Paul Pogba (hamstring) is a doubt, while Juan Mata, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are out, but Luke Shaw is set to return to the squad.



Everton manager Ronald Koeman has no new fitness concerns.



The game comes too soon for Morgan Schneiderlin, while Aaron Lennon, James McCarthy, Ramiro Funes Mori and Seamus Coleman are also injured.





In his usual sulking manner, Mourinho has stated he will give preference soon to the Europa. Anyway i see a draw or an Everton win. As far as Man united is concerned ... 2 Likes

Please this Man Utd Vs Everton Thread, Not BBNaija thread carry Ur vote elsewhere!!! 1 Like

.

These two guys above me sef...... Anyways na normal draw sha

Lol





Everton will score sha. GG match Man United, please don't do us April Fool again o!Everton will score sha. GG match 1 Like

Man u win

Hmmm, the red shite are playing 2night........ 1 Like

Drawn











100% 1 Like

Man Utd Please...at least no embarass us today

This match na x2

Everton go beat Man U today o. No put your money on Man U o. No say I no warn you. 6.7 odds just dey air like that 2 Likes

I miss my United of old , house please we still have Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester city, Southampton in just 8 games to go please can we really make top 4, I doubt it with all sincerity 3 Likes

Man u, definitely winning this one. 1 Like

Glory Glory Man united Glory Glory man united...!!!!!! 1 Like

Draw Soup dey hungry me!

Man u 0-3everton 2 Likes

Another drawsoup loading.





we gonna win this..3 points up

GGMU!!!we gonna win this..3 points up

htft 1/X . leaked

realGURU:

Man u 0-3everton





Dream on, not in this lifetime and certainly not today, reverse is the case here Dream on, not in this lifetime and certainly not today, reverse is the case here

realGURU:

Man u 0-3everton





Dream on, not in this lifetime and certainly not today, reverse is the case here. Dream on, not in this lifetime and certainly not today, reverse is the case here.

realGURU:

Man u 0-3everton wicked! wicked!

I actually have nothing to say

The draw King vs Everton 3 Likes

Man utd go still draw like ogbono again

draw or lose.

Man U will lose