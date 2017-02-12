₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Poor Customer Service By UPS Nigeria by proffemi: 6:29pm
Some educational materials were shipped to my department by an alumnus via UPS on 12/2/2017. The package was held by Customs, pending payment of customs duties. This is normal. Also normal is this: since the enclosed items are for educational purposes, they qualify for a waiver, and my department doesn't have to pay a kobo. The process of obtaining such is supposedly straightforward. We have used other couriers in the past, and the process has usually taken between 1 and 3 days.
These are the sources of my frustration with UPS Nigeria:
1. When the package was held, I initially got no notification from them. On noting on the tracking page that the package was help in the "warehouse", I tried calling their lines TEN times. Each time, the line just rang itself out. No message, nothing. A notice eventually arrived by post SIX days after the package was held.
2. I emailed them, and they requested for the usual letter applying for a waiver. I sent that letter on 6th March, 2017. Till today, 4th April, my package remains seized.
3. My last email to them asking for an update was on 20th March. No reply till today.
What manner of "customer service" is this? This behavior is outrageous. I have used UPS in the US for over a dozen years, and this is definitely not how they operate over there.
Please who knows how to get UPS Nigeria to give me closure on this matter?
You might need to visit their office in Gbagada, that's if you are in lagos...
My experience with them too is not so satisfactory...
bodejohn:
Thanks. I don't stay in Lagos, and besides, I'm not sure it will be a Gbagada issue. I was told the matter will fall under the jurisdiction of their MMIA operations.
lalasticlala, mynd44 could you kindly frontpage this to get more suggestions? The fates of my graduate students hang in the balance while UPS apparently twiddle their thumbs.
yea they are very like that you'll call and they say when they get to office they'll check but ntn...Go to the office where its supposed to be the final checking it may be there and prolly couldn't locate your address that's what I did it was showing delayed due to bad whether but meanwhile it has arrived
Customer Service is not a culture of some of these courier companies especially the ones in Nigeria.
