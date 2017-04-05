₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
FG Should Drop Saraki's CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party
The All Progressives Congress caucus at the Senate on Tuesday expressed its grievances against the executive at a meeting with the party’s National Working Committee.
It was gathered that at the closed-door meeting, which started at 2.45pm and ended at 5.25pm, the APC senators absolved themselves of blame over the non-confirmation of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.
It was learnt that the senators told the party leaders that Magu’s confirmation “died” before getting to the Senate and that the senators only did its funeral.
Investigations also showed that senators, who were loyal to the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, demanded the withdrawal of the suit against him at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, describing the trial as political.
The meeting, which was held in Room 022 in the New Building section of the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, began shortly after Saraki and the National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, led others to the venue at 2.30pm before journalists were sent out at 2.45pm.
In his opening remarks, the Majority Leader of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, said the event was historic as it was the first time the leadership of the party would be meeting with the senators.
“This will be the first meeting of the APC Senate caucus with our National Working Committee. On behalf of my colleagues here, Mr. Chairman, I welcome you to this historic, memorable and very important interaction with the Senate APC Caucus of the National Assembly,” he said.
Odigie-Oyegun, who made reference to the point made by Lawan in his remarks, also described the meeting as historic.
Oyegun calls for ceasefire
Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Odigie-Oyegun called on party stakeholders to “cease fire.”
He said, “My appeal is that as we start now the process of reconstructing relationships and consultations, there should be what I will call a ceasefire in terms of the kind of abuse that is used all round on one institution of government or the other, even principal parties of these institutions.”
Saraki pointed out that whether there were issues or not, regular consultations between the caucus and the party were important.
He stated, “Despite all the noise you heard last week, we still passed an amendment to the INEC law that had been there for over six or seven years.
“By this time next week, our Committee on Petroleum will lay the PIB, which has never been done.”
“It’s unfortunate but the most important thing is that a lot of stakeholders must respect these institutions. These institutions are there now and they are going to be there after, and we should not allow our selfish interests to enable us to try and ridicule the institutions.”
When asked if the suspension of the former Majority Leader of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, was raised at the meeting, Saraki replied, “Your question again is distracting from the issues. You have 108 senators here and you have the National Chairman. Let us focus on national issues.”
Why Magu was not confirmed
A senator, who was at the meeting, but spoke on condition of anonymity, said the lawmakers drew the attention of the party leaders to the reports of the Department of State Services that indicted Magu.
It was gathered that the senators took on the national leadership of the APC, accusing the NWC of staying aloof while the crisis between the executive and the legislature was worsening.
The lawmaker, who confided in The PUNCH, said members of the Senate APC Caucus berated the party for failing to advise President Muhammadu Buhari to caution his political appointees.
Magu’s issue dead on arrival
The source said, “We told the leadership of our party that political appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari were using the media against us, especially Magu. We stated to them that Magu (case) was brought in dead; that what we did was to only conduct his funeral.
“We called the attention of the party leaders to the fact that an agency under the executive issues a damning report twice against the nominee under the same executive. We told them we were not to be blamed for what happened to Magu.
“Many reiterated the fact that Magu’s case was dead on arrival at the Senate and there was no way we could have ignored the report and clear him.”
‘SGF, Customs CG, others disrespecting Senate’
According to the source, the senators accused Buhari’s appointees of disrespecting them, the senators said, “We also called for more respect for the institution of the Senate, especially by those under the executive. That was where the cases of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (Mr. Babachir Lawal) and the Director General of the Nigeria Customs Service (Col. Hameed Ali) were cited.”
The senator further said the lawmakers reminded the NWC that the National Assembly caucus of the party was critical to the existence and well being of the APC as the members were the ones who were funding the party.
He added, “We told the party that we have been considerate enough. In fact, we would have rejected about four ministerial nominees but we felt we should not embarrass the President Buhari-led administration.”
When asked about the demands of the APC leadership, the source said the members of the NWC could not refute some of the issues raised by the lawmakers.
The Senator stated, “They also realised that they had not been playing their role. We even asked Odigie-Oyegun if he usually takes directives from President Buhari before taking actions regarding the party. We told him that he did not need to consult with the President before playing his role as the leader of the party. We also warned the leaders that our party might find it difficult to win elections the way things are going.”
Saraki’s men demand withdrawal of CCT case
It was also gathered that some APC senators, particularly those loyal to Saraki, urged the party to ensure that the ongoing trial of the Senate President at the Code of Conduct Tribunal was stopped, describing it as political.
Another source at the meeting, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “The APC leaders said we were too confrontational against the President.
“They said the Presidency was not supposed to be finding things difficult with us since we belonged to the same party.
“However, several senators explained that they were not happy with the President’s style. They complained that the President was not giving them due consideration especially. They said most of the people the President was appointing were unknown to them.
“Some of the senators also asked the party leadership to ensure that Saraki’s trial at the CCT was stopped as this would be the perfect way to reconcile the two arms of government.”
It was learnt that the party leaders promised to convey the issues to Buhari while the senators said they would ensure that the 2017 budget was swiftly looked into as well as the screening of the Resident Electoral Commissioners and ministers.
Senate may resume RECs’ confirmation
There were also indications after the meeting that the Senate was set to resume the confirmation hearing for ministers and the RECs nominated by the President.
https://punchng.com/fg-should-drop-sarakis-cct-case-apc-senators-tell-party/amp/
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by DickDastardly(m): 5:20am
Good ... down with the tyrant
2 Likes
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by Jabioro: 5:21am
Saraki has turned to thin gods, that demands for red oil, kola nut, bitter kola and alligator pepper.. Watch it he soon would demand for Aisha..
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by Akwasi(m): 5:23am
This is disgraceful. These senators are gradually becoming very powerful and its bad for democracy.
They succeeded in somehow shutting up efcc, now they are after the presidency.
This is turning out to be a blackmailing cabal and Nigeria will be the eventual loser
5 Likes
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by orisa37: 5:27am
Democracy in Action. And this is good.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by AntiWailer: 5:29am
Jabioro:
That is why they steal so much money.
They are using it to buy power.
Even APC Senators have aligned. Ghana must go Don change hands. Forget all those CBN policies on cash lite.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by Jabioro: 5:35am
AntiWailer:He is a parasite that want to go down with her host.. Ghana must go is a norm in the house...
1 Like
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by Waspy(m): 5:44am
Saraki is leading Nigeria to that very place he and his ancestor lead Kwara while Buhari who rode into power on the back of the horse that ought to prevent situations like this, is lying sick in bed somewhere in the white man's land, refusing to relinquish power or control to a more virile, sane and proactive Nigerian
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by menwongo(m): 5:50am
One thing with this Buhari government: They start what they can't finish.
2 Likes
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by abescom: 5:55am
Saraki has turned himself to the president of the nation. Buhari must deal decisively with him. It is obvious his game plan was to frustrate the president so the charges against him can be dropped, I pray he doesn't succeed.
What exactly is political about his trial. That had billions which were undeclared is certainly a criminal offense and nothing political about it.
That N300B was found in his house is certainly not political unless he can prove the said money was planted and if he says it was planted in his house, he should also tell us why he himself reported a case of missing money to the police.
1 Like
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by Firefire(m): 5:56am
Bukola Saraki should first return the loots back to Kwara state coffer.
Simple as ABC...
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by abescom: 6:05am
Firefire:The most sensible post made by you in recent time.
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by abescom: 6:08am
Akwasi:What makes it even sadder is the fact that some idiots will still be supporting the senate because they hate Buhari.
It is clear even to the blind that Saraki is doing everything is doing for his own selfish reasons.
Our constitution needs total re-do to deal with this type of nonsense.
2 Likes
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by LordIsaac(m): 6:09am
The ills of a laughable democracy!
1 Like
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by Godfullsam(m): 6:10am
Those SINators are bunch of idiots.
In a sane country, people like Saraki should be in jail by now.
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by Baawaa(m): 6:11am
Truly,these people need mass burial
2 Likes
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by Kutis2030(m): 6:25am
Naija whch way are we headin to na? hmmm may god help us
1 Like
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by ExAngel007(f): 6:42am
Politics in Nigeria is child play.
1 Like
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by Firefire(m): 6:48am
abescom:
who be dis?
2 Likes
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by olujastro: 6:59am
Nigerian lawmakers since time immemorial don't care about their party or the nation, but their own interests only. That's why they decamp at will within minutes and stall budgets for months that would serve the masses.
Unfortunately, many Nigerians prefer this drama to actual developmental progress.
The same Saraki that I watched live saying that the 2017 budget will be passed at the very latest in March, has now switched to Nollywood/drama mode of chasing shadows till April.
Do you know why Lagos is always commissioning projects back to back since Fashola to Ambode? Because their budgets are always passed very early, latest mid January. That's why they easily achieve at least 70% budget implementation each year, while that of Nigeria is slowed down by useless Senators.
Keep hailing them because you hate Buhari while your future continues in Bleak mode.
1 Like
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by galadima77(m): 7:06am
Godfullsam:
Long overdue
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by kingsouthie: 7:10am
...well someone said we should legalize corruption recently so nothing is surprising anymore
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by kutchs: 7:13am
abescom:Nonsense.
Saraki is as guilty as Buhari, both selfish and arrogant. To absolve Buhari of all blames in these mess while attacking Saraki alone is even more stupid.
Buhari hasn't in a way shown or conducted himself as the honest man he was sold to Nigerians as, he's being too crude, too rude, too incompetent and above all too corrupt to even warrant a mention among good men.
He should find a way to resolve the issues with the Senate for the overall interest of Nigeria, intimidating and harrasing Senators won't help him.
And we don't want an 'O Yes Sir' Senate that does always the bidding of the president. The Senate should exercise some control and check on the executive otherwise we run the risk of descending to autocracy as Buhari has shown himself capable of doing that.
2 Likes
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by abescom: 7:19am
kutchs:Let's take it one after the other. How has Buhari shown himself to be crude, rude and corrupt. When we deal with that then we proceed to other things you mentioned.
Shall we?
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by jericco1(m): 7:22am
So he's holding the FG to ransome
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by olrotimi(m): 7:24am
There is strength in unity, be it for a good or bad cause.
That's what the executives lack and that's why they would continually be pushed around
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by kutchs: 7:40am
abescom:How do you describe a man who turns his back on promises made during campaign if not corrupt?
How do you describe a man who can't call his appointees to order and ask them to respect the NASS if not rude?
A man who has refused to obey court orders is described as what?
I need answers to these questions if you have any.
1 Like
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by abescom: 7:49am
kutchs:On campaign promises let's put things in the right context. Highlight some of the campaign promises that has not been fulfilled, let's educate each other.
Who has disrespected the NASS? I am lost here. Maybe you should enlighten me.
Court orders not being obey maybe because some of the orders are just silly and against the wellness of the nation. Like asking to free Kanu who was busy preaching hate. No where in the world is a treasonable offense bailable. Nigerians are often quick to make comparison between us and the yanks, oya tell me which court allowed America to kill Osama Bin Laden? How about those in detention in Puerto Rico for years now?
And on Dasuki, why should he be freed? He shared money that can feed you and every Nigerian for at least two years and you think he should be granted bail? Sometimes commonsense should prevail over the law.
1 Like
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by mickeyenglish(m): 7:52am
Post No Bill
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by nfemi1: 7:52am
so this is what its all about
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by dragonking3: 7:52am
Saraki is very powerful while Buhari is the weakest president Nigeria has ever had.
APC is the worst party ever.
Saraki is greater than Buhari the dullard
1 Like
|Re: FG Should Drop Saraki’s CCT Case, APC Senators Tell Party by clickbnkgod: 7:53am
Bunch of criminals
