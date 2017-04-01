₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by exlinkleads(f): 8:28pm
What is this smell of desperation in the air? Churches this days are so desperate that they are willing to mislead their congregations or innocent people out there just to get more and more gullible people to pay offering and tithe.
This sign post was shared by the "Sheeple" master himself, Daddy Freeze and he wrote:
"#FreeThePortharcourtSheeple they are a special breed!
-
#FreeTheSheeple
This is inflammatory and I wonder why our government cannot regulate what is put on a sign post and if is being regulated already, they (govt.) are doing a bad job about it. This to me is beyond inflammatory and things needs to be addressed.
Yes I " now churches are another form of MMM which promises everything about hope and yet actualization is a thing "of the gods" and yet the government have failed to regulate this people. At what point will we allow common sense which I believe is not common to prevail?
Reactions....
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by sirusX(m): 8:29pm
It is finished
The man no get shame at all
Worse is the big size billboard
God must do it...indeed
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by stephleena(f): 8:29pm
lol,when the so called pastor himself, isn't rich,happy nor popular.. so sick.
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by youngest85(m): 8:30pm
Only in Kenya
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by benzene00: 8:30pm
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by ochobaba(m): 8:30pm
Yet you can't make yourself popular and rich
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by taofeek11(m): 8:33pm
I pray oneday d christian in dis country will open eye and see d truth
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by nepapole(m): 8:37pm
Fake.
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by NextGovernor(m): 8:40pm
And some Nigerians will fall for this...
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by achieverme(m): 8:42pm
And members of this person's church too will he saying "touch not my anointed?"
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by achieverme(m): 8:46pm
taofeek11:
That will be hard. These pastors have pact with the devil. Members will follow and do whatever the pastors say, either right or wrong. The blindness you see them displaying is spiritual and not physical.
The only way out is if they can come out from those churches and be separated. But they won't see reason to come out. So, their spiritual bondage and blindness continue perpetually
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by engrMikemd(m): 8:47pm
scammers
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by eleko1: 9:01pm
Most of those mushroom churches u see here and there with funny name/posters belong to Ipob yweets.Afterall,one Kanu scammed/rip them of biafran pond/fake visa
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by Longevo(m): 9:02pm
Seriously? You mean what is written on the sign post of this BUSINESS CENTRE?
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by ZombieTERROR: 9:12pm
Pentecostalism is selling Christ at a discount
This is pathetic
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by Blackfire(m): 9:19pm
Amadioha can make him happy rich and popular with one thunder strike.
Why are people so gullible, u have your Bible yet u are mumurised by nicompus who don't know where Genesis is in the Bible.
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by ore94: 10:26pm
end time people
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by razakm: 10:26pm
this na pure endtime church... many shall come in my name things
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by Qabt(m): 10:26pm
Church business.. Some followers still won't learn, dem go dey shout "ooo daddy"
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by onadana: 10:27pm
Churches don turn to Dibia.
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by Crauxx(m): 10:27pm
End times
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by beardlessdude(m): 10:28pm
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by lonelydora(m): 10:28pm
Why always Port Harcourt?
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by nijabazaar(m): 10:28pm
This is super stupid.
Jesus x now the new currency.
chai.
Nigeria just needs an overhaul. everything x just wrong.
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by BrightEye(m): 10:29pm
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by ajalawole(m): 10:30pm
Yahoo yahoo pastors. . They will make u rich and still collect 80% of that money . I will start going to church when they stop collecting titth and offering............. Baba God always they answer my prayers at home
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by mu2sa2: 10:30pm
Ban these scammers. No more new churches.Shikena!
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by GoodcasHMan: 10:30pm
The end is really at HAND
|Re: "I Can Make You Rich, Happy & Popular" Church Sign Post In Port Harcourt (Pic) by Langbasa: 10:31pm
This one na native doctor naa he jus packaged his modus operandi.
