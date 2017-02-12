Some educational materials were shipped to my department by an alumnus via UPS on 12/2/2017. The package was held by Customs, pending payment of customs duties. This is normal. Also normal is this: since the enclosed items are for educational purposes, they qualify for a waiver, and my department doesn't have to pay a kobo. The process of obtaining such is supposedly straightforward. We have used other couriers in the past, and the process has usually taken between 1 and 3 days.



These are the sources of my frustration with UPS Nigeria:



1. When the package was held, I initially got no notification from them. On noting on the tracking page that the package was help in the "warehouse", I tried calling their lines TEN times. Each time, the line just rang itself out. No message, nothing. A notice eventually arrived by post SIX days after the package was held.



2. I emailed them, and they requested for the usual letter applying for a waiver. I sent that letter on 6th March, 2017. Till today, 4th April, my package remains seized.



3. My last email to them asking for an update was on 20th March. No reply till today.



What manner of "customer service" is this? This behavior is outrageous. I have used UPS in the US for over a dozen years, and this is definitely not how they operate over there.



Please who knows how to get UPS Nigeria to give me closure on this matter?