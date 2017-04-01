Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) (1351 Views)

This sign post was shared by the "Sheeple" master himself, Daddy Freeze and he wrote:



"#FreeThePortharcourtSheeple they are a special breed!

#FreeTheSheeple



This is inflammatory and I wonder why our government cannot regulate what is put on a sign post and if is being regulated already, they (govt.) are doing a bad job about it. This to me is beyond inflammatory and things needs to be addressed.



Yes I " now churches are another form of MMM which promises everything about hope and yet actualization is a thing "of the gods" and yet the government have failed to regulate this people. At what point will we allow common sense which I believe is not common to prevail?



Reactions....





The man no get shame at all

Worse is the big size billboard

God must do it...indeed It is finishedThe man no get shame at allWorse is the big size billboardGod must do it...indeed

lol,when the so called pastor himself, isn't rich,happy nor popular.. so sick. 1 Like

Only in Kenya

Yet you can't make yourself popular and rich

I pray oneday d christian in dis country will open eye and see d truth

Fake.

And some Nigerians will fall for this...

And members of this person's church too will he saying "touch not my anointed?" 1 Like

taofeek11:

I pray oneday d christian in dis country will open eye and see d truth

That will be hard. These pastors have pact with the devil. Members will follow and do whatever the pastors say, either right or wrong. The blindness you see them displaying is spiritual and not physical.



The only way out is if they can come out from those churches and be separated. But they won't see reason to come out. So, their spiritual bondage and blindness continue perpetually That will be hard. These pastors have pact with the devil. Members will follow and do whatever the pastors say, either right or wrong. The blindness you see them displaying is spiritual and not physical.The only way out is if they can come out from those churches and be separated. But they won't see reason to come out. So, their spiritual bondage and blindness continue perpetually

scammers

Most of those mushroom churches u see here and there with funny name/posters belong to Ipob yweets.Afterall,one Kanu scammed/rip them of biafran pond/fake visa

Seriously? You mean what is written on the sign post of this BUSINESS CENTRE?

Pentecostalism is selling Christ at a discount

This is pathetic 1 Like 1 Share

Amadioha can make him happy rich and popular with one thunder strike.



Why are people so gullible, u have your Bible yet u are mumurised by nicompus who don't know where Genesis is in the Bible.

end time people

this na pure endtime church... many shall come in my name things

Church business.. Some followers still won't learn, dem go dey shout "ooo daddy"

Churches don turn to Dibia. Churches don turn to Dibia.

End times

Why always Port Harcourt?

This is super stupid.



Jesus x now the new currency.



chai.



Nigeria just needs an overhaul. everything x just wrong.

. They will make u rich and still collect 80% of that money . I will start going to church when they stop collecting titth and offering ............. Baba God always they answer my prayers at home Yahoo yahoo pastors.. They will make u rich and still collect 80% of that money. I will start going to church when they stop collecting titth and offering............. Baba God always they answer my prayers at home

Ban these scammers. No more new churches.Shikena!

The end is really at HAND