 EVE
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by brandymcmb: 9:53pm
Ogbolo specialists
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 by bettercreature(m): 9:54pm
I told you guys its going to be another draw
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply)
