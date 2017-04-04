₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by Dyt(f): 5:16pm
Manchester United will be bolstered by the return from suspension of Ander Herrera and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Paul Pogba (hamstring) is a doubt, while Juan Mata, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are out, but Luke Shaw is set to return to the squad.
Everton manager Ronald Koeman has no new fitness concerns.
The game comes too soon for Morgan Schneiderlin, while Aaron Lennon, James McCarthy, Ramiro Funes Mori and Seamus Coleman are also injured.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by Callmemike(m): 5:45pm
In his usual sulking manner, Mourinho has stated he will give preference soon to the Europa. Anyway i see a draw or an Everton win. As far as Man united is concerned ...
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by Ihateafonja: 6:28pm
Please this Man Utd Vs Everton Thread, Not BBNaija thread carry Ur vote elsewhere!!!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by pembisco(m): 6:28pm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by KingSarzy(m): 6:28pm
These two guys above me sef...... Anyways na normal draw sha
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by Shelloween(m): 6:28pm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by Brownhypo(m): 6:29pm
Man United, please don't do us April Fool again o!
Everton will score sha. GG match
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by IamChuks(m): 6:30pm
Man u win
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by Curvinus(m): 6:30pm
Hmmm, the red shite are playing 2night........
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by hemucology(m): 6:30pm
Drawn
100%
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by Next2Bezee(m): 6:30pm
Man Utd Please...at least no embarass us today
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by ikhibones(m): 6:31pm
This match na x2
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by ikp120(m): 6:31pm
Everton go beat Man U today o. No put your money on Man U o. No say I no warn you. 6.7 odds just dey air like that
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by Lily4star(f): 6:31pm
I miss my United of old , house please we still have Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester city, Southampton in just 8 games to go please can we really make top 4, I doubt it with all sincerity
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by Safiaa(f): 6:31pm
Man u, definitely winning this one.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by oseka101(m): 6:32pm
Glory Glory Man united Glory Glory man united...!!!!!!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by DickDastardly(m): 6:33pm
Draw Soup dey hungry me!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by realGURU(m): 6:33pm
Man u 0-3everton
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by Dannysimpson: 6:34pm
Another drawsoup loading.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by fhelihx: 6:34pm
GGMU!!!
we gonna win this..3 points up
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by 00Ademi(m): 6:35pm
htft 1/X . leaked
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by Lily4star(f): 6:36pm
realGURU:
Dream on, not in this lifetime and certainly not today, reverse is the case here
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by Lily4star(f): 6:36pm
realGURU:
Dream on, not in this lifetime and certainly not today, reverse is the case here.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by Brownhypo(m): 6:36pm
realGURU:wicked!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by clickbnkgod: 6:37pm
I actually have nothing to say
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by obafemee80(m): 6:38pm
The draw King vs Everton
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by chiberr93(m): 6:39pm
Man utd go still draw like ogbono again
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by ipodstinks: 6:40pm
draw or lose.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by Quen21435: 6:42pm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by Putinbo: 6:43pm
We lost Sadio Mane in the Mersyside Derby. That's my major concern. Adams Lallana has also been sidelined by thigh injury he collected in the international.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by Quinn22(f): 6:43pm
Man U will lose
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton Today At 8pm by ycmdng(m): 6:45pm
